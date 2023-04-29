Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3. Hollow Knight
4. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
5. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
6. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
7. Hades
8. Dying Light
9. Minecraft
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. Super Mario Odyssey
12. Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster
13. Among Us
14. Stardew Valley
15. Mario Party Superstars
16. Minecraft Legends
17. Celeste
18. Untitled Goose Game
19. Cult of the Lamb
20. Nintendo Switch Sports
21. Boomerang Fu
22. Spiritfarer
23. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
24. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
25. Disney Dreamlight Valley
26. Just Dance 2023 Edition
27. A Little to the Left
28. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
29. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course
30. Rubber Bandits
Download-Only Games
1. Hollow Knight
2. Among Us
3. Stardew Valley
4. Celeste
5. Cult of the Lamb
6. Boomerang Fu
7. Disney Dreamlight Valley
8. A Little to the Left
9. Rubber Bandits
10. Blasphemous
11. Star Wars: Republic Commando
12. Bugsnax
13. The Walking Dead
14. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
15. Don’t Starve Together
16. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
17. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
18. Wildfrost
19. Disney Speedstorm
20. Ori and the Blind Forest
21. Slime Rancher
22. Disco Elysium
23. Subnautica
24. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
25. Castle Crashers Remastered
26. The Walking Dead: Season Two
27. Rain World
28. Ultimate Chicken Horse
29. Melatonin
30. Little Nightmares
