Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Splatoon 3
2. Disney Dreamlight Valley
3. Disney Dreamlight Valley Ultimate Edition
4. Ooblets
5. Cult of the Lamb
6. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
7. Minecraft
8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
9. Nintendo Switch Sports
10. One Piece: Unlimited World Red
11. Stardew Valley
12. Overcooked: Special Edition
13. Green Hell
14. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
15. Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition
16. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
17. Mario Party Superstars
18. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
19. Cult of the Lamb Cultist Edition
20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
21. Bear & Breakfast
22. Undertale
23. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
24. Disney Dreamlight Valley Deluxe Edition
25. Cuphead
26. Temtem
27. Among Us
28. Kill la Kill: IF
29. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
30. Cooking Simulator
Download-Only Games
1. Disney Dreamlight Valley
2. Ooblets
3. Cult of the Lamb
4. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
5. One Piece: Unlimited World Red
6. Stardew Valley
7. Green Hell
8. Bear & Breakfast
9. Cuphead
10. Among Us
11. Cooking Simulator
12. Pico Park
13. Human: Fall Flat
14. Thief Simualtor
15. Hollow Kngiht
16. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
17. Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm
18. The Hong Kong Massacre
19. SpngeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
20. Subnautica
21. Panzer Dragoon: Remake
22. Down in Bermuda
23. Ultimate Fishing Simulator
24. Inmost
25. Blasphemous
26. Return to Monkey Island
27. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
28. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
29. Car Racing Highway Driving Simulator
30. Car Mechanic Simulator
