Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Splatoon 3

2. Disney Dreamlight Valley

3. Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition

4. Ooblets

5. Cult of the Lamb

6. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

7. Minecraft

8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

9. Nintendo Switch Sports

10. One Piece: Unlimited World Red

11. Stardew Valley

12. Overcooked: Special Edition

13. Green Hell

14. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

15. Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition

16. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

17. Mario Party Superstars

18. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

19. Cult of the Lamb Cultist Edition

20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

21. Bear & Breakfast

22. Undertale

23. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

24. Disney Dreamlight Valley Deluxe Edition

25. Cuphead

26. Temtem

27. Among Us

28. Kill la Kill: IF

29. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

30. Cooking Simulator

Download-Only Games

12. Pico Park

13. Human: Fall Flat

14. Thief Simualtor

15. Hollow Kngiht

16. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

17. Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm

18. The Hong Kong Massacre

19. SpngeBob: Krusty Cook-Off

20. Subnautica

21. Panzer Dragoon: Remake

22. Down in Bermuda

23. Ultimate Fishing Simulator

24. Inmost

25. Blasphemous

26. Return to Monkey Island

27. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu

28. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

29. Car Racing Highway Driving Simulator

30. Car Mechanic Simulator