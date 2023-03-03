Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Clive ‘N’ Wrench
Aery: Calm Mind 3
A Fox and His Robot
Afterthought
Arcade Archives Don Doko Don
Bit.Trip Collection
BROK the InvestiGator
Chess Openings and Book Moves
Chess Pills
Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2
Dream Park Story
Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star
Green Soldiers Heroes
Grisaia Phantom Trigger 08
Hentai World
Hike Valley
Ink & Paper: DoodleCut
Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
Kingdom Majestic
Live Factory
Lootbox Lyfe+
Lucy Dreaming
Meg’s Monster
Neodori Forever
Pretty Girls Breakers! Plus
Railway Islands: Puzzle
Remains
Road Stones
Roniu’s Tale
Rytmos
Self Gunsbase
Sentry Paragon
The Smile Alchemist
Vanaris Tactics
Nintendo Switch Online :
- NC
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- Atelier Ryza 3
- Paranomra Sight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
Démo de la semaine :
- Grim Guardians: Demon Purge (Inti Creates) [Europe / USA / Japon]
- Dredge (Team17) [Europe / USA / Japon]
- Afterthought (Studio Moondowner) [Europe / USA]
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft) [Europe / USA / Japon]
- EXTREME BIKE X (SAT-BOX) [Europe / USA / Japon]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – Live A Live Pack
- PowerWash Simulator Midgar Special Pack
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – DLC 1 – The Tower of Doooom
Les promotions de la semaine :
Il y a 606 promotions cette semaine.
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|Super Car Driver
|-50%
|6,99€
|30-mars
|City Driving Simulator 2
|-50%
|5,99€
|30-mars
|Venice Taxi Boats
|-50%
|6,49€
|30-mars
|Roof Jump Stunt Driver
|-40%
|7,79€
|30-mars
|Gas Station: Highway Services
|-60%
|4,79€
|30-mars
|Warplanes: WW1 Sky Aces
|-80%
|1,99€
|02-avr
|GEMINI ARMS
|-30%
|6,99€
|23-mars
|Raging Blasters
|-30%
|9,72€
|23-mars
|Missile Dancer
|-30%
|6,99€
|23-mars
|City Wars: Tokyo Reign
|-50%
|5,50€
|10-mars
|Rolling Car
|-88%
|0,99€
|02-avr
|Steampunk Tower 2
|-90%
|0,99€
|02-avr
|Awesome Platformers Bundle (5 in 1)
|-50%
|9,99€
|02-avr
|Genetic Disaster
|-90%
|1,49€
|02-avr
|Mad Carnage
|-80%
|0,99€
|02-avr
|Sweet Witches
|-90%
|0,99€
|02-avr
|Mech Rage
|-90%
|0,99€
|02-avr
|Event Horizon
|-83%
|0,99€
|02-avr
|FunBox Party
|-50%
|0,99€
|02-avr
|Kids Puzzle – 2 in 1 Bundle
|-80%
|1,59€
|02-avr
|Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2
|-15%
|5,85€
|08-mars
|Goetia 2
|-80%
|1,99€
|29-mars
|Zombies Killer Machine – Car Games,Driving,Dead Mechanic Simulator
|-70%
|2,09€
|15-mars
|Forklift – The Simulation
|-40%
|5,99€
|13-mars
|Kukoos: Lost Pets
|-34%
|19,79€
|16-mars
|Delivery Driver – The Simulation
|-40%
|10,79€
|13-mars
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|-80%
|4,99€
|12-mars
|Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
|-80%
|5,99€
|12-mars
|Pile Up! Box by Box
|-30%
|10,49€
|16-mars
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
|-90%
|2,49€
|16-mars
|Skully
|-80%
|6,99€
|16-mars
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
|-80%
|7,99€
|12-mars
|MotoGP 19
|-90%
|2,49€
|16-mars
|Dynamite Fishing – World Games
|-80%
|1,99€
|16-mars
|Cris Tales
|-80%
|7,99€
|16-mars
|Horizon Chase Turbo
|-80%
|3,99€
|09-mars
|Lost Words: Beyond the Page
|-80%
|2,99€
|16-mars
|SAINTS ROW: THE THIRD – THE FULL PACKAGE
|-85%
|5,99€
|12-mars
|Kona
|-80%
|3,99€
|12-mars
|El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
|-40%
|11,99€
|16-mars
|Degrees of Separation
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-mars
|Metro 2033 Redux
|-85%
|3,74€
|12-mars
|Ary and the Secret of Seasons
|-85%
|5,99€
|16-mars
|Ninjin: Clash of Carrots
|-80%
|1,99€
|16-mars
|Taxi Driver – The Simulation
|-40%
|8,99€
|13-mars
|Factotum 90
|-75%
|1,99€
|23-mars
|Mekorama
|-75%
|1,24€
|23-mars
|Animated Jigsaws: Beautiful Japanese Scenery
|-75%
|2,24€
|23-mars
|Kwaidan ～Azuma manor story～
|-75%
|6,24€
|23-mars
|Paper Dolls Original
|-50%
|8,49€
|22-mars
|Shadows of Adam
|-50%
|7,49€
|22-mars
|Mercenaries Saga Chronicles
|-50%
|7,49€
|22-mars
|WILL: A Wonderful World
|-50%
|7,49€
|22-mars
|Road 96
|-70%
|5,98€
|12-mars
|Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
|-80%
|5,99€
|16-mars
|King’s Bounty II
|-80%
|7,99€
|12-mars
|Broken Pipe
|-50%
|1,99€
|16-mars
|Let’s Sing Queen
|-25%
|29,99€
|12-mars
|Remothered: Broken Porcelain
|-80%
|6,99€
|16-mars
|Blind Postman
|-50%
|1,99€
|16-mars
|Sudoku Relax
|-81%
|0,99€
|01-avr
|Neurodeck
|-86%
|1,67€
|29-mars
|Armed to the Gears
|-90%
|1,19€
|29-mars
|Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
|-50%
|9,99€
|16-mars
|ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!
|-85%
|2,62€
|06-mars
|Dustoff Heli Rescue 2
|-75%
|1,99€
|23-mars
|Relicta
|-90%
|1,99€
|12-mars
|Dice Legacy
|-75%
|4,99€
|12-mars
|Nordlicht
|-50%
|1,99€
|12-mars
|Puzzle Wall
|-75%
|1,99€
|23-mars
|Vaccine
|-75%
|2,49€
|23-mars
|Cubic Parking
|-50%
|1,49€
|16-mars
|Windbound
|-90%
|1,99€
|12-mars
|Manticore – Galaxy on Fire
|-90%
|1,99€
|12-mars
|Bunny Reversi
|-50%
|0,99€
|16-mars
|Bunny Memory
|-50%
|1,05€
|16-mars
|Cubic Figures
|-50%
|1,64€
|16-mars
|Cosmic Express
|-50%
|4,09€
|22-mars
|A Good Snowman is Hard to Build
|-50%
|4,09€
|22-mars
|A Monster’s Expedition
|-30%
|11,75€
|22-mars
|Sokobond
|-50%
|4,09€
|22-mars
|Bonfire Peaks
|-30%
|11,75€
|22-mars
|Cube Decider
|-50%
|1,99€
|16-mars
|CubicBan
|-50%
|1,49€
|16-mars
|Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection
|-90%
|1,39€
|23-mars
|WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
|-90%
|4,99€
|31-mars
|Robby’s Adventure
|-50%
|0,99€
|16-mars
|Secret Neighbor
|-60%
|7,99€
|22-mars
|Let’s Sing ABBA
|-25%
|29,99€
|12-mars
|Bunny Mahjo
|-50%
|1,49€
|16-mars
|Evil Tonight
|-15%
|12,74€
|30-mars
|REZ PLZ
|-80%
|2,99€
|15-mars
|Double Cross
|-80%
|3,99€
|14-mars
|Bite the Bullet
|-80%
|2,99€
|15-mars
|Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
|-60%
|5,99€
|15-mars
|Restless Soul
|-70%
|4,42€
|15-mars
|Adventures of Chris
|-80%
|2,99€
|15-mars
|Joggernauts
|-80%
|2,99€
|15-mars
|Cyber Hook
|-75%
|3,74€
|15-mars
|The King’s Bird
|-80%
|3,99€
|15-mars
|Little Big Workshop
|-50%
|9,99€
|16-mars
|Innocence Island
|-65%
|6,99€
|08-mars
|Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron
|-75%
|3,75€
|16-mars
|Urban Cards
|-30%
|10,49€
|09-mars
|Mable & The Wood
|-80%
|2,99€
|15-mars
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|-70%
|4,49€
|15-mars
|Blue Fire
|-60%
|7,99€
|15-mars
|Robothorium
|-90%
|1,49€
|29-mars
|Star Story: The Horizon Escape
|-85%
|1,49€
|29-mars
|Binarystar Infinity
|-30%
|3,49€
|29-mars
|Towaga: Among Shadows
|-90%
|1,49€
|29-mars
|Bad Dream: Coma
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Hyperide
|-30%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Bedtime Blues
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|NO THING
|-30%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|TERRORHYTHM (TRRT)
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Ultimate Fishing Simulator
|-90%
|1,99€
|29-mars
|Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Project AETHER: First Contact
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Pixboy
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Frontline Zed
|-90%
|1,19€
|29-mars
|Hollow
|-90%
|1,99€
|29-mars
|Omen Exitio: Plague
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Shut Eye
|-65%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|The Mahjong Huntress
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Risky Rescue
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|OmoTomO
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Sparkle 3 Genesis
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|VIRUS: The Outbreak
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Graze Counter GM
|-20%
|9,99€
|13-mars
|Sparkle 2 EVO
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Clock Simulator
|-65%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Tap Skaters
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Tennis Open 2020
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Hard West
|-90%
|1,99€
|29-mars
|Mech Armada
|-30%
|13,99€
|16-mars
|SpiderHeck
|-20%
|11,99€
|22-mars
|Party Hard
|-60%
|5,99€
|22-mars
|Estiman
|-30%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Green Hell
|-90%
|2,49€
|29-mars
|Fishing Universe Simulator
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Mr Blaster
|-30%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Cooking Simulator
|-90%
|1,99€
|29-mars
|Hot Shot Burn
|-90%
|1,49€
|29-mars
|Diggerman
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Pack Master
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Thief Simulator
|-90%
|1,99€
|29-mars
|Surfingers
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Wax Museum
|-65%
|1,74€
|29-mars
|Zombillie
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Violett
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Seeds of Resilience
|-90%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Dark Veer
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Goetia
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Q-YO Blaster
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Dungeons & Aliens
|-65%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Grab Lab
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Party Hard 2
|-60%
|7,99€
|22-mars
|Danger Scavenger
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Grave Keeper
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Phantaruk
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Mr. Shifty
|-75%
|3,74€
|22-mars
|Millie
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Go All Out!
|-90%
|1,29€
|29-mars
|Bad Dream: Fever
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders
|-90%
|1,49€
|29-mars
|Agony
|-90%
|1,99€
|29-mars
|The Childs Sight
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Hellpoint
|-60%
|13,99€
|22-mars
|Kill It With Fire
|-75%
|3,74€
|22-mars
|Punch Club
|-75%
|3,74€
|22-mars
|Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Timberman VS
|-30%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|IHUGU
|-65%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Barbero
|-65%
|1,74€
|29-mars
|Phantom Doctrine
|-90%
|1,99€
|29-mars
|SpyHack
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Merchants of Kaidan
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Masky
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Sinless
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Qbik
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Wanderlust Travel Stories
|-90%
|1,49€
|29-mars
|My Brother Rabbit
|-90%
|1,49€
|29-mars
|Totally Reliable Delivery Service
|-60%
|5,99€
|22-mars
|Graveyard Keeper
|-60%
|7,99€
|22-mars
|Clustertruck
|-75%
|3,74€
|22-mars
|Road to Ballhalla
|-75%
|3,74€
|22-mars
|Sparkle ZERO
|-72%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Nice Slice
|-30%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Poly Puzzle
|-65%
|1,74€
|29-mars
|Dino Galaxy Tennis
|-80%
|1,99€
|29-mars
|Tiny Hands Adventure
|-72%
|2,09€
|29-mars
|Garage
|-75%
|3,74€
|22-mars
|Hello Neighbor
|-75%
|9,99€
|22-mars
|Stitchy in Tooki Trouble
|-90%
|1,29€
|29-mars
|Fred3ric
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Trash Sailors
|-60%
|7,99€
|22-mars
|Bomber Fox
|-30%
|3,49€
|29-mars
|Sparkle 4 Tales
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Frederic: Resurrection of Music
|-72%
|1,67€
|29-mars
|The Final Station
|-60%
|5,99€
|22-mars
|Community Inc
|-75%
|3,74€
|22-mars
|Streets of Rogue
|-60%
|7,99€
|22-mars
|Happy’s Humble Burger Farm
|-60%
|7,99€
|22-mars
|Phantom Trigger
|-75%
|3,74€
|22-mars
|Mini Island Challenge Bundle
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Panzer Dragoon: Remake
|-90%
|2,49€
|29-mars
|Realpolitiks
|-90%
|2,49€
|29-mars
|NoReload Heroes
|-85%
|1,49€
|29-mars
|Smashroom
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|JUSTICE SUCKS
|-20%
|15,99€
|22-mars
|Tinykin
|-20%
|19,99€
|22-mars
|Glaive: Brick Breaker
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek
|-75%
|7,49€
|22-mars
|SpeedRunners
|-75%
|3,74€
|22-mars
|Guts & Glory
|-75%
|3,74€
|22-mars
|The Adventures of Elena Temple
|-50%
|0,99€
|15-mars
|Hyperide: Vector Raid
|-30%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Undungeon
|-75%
|4,99€
|22-mars
|Startide
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Aery – A Journey Beyond Time
|-86%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Aeolis Tournament
|-90%
|1,24€
|29-mars
|Roll’d
|-30%
|1,39€
|29-mars
|Rhythm Sprout
|-20%
|11,99€
|22-mars
|Spheroids
|-80%
|1,59€
|20-mars
|Legendary Eleven
|-80%
|1,99€
|20-mars
|Tachyon Project
|-80%
|1,99€
|20-mars
|Sudoku Classic
|-76%
|1,49€
|01-avr
|Sine Mora EX
|-80%
|5,99€
|16-mars
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition
|-80%
|5,99€
|16-mars
|Traditional Tactics Ne+
|-50%
|4,49€
|15-mars
|Draw Rider Remake
|-50%
|7,49€
|08-mars
|Black The Fall
|-70%
|4,49€
|15-mars
|BOSSGARD
|-75%
|4,74€
|15-mars
|Batman – The Telltale Series
|-50%
|7,49€
|06-mars
|Batman: The Enemy Within
|-50%
|7,49€
|06-mars
|Solitaire TriPeaks Flowers
|-75%
|1,49€
|01-avr
|Crowdy Farm Puzzle
|-83%
|0,99€
|01-avr
|Sea Horizon
|-20%
|11,99€
|16-mars
|Moero Crystal H
|-40%
|23,99€
|16-mars
|Queeny Army
|-50%
|2,49€
|16-mars
|890B
|-50%
|2,49€
|16-mars
|Venus: Improbable Dream
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-mars
|El Gancho
|-50%
|3,49€
|16-mars
|Immortus Temporus
|-60%
|1,99€
|16-mars
|Mastho is Together
|-50%
|2,49€
|16-mars
|Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS
|-50%
|2,99€
|16-mars
|Ball laB
|-50%
|2,49€
|16-mars
|Breakneck City
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-mars
|Explosive Candy World
|-50%
|2,49€
|16-mars
|Hentai vs. Evil
|-60%
|3,99€
|16-mars
|Cake Invaders
|-50%
|2,99€
|16-mars
|Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire
|-50%
|2,49€
|16-mars
|Crazy Gravity
|-60%
|1,99€
|16-mars
|Retrace: Memories of Death
|-80%
|1,59€
|16-mars
|GLO
|-60%
|1,99€
|16-mars
|Ravva and the Cyclops Curse
|-60%
|1,99€
|16-mars
|Biz Builder Delux
|-40%
|7,80€
|28-mars
|Beastie Bay DX
|-50%
|6,50€
|28-mars
|The Pinball Wizard
|-50%
|3,99€
|16-mars
|Burger Bistro Story
|-40%
|7,80€
|28-mars
|Grand Prix Story
|-50%
|6,50€
|28-mars
|Pocket League Story
|-50%
|6,50€
|28-mars
|Word Mesh
|-70%
|2,09€
|12-mars
|M.A.C.E. Tower Defense
|-70%
|1,19€
|12-mars
|Neon Mine
|-70%
|1,49€
|12-mars
|Monster Blast
|-70%
|2,39€
|12-mars
|Radon Blast
|-70%
|1,19€
|12-mars
|Bubble Shooter FX
|-70%
|1,19€
|12-mars
|Ginnung
|-20%
|4,00€
|18-mars
|Our World Is Ended.
|-50%
|24,99€
|14-mars
|Dusk Diver
|-50%
|17,49€
|14-mars
|Root Letter: Last Answer
|-50%
|14,99€
|14-mars
|Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa
|-50%
|12,49€
|14-mars
|Muddledash
|-50%
|2,49€
|14-mars
|Warborn
|-85%
|3,74€
|14-mars
|Hell Warders
|-50%
|7,49€
|14-mars
|Zengeon
|-55%
|8,99€
|14-mars
|Nippon Marathon
|-50%
|6,49€
|14-mars
|Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator
|-80%
|1,99€
|14-mars
|KILL la KILL -IF
|-85%
|2,99€
|14-mars
|Gravity Heroes
|-60%
|5,99€
|14-mars
|RAZED
|-50%
|4,99€
|14-mars
|Haiku, the Robot
|-30%
|13,29€
|08-mars
|Quantum Replica
|-60%
|3,99€
|14-mars
|Gun Gun Pixies
|-50%
|24,99€
|14-mars
|Gal*Gun Double Peace
|-35%
|25,99€
|14-mars
|GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R
|-50%
|7,49€
|14-mars
|The Plane Effect
|-50%
|7,49€
|14-mars
|Raging Loop
|-50%
|14,99€
|14-mars
|Supermarket Shriek
|-70%
|5,99€
|14-mars
|Lair Land Story
|-20%
|11,99€
|14-mars
|7 Years From Now
|-60%
|3,99€
|14-mars
|GUILTY GEAR
|-50%
|4,99€
|14-mars
|Gal*Gun 2
|-50%
|14,99€
|14-mars
|Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story
|-50%
|6,49€
|14-mars
|Tears of Avia
|-40%
|8,99€
|14-mars
|Tokyo School Life
|-50%
|7,49€
|14-mars
|PlataGO! Super Platform Game Maker
|-50%
|9,99€
|14-mars
|Gal*Gun Returns
|-60%
|19,99€
|14-mars
|Merchant of the Skies
|-25%
|11,24€
|21-mars
|Luna’s Fishing Garden
|-25%
|5,99€
|21-mars
|Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story
|-25%
|5,24€
|21-mars
|Kiai Resonance
|-60%
|1,99€
|31-mars
|Divine Ascent
|-60%
|1,99€
|31-mars
|Gravity Runner
|-70%
|2,45€
|14-mars
|Everybody’s Home Run Derby
|-50%
|1,75€
|31-mars
|Potata: Fairy Flower
|-82%
|2,15€
|20-mars
|Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent
|-15%
|33,99€
|14-mars
|Escape from Life Inc
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-mars
|Escape From Tethys
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-mars
|GraviFire
|-50%
|2,49€
|21-mars
|Tip Top: Don’t fall!
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-mars
|Bitmaster
|-50%
|2,49€
|21-mars
|Dull Grey
|-50%
|2,49€
|21-mars
|Mind Maze
|-50%
|2,49€
|21-mars
|Arkan: The dog adventurer
|-50%
|2,49€
|21-mars
|Kentucky Robo Chicken
|-45%
|1,36€
|15-mars
|Pnevmo-Capsula
|-50%
|2,49€
|21-mars
|Rock ‘N Racing Bundle 3 in 1
|-85%
|3,74€
|29-mars
|Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply
|-83%
|0,99€
|31-mars
|Suicide Guy
|-88%
|0,99€
|31-mars
|Ping Pong Trick Shot EVOLUTION
|-50%
|2,49€
|28-mars
|BINGO
|-50%
|2,49€
|28-mars
|Dungeon Shooting
|-50%
|2,49€
|28-mars
|Caterpillar Royale
|-50%
|2,49€
|28-mars
|Animal Hunter Z
|-50%
|4,99€
|28-mars
|Super Ping Pong Trick Shot
|-50%
|2,49€
|28-mars
|Collide-a-Ball 2
|-50%
|2,49€
|28-mars
|BATTLE & CRASH
|-50%
|2,49€
|28-mars
|Extinction Eclipse
|-50%
|4,99€
|24-mars
|Home Deco Puzzles
|-50%
|2,99€
|21-mars
|Solitaire Card Games
|-50%
|2,95€
|21-mars
|My little fast food booth
|-50%
|1,99€
|21-mars
|Wood Block Escape Puzzles
|-50%
|1,99€
|21-mars
|Air Racers
|-50%
|2,49€
|21-mars
|Hungry Ball Physics
|-50%
|1,49€
|21-mars
|Ball Physics Draw Puzzles
|-50%
|1,49€
|21-mars
|Phantom Breaker: Omnia
|-75%
|8,49€
|14-mars
|Strike! Ten Pin Bowling
|-25%
|8,24€
|31-mars
|Roar of Revenge
|-40%
|2,99€
|15-mars
|TEN
|-50%
|2,49€
|15-mars
|RUNOUT
|-40%
|2,99€
|15-mars
|Caffeine: Victoria’s Legacy
|-40%
|10,79€
|15-mars
|Tales of Aravorn: Seasons of the Wolf
|-50%
|9,99€
|15-mars
|Gynoug
|-30%
|4,19€
|15-mars
|Voyage
|-40%
|8,99€
|15-mars
|Long Live The Queen
|-40%
|5,99€
|15-mars
|Royal Frontier
|-50%
|3,49€
|15-mars
|Moto Roader MC
|-30%
|4,19€
|15-mars
|The Psychoduck
|-50%
|2,49€
|15-mars
|Dandy & Randy DX
|-60%
|2,79€
|15-mars
|Super Sunny Island
|-40%
|2,99€
|15-mars
|Concept Destruction
|-60%
|1,99€
|15-mars
|Avenging Spirit
|-30%
|4,19€
|15-mars
|Quest for Infamy
|-60%
|3,99€
|15-mars
|Angels with Scaly Wings
|-40%
|5,99€
|15-mars
|Parasite Pack
|-50%
|3,49€
|15-mars
|Castle Formers
|-60%
|1,99€
|15-mars
|Gleylancer
|-30%
|4,19€
|15-mars
|The Legend of the Dragonflame Highschool Collection
|-50%
|2,49€
|15-mars
|Little Noah: Scion of Paradise
|-35%
|9,74€
|15-mars
|Puzzle Vacations: Ireland
|-20%
|9,59€
|30-mars
|Clutter 12: It’s About Time – Collector’s Edition
|-15%
|12,74€
|30-mars
|Pang Adventures
|-60%
|3,99€
|14-mars
|Young Souls
|-40%
|14,99€
|14-mars
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
|-20%
|19,99€
|14-mars
|Silver Falls Episode Prelude
|-40%
|4,19€
|24-mars
|Windjammers 2
|-35%
|12,99€
|14-mars
|Ys Origin
|-60%
|7,99€
|14-mars
|KUNAI
|-60%
|6,79€
|14-mars
|Blazing Chrome
|-60%
|6,79€
|14-mars
|Dark Devotion
|-60%
|7,99€
|14-mars
|Windjammers
|-60%
|5,99€
|14-mars
|Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
|-60%
|7,99€
|14-mars
|Slime’s Journey
|-40%
|2,99€
|15-mars
|First Time in Rome – Collector’s Edition
|-25%
|8,99€
|30-mars
|Asterix & Obelix Collection
|-30%
|34,99€
|21-mars
|Agatha Christie Collection
|-30%
|34,99€
|21-mars
|Save Room
|-40%
|2,99€
|15-mars
|The Bounty Huntress
|-40%
|2,99€
|15-mars
|WAKU WAKU SWEETS
|-50%
|19,99€
|27-mars
|Montgomery Fox And The Revenge Of Victor Draven
|-25%
|11,24€
|30-mars
|Montgomery Fox And The Case Of The Diamond Necklace
|-25%
|11,24€
|30-mars
|Mary Kay Andrews: The Fixer Upper
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-mars
|First Time In Paris – Collector’s Edition
|-60%
|3,99€
|30-mars
|The Man With The Ivory Cane
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-mars
|Kingdom Tales 2
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-mars
|Ki11er Clutter
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-mars
|I Love Finding MORE Pups – Collector’s Edition
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-mars
|The Drama Queen Murder
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-mars
|1912: Titanic Mystery
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-mars
|Jewel Match Solitaire: Winterscapes
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-mars
|Montgomery Fox And The Case Of The Missing Ballerinas
|-25%
|11,24€
|30-mars
|Fate Of The Pharaoh
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-mars
|Ghost: Elisa Cameron
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-mars
|Kingdom Tales
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-mars
|Faircroft’s Antiques: Treasures of Treffenburg Collector’s Edition
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-mars
|Tankorama
|-70%
|2,99€
|30-mars
|Finding America: The Heartland – Collector’s Edition
|-25%
|7,49€
|30-mars
|Where Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector’s Edition
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-mars
|Zotrix Starglider
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-mars
|Clutter Evolution: Beyond Xtreme
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-mars
|Tales from the Dragon Mountain: The Strix
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-mars
|Clutter 1000
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-mars
|I Love Finding Cats! – Collector’s Edition
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-mars
|Family Vacation: California
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-mars
|Family Vacation 2: Road Trip
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-mars
|Faircroft’s Antiques: The Mountaineer’s Legacy – Collector’s Edition
|-60%
|3,99€
|30-mars
|I Love Finding Pups! – Collector’s Edition
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-mars
|Where Angels Cry
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-mars
|Kaptain Brawe: A Brawe New World
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-mars
|Tales from the Dragon Mountain 2: The Lair
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-mars
|Myths of Orion: Light from the North
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-mars
|Caveman Tales
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-mars
|Zotrix: Solar Division
|-50%
|0,99€
|30-mars
|Match Ventures
|-20%
|9,59€
|30-mars
|Chronicles Of Albian: The Magic Convention
|-15%
|10,19€
|30-mars
|DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
|-80%
|1,19€
|15-mars
|Don’t Touch this Button!
|-60%
|1,99€
|15-mars
|The Song Out of Space
|-60%
|1,99€
|15-mars
|Night Lights
|-60%
|1,99€
|15-mars
|One-Eyed Lee and the Dinner Party
|-60%
|1,99€
|15-mars
|DISTRAINT 2
|-60%
|3,19€
|15-mars
|A HERO AND A GARDEN
|-50%
|2,49€
|15-mars
|LoveChoice
|-60%
|1,99€
|15-mars
|Takorita Meets Fries
|-60%
|1,99€
|15-mars
|The Prince of Landis
|-60%
|3,19€
|15-mars
|A YEAR OF SPRINGS
|-50%
|2,49€
|15-mars
|Two Parsecs From Earth
|-60%
|3,19€
|15-mars
|SGC – Short Games Collection #1
|-35%
|7,14€
|20-mars
|Popeye
|-80%
|2,87€
|30-mars
|Turmoil
|-80%
|2,99€
|15-mars
|PigShip and the Giant Wolf
|-60%
|3,19€
|28-mars
|Sports & Wild Pinball
|-60%
|5,99€
|28-mars
|Airport Flight Administrator Simulator & Air Traffic-Sky Airplane Sim Plane Games
|-70%
|2,39€
|13-mars
|Ultreïa
|-92%
|0,99€
|30-mars
|Airheart – Tales of broken Wings
|-80%
|2,99€
|19-mars
|Amnesia: Collection
|-70%
|8,39€
|11-mars
|Take Off – The Flight Simulator
|-35%
|9,74€
|29-mars
|Amazing Princess Sarah
|-50%
|3,24€
|28-mars
|RoboPhobik
|-70%
|2,39€
|28-mars
|Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition
|-60%
|7,99€
|29-mars
|Football Battle
|-50%
|1,49€
|12-mars
|A Building Full of Cats
|-20%
|2,39€
|12-mars
|Make the Burger
|-50%
|1,99€
|12-mars
|CATch the Stars
|-67%
|0,99€
|12-mars
|Romeow: in the cracked world
|-67%
|0,99€
|12-mars
|BOT.vinnik Chess 2
|-33%
|1,99€
|12-mars
|Pad of Time
|-63%
|2,99€
|27-mars
|Hextones
|-67%
|0,99€
|12-mars
|Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North
|-81%
|1,49€
|12-mars
|Rise: Race The Future
|-60%
|7,19€
|19-mars
|Colsword
|-50%
|1,67€
|28-mars
|Seduced in the Sleepless City
|-30%
|20,29€
|09-mars
|Irresistible Mistakes
|-30%
|20,29€
|09-mars
|Enchanted in the Moonlight – Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon –
|-50%
|9,99€
|09-mars
|Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Punishments –
|-50%
|14,99€
|09-mars
|My Last First Kiss
|-30%
|17,49€
|09-mars
|Kissed by the Baddest Bidder
|-50%
|12,49€
|09-mars
|Kings of Paradise
|-50%
|12,49€
|09-mars
|Scandal In The Spotlight
|-50%
|12,49€
|09-mars
|Ayakashi: Romance Reborn Dawn Chapter & Twilight Chapter
|-50%
|19,99€
|09-mars
|Super Battle Cards
|-83%
|0,99€
|26-mars
|Our Two Bedroom Story
|-50%
|12,49€
|09-mars
|Breakfast Bar Tycoon Premium Edition
|-75%
|1,49€
|26-mars
|Salad Bar Tycoon
|-80%
|0,99€
|26-mars
|Classic Games Collection Vol.1
|-80%
|0,99€
|26-mars
|Pancake Bar Tycoon
|-80%
|0,99€
|26-mars
|Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Wishes –
|-50%
|14,99€
|09-mars
|Enchanted in the Moonlight – Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo –
|-50%
|9,99€
|09-mars
|Love Letter from Thief X
|-50%
|12,49€
|09-mars
|My Forged Wedding
|-50%
|12,49€
|09-mars
|Her Love in the Force
|-50%
|12,49€
|09-mars
|Gum+
|-75%
|1,99€
|29-mars
|Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
|-70%
|11,99€
|18-mars
|My Universe – Doctors & Nurses
|-60%
|15,99€
|18-mars
|Escape Game – FORT BOYARD 2022
|-50%
|19,99€
|18-mars
|My Universe – My Baby Dragon
|-10%
|35,99€
|18-mars
|Corrupt – Political Idle City War Strategy Simulator Craft
|-70%
|2,99€
|11-mars
|The Quest for Excalibur – Puy du Fou
|-50%
|19,99€
|18-mars
|Asterix & Obelix XXL 3 – The Crystal Menhir
|-80%
|6,99€
|18-mars
|Murder Mystery Machine
|-50%
|9,99€
|18-mars
|Fort Boyard
|-80%
|2,99€
|18-mars
|Blacksad: Under the Skin
|-80%
|7,99€
|18-mars
|Onion Assault
|-10%
|7,19€
|12-mars
|Godlike Burger
|-50%
|9,99€
|28-mars
|Yesterday Origins
|-87%
|1,93€
|18-mars
|My Universe – School Teacher
|-60%
|15,99€
|18-mars
|The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf
|-60%
|15,99€
|18-mars
|Syberia
|-80%
|2,98€
|18-mars
|Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Definitive Edition
|-60%
|15,99€
|18-mars
|My Universe – PET CLINIC CATS & DOGS
|-60%
|15,99€
|18-mars
|Koh-Lanta
|-60%
|15,99€
|18-mars
|Réussir : Code de la Route (French Highway Code)
|-80%
|5,99€
|18-mars
|Gear.Club Unlimited
|-80%
|2,98€
|18-mars
|Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Tracks Edition
|-87%
|6,49€
|18-mars
|Super Chariot
|-87%
|1,93€
|18-mars
|Insomnis
|-15%
|12,74€
|dans 15 heures.
|Tower Defense Bundle
|-90%
|1,19€
|28-mars
|Memory Lane
|-70%
|1,49€
|15-mars
|Memory Lane 2
|-70%
|1,19€
|15-mars
|War-Torn Dreams
|-70%
|2,09€
|15-mars
|BraveMatch
|-70%
|1,49€
|15-mars
|Dreaming Canvas
|-70%
|1,49€
|15-mars
|JigSaw Solace
|-70%
|1,19€
|15-mars
|Puzzle Frenzy
|-70%
|1,49€
|15-mars
|Nerved
|-70%
|2,69€
|15-mars
|Frightence
|-70%
|1,79€
|15-mars
|Blastful
|-70%
|1,19€
|15-mars
|JigSaw Abundance
|-70%
|1,49€
|15-mars
|Fluxteria
|-70%
|2,09€
|15-mars
|NeonLore
|-70%
|1,79€
|15-mars
|Caretaker
|-70%
|2,39€
|15-mars
|Jigsaw Finale
|-70%
|1,49€
|15-mars
|Kanjozoku Game レーサー – Car Racing & Highway Driving Simulator Games
|-70%
|1,79€
|10-mars
|Deployment
|-85%
|1,49€
|26-mars
|Crowdy Farm Rush
|-83%
|0,99€
|27-mars
|Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto
|-90%
|2,99€
|17-mars
|Toki
|-90%
|1,49€
|17-mars
|Syberia 3
|-90%
|4,99€
|17-mars
|Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness
|-90%
|3,99€
|17-mars
|Syberia 2
|-90%
|2,99€
|17-mars
|Alpaca Ball: Allstars
|-70%
|5,99€
|23-mars
|A Sketchbook About Her Sun
|-60%
|1,99€
|dans 15 heures.
|Promesa
|-60%
|1,99€
|dans 15 heures.
|Cuccchi
|-60%
|3,19€
|dans 15 heures.
|Will Die Alone
|-60%
|1,99€
|dans 15 heures.
|VEREDA – Escape Room Adventure
|-75%
|1,99€
|10-mars
|Gem Wizards Tactics
|-92%
|0,99€
|27-mars
|Hack and Shoot Heroes
|-20%
|3,59€
|15-mars
|Pixel Action Heroes
|-20%
|3,99€
|26-mars
|Cube Life: Island Survival
|-20%
|11,19€
|26-mars
|Color Zen Kids
|-20%
|3,19€
|26-mars
|9-Ball Pocket
|-75%
|1,49€
|24-mars
|Basketball Pinball
|-63%
|1,10€
|24-mars
|Wildcat Gun Machine
|-67%
|4,99€
|26-mars
|Sports & Adventure Pinball
|-60%
|5,99€
|24-mars
|Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes
|-67%
|4,99€
|26-mars
|Blackguards 2
|-67%
|4,99€
|26-mars
|Castaway Paradise
|-85%
|2,99€
|26-mars
|The Forgotten Land
|-85%
|2,24€
|26-mars
|Dungeonoid
|-85%
|1,04€
|24-mars
|Knowledge Trainer: Trivia
|-80%
|2,99€
|26-mars
|Save Farty – the Trivia Game
|-72%
|1,99€
|26-mars
|Train Station Simulator
|-90%
|1,99€
|26-mars
|SuperDuck!
|-75%
|0,99€
|26-mars
|Galaxy Warfighter
|-55%
|3,14€
|11-mars
|Doodle God: Evolution
|-55%
|6,74€
|11-mars
|Ghostanoid
|-55%
|3,14€
|11-mars
|Spelunker HD Deluxe
|-70%
|7,49€
|12-mars
|Ultracore
|-80%
|3,99€
|12-mars
|Darius Cozmic Collection Console
|-60%
|21,99€
|12-mars
|Umihara Kawase BaZooKa!
|-80%
|5,99€
|12-mars
|G-DARIUS HD
|-60%
|11,99€
|12-mars
|Turrican Flashback
|-60%
|11,99€
|12-mars
|Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back!
|-50%
|19,99€
|12-mars
|TAITO Milestones
|-50%
|19,99€
|12-mars
|Panorama Cotton
|-50%
|7,49€
|12-mars
|Cotton 100%
|-50%
|7,49€
|12-mars
|Space Invaders Invincible Collection
|-60%
|23,99€
|12-mars
|WitchSpring3 [Re:Fine] – The Story of Eirudy
|-50%
|19,99€
|12-mars
|Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade
|-60%
|15,99€
|12-mars
|Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+
|-70%
|11,99€
|12-mars
|Cotton Fantasy
|-55%
|17,99€
|12-mars
|The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors
|-50%
|9,99€
|12-mars
|Clockwork Aquario
|-50%
|9,99€
|12-mars
|CrashMetal – Drift Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games
|-70%
|4,49€
|09-mars
|Doodle Games Bundle
|-55%
|10,12€
|11-mars
|Doodle Devil: 3volution
|-55%
|4,04€
|11-mars
|Doodle Mafia: Crime City
|-55%
|4,49€
|11-mars
|Animal Bomber
|-48%
|2,59€
|26-mars
|Dirt Bike Retro
|-48%
|2,59€
|26-mars
|Pocket Races
|-48%
|2,59€
|26-mars
|Curve Racer
|-48%
|1,03€
|26-mars
|Tomb Sweeper
|-48%
|1,55€
|26-mars
|Dungeon’s Hell
|-48%
|1,55€
|26-mars
|Dungeon Bricker
|-48%
|2,07€
|26-mars
|Head Games
|-48%
|2,59€
|26-mars
|Tank Battle Retro
|-48%
|2,59€
|26-mars
|Highway Haste
|-48%
|10,39€
|26-mars
|Bakery Master
|-48%
|2,59€
|26-mars
|Party Games: 15 in 1
|-48%
|2,59€
|26-mars
|Classic Checkers
|-48%
|4,15€
|26-mars
|Connect It!
|-48%
|1,55€
|26-mars
|Puzzle Plowing A Field
|-48%
|1,03€
|26-mars
|Castle Heroes
|-48%
|1,55€
|26-mars
|Bullet Trail
|-48%
|1,03€
|26-mars
|Wacky Run
|-48%
|1,03€
|26-mars
|Maze with cube
|-48%
|1,03€
|26-mars
|Blow Up Monsters
|-48%
|1,03€
|26-mars
|Magical Maze
|-48%
|1,03€
|26-mars
|Fire & Water
|-48%
|1,03€
|26-mars
|Slash Ninja
|-48%
|1,03€
|26-mars
|Burger Master
|-48%
|2,59€
|26-mars
|Ragdoll Fighter
|-48%
|1,03€
|26-mars
|Escape Route
|-48%
|1,03€
|26-mars
|Pixel Head Soccer
|-48%
|1,03€
|26-mars
|Empire Invasion
|-48%
|6,75€
|26-mars
|Classic Solitaire
|-48%
|2,59€
|26-mars
|Super Punch
|-48%
|1,03€
|26-mars
|Rogue Bit
|-60%
|1,99€
|26-mars
|Son of a Witch
|-60%
|5,19€
|26-mars
Laisser un commentaire