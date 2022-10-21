Nintendo semble accélérer le pas pour la Nintendo 64 dans le Nintendo Switch Online. De base un jeu par mois, on a eu la chance d’avoir Pilotwings 64 mi-octobre, et le 2 novembre on aura droit à deux jeux : Mario Party 1 et Mario Party 2.

Les jeux Mario Party 3, Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Stadium 2, 1080° Snowboarding et Excitebike 64 seront également disponibles. Et pour couronner le tout, GoldenEye 007, qui sera « bientôt » disponible.

Party like it’s the year 1999 (and 2000)! Hit some Dice Blocks and become a Super Star in #MarioParty and Mario Party 2, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 11/2! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/gkoPmAPFUk

