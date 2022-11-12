Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Pokemon Violet (pré-commande)
2. Pokemon Scarlet (pré-commande)
3. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
4. Pokemon Scarlet / Violet Double Pack (pré-commande)
5. Sifu
6. Sonic Frontiers
7. Bayonetta 3
8. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Deluxe Edition
9. Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion
10. Minecraft
11. Disney Dreamlight Valley
12. Harvestella
13. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
14. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
15. Splatoon 3
16. Stardew Valley
17. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
18. It Takes Two
19. Nintendo Switch Sports
20. Overcooked 2
21. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
22. Mario Party Superstars
23. Among Us
24. Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition
25. Persona 5 Royal
26. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
27. Tactics Ogre: Reborn
28. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
29. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
30. Cult of the Lamb Cultist Edition
Download-Only Games
1. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
2. Disney Dreamlight Valley
3. Stardew Valley
4. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
5. Among Us
6. Windbound
7. Green Hell
8. Octodad
9. Cooking Simulator
10. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
11. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm
12. Hollow Knight
13. A Little to the Left
14. Amnesia: Collection
15. Thief Simulator
16. Factorio
17. Retro Bowl
18. Dicey Dungeons
19. Cuphead
20. Cattails
21. Rogue Legacy 2
22. Farm Tycoon
23. Truck Simulator
24. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
25. The Jackbox Party Pack 9
26. Cult of the Lamb
27. Crypt of the NecroDancer
28. Blasphemous
29. Eastward
30. Figment
