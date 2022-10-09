Les eShops Européen, Américain et Japonais ont publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux ces derniers jours, de quoi faire le point sur les tailles que vont prendre ces jeux sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch ! Note: 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, Megabits ; le premier est anglais, le deuxième français, le troisième les deux mais désigne une autre unité de mesure).

Temple of Horror – 6.5GB

Paradigm Paradox – 5.7GB

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 – 5.1GB

Fantasy Blacksmith – 4.9GB

Trifox – 4.8GB

Apré Lapli [After the rain] – 3.8GB

Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova – 3.7GB

Signalis – 3.3GB

Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony – 3.2GB

Winter Games 2023 – 3.0GB

Sea Horizon – 2.8GB

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships – 2.6GB

Aquarist – 2.6GB

JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party – 2.6GB

Fragment’s Note+ – 2.5GB

Mad Experiments: Escape Room – 2.2GB

Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia – 2.0GB

Yomawari: Lost in the Dark – 2.0GB

LawnMower: Mortal Race – 1.8GB

Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx – 1.8GB

RichMan 11 – 1.6GB

Seduced in the Sleepless City – 1.5GB

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef – 1.4GB

Lost Dream: Memories – 1.2GB

Pnevmo-Capsula – 1.2GB

LEGO Bricktales – 877MB

Warpips – 836MB

Shutter Nyan! Enhanced Edition – 754MB

Lonesome Village – 579MB

Blaloon Blalympia 2 – 577MB

Touhou Gouyoku Ibun: Sunken Fossil World – 570MB

ARKANOID – ETERNAL BATTLE – 433MB

Bloodwash – 397MB

Hidden Paws Mystery – 332MB

Fragment’s Note+ – 303MB

Flying Neko Delivery – 292MB

Paradise Marsh – 279MB

Space Roguelike Adventure – 255MB

Football Cup 2022 – 201MB

Pink Explorer – 183MB

Isekai Tragic Love – 167MB

Tinhead – 115MB

Beeny – 110MB

God Damn The Garden – 105MB

Pixel Artist – 103GB

Forest Pop – 65MB

Super Funky Bowling – 61MB

Frogy World – 55MB