Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Splatoon 3
NBA 2K23
Temtem
White Day: A Labyrinth Named School
BPM: Beats Per Minute
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Game Type DX
Justice Sucks
Pandaty
Poly Link: Origins
Radical Rex (QUByte Classics)
Severed Steel (available September 9)
Skycadia
The Hand of Glory
Tower Princess
Wind of Shuriken
Zumba Blitz
Nintendo Switch Online :
- NC
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds
Démo de la semaine :
- Roundguard
- Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3
- Dead by Daylight
- Neon Abyss
Les promotions de la semaine : Il y a 462 promotions cette semaine.
|Jeu
|Ancien Prix
|Réduction
|Nouveau Prix
|Date fin de la promo
|Georifters
|31,90 €
|-96%
|1,43€
|04-oct
|Mythic Ocean
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Moto Rush GT
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|02-oct
|EXORDER
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Tower Defense Bundle
|11,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|01-oct
|Infini
|12,00 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Super Magbot
|17,99 €
|-90%
|1,79€
|28-sept
|Overcooked Special Edition
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|28-sept
|Horror Bundle Vol. 1
|30,49 €
|-90%
|3,04€
|05-oct
|Worms Rumble
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-sept
|TENS!
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-sept
|Pool Pro GOLD
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Body of Evidence
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Drag Racing Rivals
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Dream Alone
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Make War
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Star Horizon
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Classic Logical Bundle (4in1)
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|18-sept
|The Lost Child
|49,99 €
|-90%
|4,99€
|18-sept
|A Night at the Races
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Soul Searching
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Cosmic Top Secret
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|American Fugitive
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|16-sept
|Troupe
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|02-oct
|Party Bundle: Ludomania & Flowlines VS & 2048 Battles
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|02-oct
|Graviter
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Picklock
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Bob Help Them
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|The Princess Guide
|39,99 €
|-88%
|4,99€
|18-sept
|The Longest Five Minutes
|39,99 €
|-88%
|4,99€
|18-sept
|Penny-Punching Princess
|39,99 €
|-88%
|4,99€
|18-sept
|Journey of the Broken Circle
|8,00 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Brotherhood United
|8,29 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Nirvana
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Buck Bradley Comic Adventure
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|06-oct
|Galaxy Champions TV
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|16-sept
|Bridge Strike
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|02-oct
|Omega Strike
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|05-oct
|1979 Revolution: Black Friday
|11,99 €
|-85%
|1,79€
|05-oct
|Bleed Complete Bundle
|27,99 €
|-85%
|4,19€
|05-oct
|Demon Pit
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|05-oct
|Slain: Back From Hell
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|05-oct
|Yooka-Laylee
|39,99 €
|-85%
|5,99€
|28-sept
|The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,94€
|05-oct
|Letter Quest Remastered
|11,99 €
|-85%
|1,79€
|05-oct
|Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle
|19,99 €
|-85%
|2,99€
|05-oct
|Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|05-oct
|Connection reHaunted
|6,66 €
|-85%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Dungeonoid
|6,99 €
|-85%
|1,04€
|05-oct
|Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
|29,99 €
|-85%
|4,49€
|16-sept
|Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
|24,99 €
|-85%
|3,74€
|16-sept
|Serial Cleaner
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|16-sept
|When Ski Lifts Go Wrong
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|16-sept
|Counter Bunny Hop – Strike Go Simulator Xtreme Deluxe 3D Shooter
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|15-sept
|EQQO
|6,00 €
|-84%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Unravel Two
|29,99 €
|-83%
|5,09€
|18-sept
|Pirates: All Aboard!
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Crowdy Farm Rush
|5,99 €
|-83%
|1,01€
|04-oct
|One Line Coloring
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|16-sept
|Sudoku Relax 2 Summer Waves
|5,09 €
|-81%
|0,99€
|08-oct
|Superola and the Lost Burgers
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-oct
|Rad Rodgers Radical Edition
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|15-sept
|Laboratory Rat Escape Simulator Pro
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|06-oct
|Sheltered
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|28-sept
|The Escapists: Complete Edition
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|28-sept
|Mugsters
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|28-sept
|PLANET ALPHA
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|28-sept
|Worms W.M.D
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|28-sept
|Automachef
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|28-sept
|Raging Justice
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|28-sept
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|28-sept
|Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|18-sept
|80’s OVERDRIVE
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|29-sept
|The Tenth Line Special Edition
|11,79 €
|-80%
|2,35€
|22-sept
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|15-sept
|Sine Mora EX
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|15-sept
|Astebreed
|11,59 €
|-80%
|2,31€
|28-sept
|Without Escape
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|22-sept
|KIDS: FARM COLORING
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Splashy Cube
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Supersonic Tank Cats
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Die for Valhalla!
|11,99 €
|-80%
|2,39€
|21-sept
|/Connection Haunted
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Strike Force Kitty
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Ego Protocol: Remastered
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Powertris
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Kickerinho World
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Many Faces
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|22-sept
|Paradox Error
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|22-sept
|Pity Pit
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|22-sept
|Märchen Forest
|32,99 €
|-80%
|6,59€
|21-sept
|Wing of Darkness
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|21-sept
|Fobia
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|24-sept
|Pancake Bar Tycoon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|The Padre
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|05-oct
|Ritual: Crown of Horns
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|05-oct
|The Almost Gone
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|18-sept
|Pumped BMX Pro
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|16-sept
|Beholder: Complete Edition
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|16-sept
|Smoke And Sacrifice
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-sept
|Bomber Crew
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-sept
|The Swindle
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|16-sept
|Hotshot Racing
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-sept
|Manual Samuel
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|16-sept
|The Flame In The Flood: Complete Edition
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|16-sept
|Hue
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|16-sept
|A Knight’s Quest
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|16-sept
|OctaFight
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|16-sept
|Velocity 2X
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-sept
|Castaway Paradise
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|02-oct
|Harvest Life
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|02-oct
|The Forgotten Land
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|02-oct
|Beat Me!
|11,99 €
|-80%
|2,39€
|17-sept
|Jade Order
|6,59 €
|-80%
|1,31€
|02-oct
|Burger Chef Tycoon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|02-oct
|Breathing Fear
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|02-oct
|Conga Master Party!
|8,99 €
|-78%
|1,99€
|08-oct
|Super Hiking League DX
|4,99 €
|-75%
|1,24€
|05-oct
|Damn Dolls
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Dungeon Solver
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|How Buddy’s parents met
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|FLATLAND Vol. 2
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Chess Brain
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Super Daryl Deluxe
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|15-sept
|Zen Chess Collection
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Yoku’s Island Express
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|28-sept
|Ageless
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|28-sept
|The Survivalists
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|28-sept
|Moving Out
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|28-sept
|My Time at Portia
|29,99 €
|-75%
|7,49€
|28-sept
|Blasphemous
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|28-sept
|Going Under
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|28-sept
|Golf With Your Friends
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|28-sept
|The Escapists 2
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|28-sept
|Overcooked! 2
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|28-sept
|Fall of Light: Darkest Edition
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|05-oct
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|18-sept
|Fe
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|18-sept
|Panmorphia
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|08-oct
|Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|08-oct
|Kosmonavtes: Escape Reality
|4,49 €
|-75%
|1,12€
|08-oct
|Panmorphia: Enchanted
|4,49 €
|-75%
|1,12€
|08-oct
|Space Elite Force 2
|4,99 €
|-75%
|1,24€
|05-oct
|Watermelon Blocks
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Unlock the cat
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Fluffy Cubed
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Rift Adventure
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|05-oct
|Arcade Space Shooter 2 in 1
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|UBERMOSH:OMEGA
|4,99 €
|-75%
|1,24€
|05-oct
|Dogurai
|4,99 €
|-75%
|1,24€
|05-oct
|FLATLAND Vol.1
|4,99 €
|-75%
|1,24€
|05-oct
|99Vidas – Definitive Edition
|8,99 €
|-75%
|2,24€
|05-oct
|Underland: The Climb
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Raven’s Hike
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Hidden Shapes: Animals + Lovely Cats
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|TorqueL -Physics Modified Edition-
|4,99 €
|-75%
|1,24€
|28-sept
|Star Sky
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|28-sept
|Nonograms Prophecy
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|9-Ball Pocket
|5,99 €
|-75%
|1,49€
|05-oct
|Whispering Willows
|8,99 €
|-75%
|2,24€
|13-sept
|Chicken Assassin: Reloaded
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|13-sept
|Happy Birthdays
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|18-sept
|Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|18-sept
|GOD WARS The Complete Legend
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|18-sept
|Lydia
|4,00 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|17-sept
|Zombo Buster Advance
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|16-sept
|NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|10-sept
|NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|10-sept
|Swapperoo
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|18-sept
|Quell Reflect
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|18-sept
|Moorhuhn Jump and Run ‘Traps and Treasures 2’
|12,49 €
|-75%
|3,12€
|02-oct
|Run the Fan
|3,79 €
|-74%
|0,99€
|17-sept
|Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|22-sept
|Headup Adventure Bundle
|56,97 €
|-70%
|17,09€
|08-oct
|Crown Trick
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|28-sept
|Underhero
|16,99 €
|-70%
|5,09€
|05-oct
|Snakeybus
|11,99 €
|-70%
|3,59€
|05-oct
|Valfaris
|24,99 €
|-70%
|7,49€
|05-oct
|Tamashii
|11,99 €
|-70%
|3,59€
|05-oct
|Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|05-oct
|Super Mega Baseball 3
|39,99 €
|-70%
|11,99€
|18-sept
|HYPER DRONE X
|7,50 €
|-70%
|2,25€
|04-oct
|Our Ninja World
|11,22 €
|-70%
|3,36€
|04-oct
|Desktop Table Tennis
|6,49 €
|-70%
|1,94€
|04-oct
|Our After-School Playzone
|11,22 €
|-70%
|3,36€
|04-oct
|Voxel Sword
|6,00 €
|-70%
|1,80€
|04-oct
|Voxel Galaxy
|6,81 €
|-70%
|2,04€
|04-oct
|Our Summer Festival
|11,22 €
|-70%
|3,36€
|04-oct
|Desktop Rugby
|6,81 €
|-70%
|2,04€
|04-oct
|Undead Battle Royale
|7,50 €
|-70%
|2,25€
|04-oct
|Work It Out! Job Challenge
|11,22 €
|-70%
|3,36€
|04-oct
|Desktop Volleyball
|6,61 €
|-70%
|1,98€
|04-oct
|Desktop Bowling
|6,55 €
|-70%
|1,96€
|04-oct
|Our Summer Sports
|10,37 €
|-70%
|3,11€
|04-oct
|Kero Blaster
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|28-sept
|The Pillar: Puzzle Escape
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|22-sept
|Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|07-oct
|Creepy Tale
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|07-oct
|Apparition
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|07-oct
|RPG Maker MV
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|18-sept
|Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|18-sept
|Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|18-sept
|The Alliance Alive HD Remastered
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|18-sept
|Langrisser I & II
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|18-sept
|The Caligula Effect: Overdose
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|18-sept
|Space Crew: Legendary Edition
|24,99 €
|-70%
|7,49€
|16-sept
|Embr
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|16-sept
|For The King
|24,99 €
|-70%
|7,49€
|16-sept
|Human: Fall Flat
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|16-sept
|Motorsport Manager
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|16-sept
|Super Hero Flying School
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|22-sept
|Idle Inventor – Factory Tycoon
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|22-sept
|Press “A” to Party
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|22-sept
|Cooking Festival
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|22-sept
|Ramp Car Jumping
|8,99 €
|-70%
|2,69€
|22-sept
|Dancing Dreamer
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|22-sept
|Super Hero Driving School
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|22-sept
|Slingshot Stunt Driver & Sports
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|22-sept
|Base Jump Wing Suit Flying
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|22-sept
|Archery Club
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|22-sept
|My Coloring Book
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|02-oct
|Bike Jump
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|22-sept
|Raft Life
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|22-sept
|Crazy Plane Landing
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|22-sept
|Resident Evil Revelations 2
|24,99 €
|-68%
|7,99€
|21-sept
|Desert Child
|10,49 €
|-68%
|3,35€
|13-sept
|The Darkside Detective
|12,99 €
|-68%
|4,15€
|13-sept
|Etherborn
|16,99 €
|-68%
|5,43€
|13-sept
|Burnout Paradise Remastered
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,89€
|18-sept
|Rawr-Off
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|07-oct
|Giraffe and Annika
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,99€
|18-sept
|Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
|59,99 €
|-67%
|19,99€
|18-sept
|Lapis x Labyrinth
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,99€
|18-sept
|Stilstand
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Monster Sanctuary
|19,99 €
|-66%
|6,79€
|28-sept
|Narita Boy
|24,99 €
|-65%
|8,74€
|28-sept
|3000th Duel
|12,49 €
|-65%
|4,37€
|21-sept
|Graceful Explosion Machine
|12,99 €
|-65%
|4,54€
|15-sept
|Teslagrad
|14,99 €
|-65%
|5,24€
|16-sept
|Hexologic
|2,99 €
|-64%
|1,07€
|16-sept
|Basketball Pinball
|2,99 €
|-63%
|1,10€
|05-oct
|Yomawari: The Long Night Collection
|39,99 €
|-63%
|14,99€
|29-sept
|King of Seas
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|28-sept
|Epic Chef
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|28-sept
|Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|28-sept
|Resident Evil Revelations
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|21-sept
|Greak: Memories of Azur
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|28-sept
|Neon Abyss
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|28-sept
|Signs of the Sojourner
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|05-oct
|Monster Blast
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|18-sept
|Word Mesh
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|18-sept
|Bubble Shooter FX
|3,99 €
|-60%
|1,59€
|18-sept
|M.A.C.E. Tower Defense
|3,99 €
|-60%
|1,59€
|18-sept
|Radon Blast
|3,99 €
|-60%
|1,59€
|18-sept
|Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|08-oct
|Lost Artifacts: Time Machine
|8,79 €
|-60%
|3,51€
|22-sept
|VERTICAL STRIKE ENDLESS CHALLENGE
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-sept
|Orangeblood
|16,79 €
|-60%
|6,71€
|28-sept
|YUMENIKKI -DREAM DIARY-
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|28-sept
|Drunken Fist
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|22-sept
|Destropolis
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|07-oct
|Golden Force
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|07-oct
|Tanuki Justice
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|07-oct
|Immortal Planet
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|21-sept
|Creepy Tale 2
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|07-oct
|STAB STAB STAB!
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|21-sept
|Steamburg
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|21-sept
|Tetsumo Party
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|21-sept
|Thea: The Awakening
|17,99 €
|-60%
|7,19€
|21-sept
|Wallachia: Reign of Dracula
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|07-oct
|Master Sleuth Bundle
|89,99 €
|-60%
|35,99€
|06-oct
|Sports & Adventure Pinball
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|05-oct
|Kid’s Art Coloring Book
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|07-oct
|Disgaea 4 Complete+
|49,99 €
|-60%
|19,99€
|18-sept
|Disgaea 1 Complete
|49,99 €
|-60%
|19,99€
|18-sept
|Just Die Already
|13,99 €
|-60%
|5,59€
|16-sept
|Multilevel Parking Driver
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|29-sept
|Race Track Driver
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|29-sept
|Truck Simulator
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|29-sept
|4×4 Dirt Track
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|29-sept
|City Driving Simulator
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|29-sept
|Car Driver Ultimate
|13,99 €
|-60%
|5,59€
|29-sept
|Chess Gambit
|6,99 €
|-57%
|2,99€
|03-oct
|DARQ Complete Edition
|19,99 €
|-55%
|8,99€
|05-oct
|Cop Car Police Simulator Chase – Car games simulator & driving
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|21-sept
|Dininho Adventures
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Gemini
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|War Dogs: Red’s Return
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Resident Evil 6
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|21-sept
|Overcooked! All You Can Eat
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|28-sept
|Resident Evil
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|21-sept
|Resident Evil 5
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|21-sept
|Resident Evil 0
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|21-sept
|resident evil 4
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|21-sept
|Lost in Random
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|18-sept
|Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|25-sept
|Murder Diaries
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|25-sept
|Retro Tanks
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|25-sept
|Aery – Calm Mind
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|25-sept
|Aery – Broken Memories
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|25-sept
|Knight’s Retreat
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Chess Knights: Viking Lands
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Tinker Racers
|2,49 €
|-50%
|1,24€
|05-oct
|Hardcore Maze Cube
|2,49 €
|-50%
|1,24€
|05-oct
|#1 Pastime Bundle
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|26-sept
|Crimson Spires
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|22-sept
|Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|22-sept
|Hakoniwa Explorer Plus
|11,99 €
|-50%
|5,99€
|28-sept
|REPLICA
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|28-sept
|Mighty Goose
|16,79 €
|-50%
|8,39€
|28-sept
|Immortus Temporus
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|22-sept
|Ravva and the Cyclops Curse
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|22-sept
|The Sushi Spinnery
|13,00 €
|-50%
|6,50€
|04-oct
|Dungeon Village
|13,00 €
|-50%
|6,50€
|04-oct
|Biz Builder Delux
|13,00 €
|-50%
|6,50€
|04-oct
|Quarantine Circular
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|05-oct
|Subsurface Circular
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|05-oct
|Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|06-oct
|Nova-111
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|07-oct
|Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical RPG
|27,99 €
|-50%
|13,99€
|21-sept
|Dune Sea
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|18-sept
|Rain World
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|13-sept
|Steam Tactics
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-sept
|I, AI
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-sept
|Dungeons & Bombs
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-sept
|My Aunt is a Witch
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-sept
|Alveole
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-sept
|Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-sept
|Need a packet?
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|26-sept
|Aircraft Evolution
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-sept
|Mask of Mists
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|26-sept
|Norman’s Great Illusion
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-sept
|The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|18-sept
|Poison Control
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|18-sept
|SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|18-sept
|Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|18-sept
|R-Type Final 2
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|18-sept
|Disgaea 5 Complete
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|18-sept
|Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|18-sept
|Galaxy Warfighter
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|25-sept
|Doodle Games Bundle
|22,49 €
|-50%
|11,24€
|25-sept
|Ghostanoid
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|25-sept
|Slide Stories: Neko’s Journey
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|18-sept
|Make the Burger
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|18-sept
|CATch the Stars
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|18-sept
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|18-sept
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|18-sept
|Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|18-sept
|Shiro
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|22-sept
|Football Battle
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|16-sept
|Nullum
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|16-sept
|Super Ping Pong Trick Shot
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-sept
|BINGO
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-sept
|Dungeon Shooting
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-sept
|Collide-a-Ball 2
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-sept
|Caterpillar Royale
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-sept
|Animal Hunter Z
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-sept
|Ping Pong Trick Shot EVOLUTION
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-sept
|BATTLE & CRASH
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|30-sept
|Paradise Island Driver
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|29-sept
|Stencil Art
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|02-oct
|Swallow Up
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-sept
|Rolling Sky
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|11-sept
|Ball Attraction
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-sept
|Jungle Z
|11,49 €
|-50%
|5,74€
|11-sept
|Hair Mower 3D
|5,50 €
|-50%
|2,75€
|11-sept
|Farmers Co-op: Out of This World
|10,89 €
|-50%
|5,44€
|11-sept
|Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
|19,99 €
|-45%
|10,99€
|14-sept
|Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Super Edition
|49,99 €
|-45%
|27,49€
|14-sept
|WINGSPAN
|19,99 €
|-41%
|11,79€
|21-sept
|Arrest of a stone Buddha
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|28-sept
|Maitetsu:Pure Station
|34,99 €
|-40%
|20,99€
|28-sept
|Runestone Keeper
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|28-sept
|The friends of Ringo Ishikawa
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|28-sept
|Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix
|12,99 €
|-40%
|7,79€
|28-sept
|The Serpent Rogue
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|28-sept
|Strike Force – War on Terror
|13,99 €
|-40%
|8,39€
|18-sept
|Task Force Delta – Afghanistan
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|18-sept
|Strike Force 2 – Terrorist Hunt
|17,99 €
|-40%
|10,79€
|18-sept
|Lucid Cycle
|6,99 €
|-40%
|4,19€
|22-sept
|The Sealed Ampoule
|16,79 €
|-40%
|10,07€
|28-sept
|DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game
|16,79 €
|-40%
|10,07€
|28-sept
|One Way Heroics Plus
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|28-sept
|LiEat
|8,99 €
|-40%
|5,39€
|28-sept
|Mad Father
|8,99 €
|-40%
|5,39€
|28-sept
|Angels of Death
|12,49 €
|-40%
|7,49€
|28-sept
|Legal Dungeon
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|28-sept
|Horatio Goes Snowboarding
|6,99 €
|-40%
|4,19€
|22-sept
|Pocket Stables
|13,00 €
|-40%
|7,80€
|04-oct
|Explosive Candy World
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|22-sept
|Okinawa Rush
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|07-oct
|Flippin Kaktus
|11,99 €
|-40%
|7,19€
|07-oct
|Inner Voices
|7,99 €
|-40%
|4,79€
|07-oct
|Pandemic Shooter
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|07-oct
|March to a Million
|13,00 €
|-40%
|7,80€
|04-oct
|Super Shadow Break : Showdown! NINJA VS The Three KAIJUs
|10,99 €
|-40%
|6,59€
|20-sept
|Undertale
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|21-sept
|Spinch
|12,49 €
|-40%
|7,49€
|13-sept
|Relic Hunters Zero: Remix
|11,99 €
|-40%
|7,19€
|13-sept
|The Falconeer: Warrior Edition
|29,99 €
|-40%
|17,99€
|19-sept
|DARK MINUTE: Kira’s Adventure
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|05-oct
|Autonauts
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|16-sept
|Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover
|11,99 €
|-40%
|7,19€
|02-oct
|Love Colors
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|02-oct
|Calm Colors
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|02-oct
|Mad Rat Dead
|39,99 €
|-38%
|24,99€
|18-sept
|World’s End Club
|39,99 €
|-38%
|24,99€
|18-sept
|UnderMine
|16,79 €
|-35%
|10,91€
|12-sept
|Puzzle Book
|3,99 €
|-35%
|2,59€
|02-oct
|Mini Gardens
|2,99 €
|-33%
|1,99€
|21-sept
|Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle
|4,99 €
|-33%
|3,34€
|22-sept
|Mokoko X
|9,99 €
|-33%
|6,69€
|22-sept
|Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle 2
|4,99 €
|-33%
|3,34€
|22-sept
|Zumba Aqua
|2,99 €
|-33%
|1,99€
|18-sept
|The Cruel King and the Great Hero
|29,99 €
|-33%
|19,99€
|18-sept
|Jigsaw Fun: Greatest Cities
|14,99 €
|-33%
|9,99€
|14-sept
|Metaverse Keeper
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|28-sept
|Rabi-Ribi
|29,99 €
|-30%
|20,99€
|28-sept
|Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|28-sept
|123 Dots
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|22-sept
|MathLand
|5,99 €
|-30%
|4,19€
|22-sept
|BodyQuest
|5,99 €
|-30%
|4,19€
|22-sept
|Monster destroyer
|7,13 €
|-30%
|4,99€
|28-sept
|Christmas Tina
|22,99 €
|-30%
|16,09€
|21-sept
|Dungeon and Gravestone
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|22-sept
|Steve Jackson’s Sorcery!
|24,99 €
|-30%
|17,49€
|07-oct
|Spacewing War
|6,99 €
|-30%
|4,89€
|22-sept
|Pretty Girls Speed
|5,99 €
|-30%
|4,19€
|22-sept
|Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
|20,99 €
|-30%
|14,69€
|28-sept
|The Good Life
|33,99 €
|-30%
|23,79€
|28-sept
|Gnosia
|24,99 €
|-30%
|17,49€
|28-sept
|Will You Snail?
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|07-oct
|TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight
|16,79 €
|-30%
|11,75€
|28-sept
|The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
|11,49 €
|-30%
|8,04€
|13-sept
|Mutazione
|17,99 €
|-30%
|12,59€
|13-sept
|Animal Rivals: Up In The Air
|11,99 €
|-30%
|8,39€
|15-sept
|Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|19-sept
|10 Second Run RETURNS
|4,00 €
|-25%
|3,00€
|08-oct
|Severed Steel
|24,99 €
|-25%
|18,74€
|05-oct
|El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
|19,99 €
|-25%
|14,99€
|15-sept
|Space Tanks
|3,99 €
|-25%
|2,99€
|04-oct
|The Caligula Effect 2
|49,99 €
|-25%
|37,49€
|18-sept
|Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited
|49,99 €
|-25%
|37,49€
|18-sept
|CRYSTAR
|49,99 €
|-25%
|37,49€
|18-sept
|Hidden Paws
|3,99 €
|-25%
|2,99€
|18-sept
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2: Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound / ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|18-sept
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1: Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered / Soul Nomad & the World Eaters
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|18-sept
|The Silver Case 2425
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|18-sept
|Easy Red 2
|7,99 €
|-25%
|5,99€
|dans 7 heures.
|PIANISTA
|24,99 €
|-20%
|19,99€
|05-oct
|A Musical Story
|14,99 €
|-20%
|11,99€
|05-oct
|Gigapocalypse
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|21-sept
|Potato Flowers in Full Bloom
|14,99 €
|-20%
|11,99€
|28-sept
|TOKOYO: The Tower of Perpetuity
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|28-sept
|Inertia: Redux
|3,79 €
|-20%
|3,03€
|29-sept
|Noel the Mortal Fate
|21,99 €
|-15%
|18,69€
|28-sept
|Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim
|9,99 €
|-15%
|8,49€
|21-sept
|Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery
|10,79 €
|-15%
|9,17€
|13-sept
Laisser un commentaire