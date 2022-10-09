Les eShops Européen, Américain et Japonais ont publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux ces derniers jours, de quoi faire le point sur les tailles que vont prendre ces jeux sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch ! Note: 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, Megabits ; le premier est anglais, le deuxième français, le troisième les deux mais désigne une autre unité de mesure).
Temple of Horror – 6.5GB
Paradigm Paradox – 5.7GB
The Jackbox Party Pack 9 – 5.1GB
Fantasy Blacksmith – 4.9GB
Trifox – 4.8GB
Apré Lapli [After the rain] – 3.8GB
Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova – 3.7GB
Signalis – 3.3GB
Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony – 3.2GB
Winter Games 2023 – 3.0GB
Sea Horizon – 2.8GB
Matchpoint – Tennis Championships – 2.6GB
Aquarist – 2.6GB
JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party – 2.6GB
Fragment’s Note+ – 2.5GB
Mad Experiments: Escape Room – 2.2GB
Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia – 2.0GB
Yomawari: Lost in the Dark – 2.0GB
LawnMower: Mortal Race – 1.8GB
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx – 1.8GB
RichMan 11 – 1.6GB
Seduced in the Sleepless City – 1.5GB
Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef – 1.4GB
Lost Dream: Memories – 1.2GB
Pnevmo-Capsula – 1.2GB
LEGO Bricktales – 877MB
Warpips – 836MB
Shutter Nyan! Enhanced Edition – 754MB
Lonesome Village – 579MB
Blaloon Blalympia 2 – 577MB
Touhou Gouyoku Ibun: Sunken Fossil World – 570MB
ARKANOID – ETERNAL BATTLE – 433MB
Bloodwash – 397MB
Hidden Paws Mystery – 332MB
Fragment’s Note+ – 303MB
Flying Neko Delivery – 292MB
Paradise Marsh – 279MB
Space Roguelike Adventure – 255MB
Football Cup 2022 – 201MB
Pink Explorer – 183MB
Isekai Tragic Love – 167MB
Tinhead – 115MB
Beeny – 110MB
God Damn The Garden – 105MB
Pixel Artist – 103GB
Forest Pop – 65MB
Super Funky Bowling – 61MB
Frogy World – 55MB
