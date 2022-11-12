Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Violet (pré-commande)

2. Pokemon Scarlet (pré-commande)

3. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

4. Pokemon Scarlet / Violet Double Pack (pré-commande)

5. Sifu

6. Sonic Frontiers

7. Bayonetta 3

8. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Deluxe Edition

9. Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion

10. Minecraft

11. Disney Dreamlight Valley

12. Harvestella

13. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

14. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

15. Splatoon 3

16. Stardew Valley

17. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

18. It Takes Two

19. Nintendo Switch Sports

20. Overcooked 2

21. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

22. Mario Party Superstars

23. Among Us

24. Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition

25. Persona 5 Royal

26. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

27. Tactics Ogre: Reborn

28. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

29. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

30. Cult of the Lamb Cultist Edition

Download-Only Games

1. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

2. Disney Dreamlight Valley

3. Stardew Valley

4. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

5. Among Us

6. Windbound

7. Green Hell

8. Octodad

9. Cooking Simulator

10. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

11. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm

12. Hollow Knight

13. A Little to the Left

14. Amnesia: Collection

15. Thief Simulator

16. Factorio

17. Retro Bowl

18. Dicey Dungeons

19. Cuphead

20. Cattails

21. Rogue Legacy 2

22. Farm Tycoon

23. Truck Simulator

24. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare

25. The Jackbox Party Pack 9

26. Cult of the Lamb

27. Crypt of the NecroDancer

28. Blasphemous

29. Eastward

30. Figment