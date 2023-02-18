Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Metroid Prime Remastered

2. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros

3. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Minecraft

6. Stardew Valley

7. Nintendo Switch Sports

8. Among Us

9. Mario Party Superstars

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass

12. Pokemon Violet

13. Just Dance 2023 Edition

14. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

15. Fire Emblem Engage

16. Inside

17. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

18. Disney Dreamlight Valley

19. Real Boxing 2

20. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

21. Green Hell

22. Mortal Kombat 11

23. Pokemon Scarlet

24. Portal: Companion Collection

25. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

26. Overcooked 2

27. A Little to the Left

28. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

29. Cooking Simulator

30. Blanc

Download-Only Games

1. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros

2. Stardew Valley

3. Among Us

4. Inside

5. Disney Dreamlight Valley

6. Real Boxing 2

7. Green Hell

8. A Little to the Left

9. Cooking Simulator

10. Blanc

11. nOS New Operating System

12. PowerWash Simulator

13. Uno

14. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

15. Limbo

16. Om Nom Run

17. Hollow Knight

18. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

19. The Suicide of Rachel Foster

20. Thief Simulator

21. Pine

22. Run Sausage Run

23. Good Night Knight

24. Rain World

25. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

26. Pocket Mini Golf 2

27. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

28. Terraria

29. Retro Bowl

30. Persona 4 Golden