Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

2. Bayonetta 3

3. Persona 5 Royal

4. Disney Dreamlight Valley

5. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

6. Splatoon 3

7. Minecraft

8. Boomerang Fu

9. Ori and the Blind Forest

10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

11. Among Us

12. Stardew Valley

13. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

14. Nintendo Switch Sports

15. Mario Party Superstars

16. Metroid Dread

17. Dicey Dungeons

18. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

19. Spiritfarer

20. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

21. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

23. Monopoly

24. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition

25. One Piece: Unlimited World Red

26. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection

27. Ori and the Will of the Wisps

28. No Man’s Sky

29. Just Dance 2022

30. Unravel Two

Download-Only Games

1. Disney Dreamlight Valley

2. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

3. Boomerang Fu

4. Ori and the Blind Forest

5. Among Us

6. Stardew Valley

7. Dicey Dungeons

8. One Piece: Unlimited World Red

9. Cult of the Lamb

10. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

11. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

12. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu

13. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Shippuden 3

14. Cuphead

15. Uno

16. Subnautica

17. Hungry Shark World

18. Hollow Knight

19. Retro Bowl

20. Human: Fall Flat

21. Alan Wake Remastered

22. The Jackbox Party Pack 9

23. Bear & Breakfast

24. Amnesia: Collection

25. Torchlight II

26. Factori

27. The First Tree

28. ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove

29. Tunic

30. Star Ocean: First Departure R