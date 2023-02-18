Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Metroid Prime Remastered
2. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros
3. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Minecraft
6. Stardew Valley
7. Nintendo Switch Sports
8. Among Us
9. Mario Party Superstars
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass
12. Pokemon Violet
13. Just Dance 2023 Edition
14. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
15. Fire Emblem Engage
16. Inside
17. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
18. Disney Dreamlight Valley
19. Real Boxing 2
20. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
21. Green Hell
22. Mortal Kombat 11
23. Pokemon Scarlet
24. Portal: Companion Collection
25. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
26. Overcooked 2
27. A Little to the Left
28. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe
29. Cooking Simulator
30. Blanc
Download-Only Games
1. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros
2. Stardew Valley
3. Among Us
4. Inside
5. Disney Dreamlight Valley
6. Real Boxing 2
7. Green Hell
8. A Little to the Left
9. Cooking Simulator
10. Blanc
11. nOS New Operating System
12. PowerWash Simulator
13. Uno
14. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
15. Limbo
16. Om Nom Run
17. Hollow Knight
18. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
19. The Suicide of Rachel Foster
20. Thief Simulator
21. Pine
22. Run Sausage Run
23. Good Night Knight
24. Rain World
25. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
26. Pocket Mini Golf 2
27. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
28. Terraria
29. Retro Bowl
30. Persona 4 Golden
