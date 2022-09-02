Au Japon, Nintendo partage le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web.

Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en août 2022, et ne couvre que les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop et du My Nintendo Store au Japon (ce qui exclut les titres Free 2 Play, évidemment). Voici le dernier Top 20 mensuel des logiciels pour le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1er au 31 août) :

01./New. – Kirby’s Dream Buffet (Nintendo) [17.8.2022] -1 500¥-

02./01. – Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo) [29.7.2022] -8 700¥-

03./02. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] -7 990¥-

04./18. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] -4 378¥-

05./05. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] -6 578¥-

06./03. – Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] -4 300¥-

07./00. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) [19.11.2020] -6 930¥-

08./14. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] -520¥-

09./00. – Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) [29.10.2021] -6 500¥-

10./07. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] -3 960¥-

11./16. – Super Nodage World (YOSHIMOTO KOGYO) [28.7.2022] -1 600¥-

12./New. – SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Bandai-Namco) [24.8.2022] -8 778¥-

13./17. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] -1 530¥-

14./09. – Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo) [25.3.2022] -6 500¥-

15./13. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] -7 920¥-

16./08. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] -6 578¥-

17./11. – INSIDE (Playdead) [28.6.2018] -1 600¥-

18./00. – EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) [01.10.2021] -4 300¥-

19./06. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] -2 750¥-

20./00. – Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) [12.2.2021] -6 500¥-