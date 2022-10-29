Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
2. Bayonetta 3
3. Persona 5 Royal
4. Disney Dreamlight Valley
5. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
6. Splatoon 3
7. Minecraft
8. Boomerang Fu
9. Ori and the Blind Forest
10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
11. Among Us
12. Stardew Valley
13. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
14. Nintendo Switch Sports
15. Mario Party Superstars
16. Metroid Dread
17. Dicey Dungeons
18. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
19. Spiritfarer
20. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
21. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
23. Monopoly
24. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition
25. One Piece: Unlimited World Red
26. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
27. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
28. No Man’s Sky
29. Just Dance 2022
30. Unravel Two
Download-Only Games
1. Disney Dreamlight Valley
2. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
3. Boomerang Fu
4. Ori and the Blind Forest
5. Among Us
6. Stardew Valley
7. Dicey Dungeons
8. One Piece: Unlimited World Red
9. Cult of the Lamb
10. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
11. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
12. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
13. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Shippuden 3
14. Cuphead
15. Uno
16. Subnautica
17. Hungry Shark World
18. Hollow Knight
19. Retro Bowl
20. Human: Fall Flat
21. Alan Wake Remastered
22. The Jackbox Party Pack 9
23. Bear & Breakfast
24. Amnesia: Collection
25. Torchlight II
26. Factori
27. The First Tree
28. ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove
29. Tunic
30. Star Ocean: First Departure R
Laisser un commentaire