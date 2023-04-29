Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. Hollow Knight

4. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

5. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

6. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

7. Hades

8. Dying Light

9. Minecraft

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. Super Mario Odyssey

12. Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

13. Among Us

14. Stardew Valley

15. Mario Party Superstars

16. Minecraft Legends

17. Celeste

18. Untitled Goose Game

19. Cult of the Lamb

20. Nintendo Switch Sports

21. Boomerang Fu

22. Spiritfarer

23. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

24. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

25. Disney Dreamlight Valley

26. Just Dance 2023 Edition

27. A Little to the Left

28. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

29. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course

30. Rubber Bandits

Download-Only Games

1. Hollow Knight

2. Among Us

3. Stardew Valley

4. Celeste

5. Cult of the Lamb

6. Boomerang Fu

7. Disney Dreamlight Valley

8. A Little to the Left

9. Rubber Bandits

10. Blasphemous

11. Star Wars: Republic Commando

12. Bugsnax

13. The Walking Dead

14. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

15. Don’t Starve Together

16. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

17. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

18. Wildfrost

19. Disney Speedstorm

20. Ori and the Blind Forest

21. Slime Rancher

22. Disco Elysium

23. Subnautica

24. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

25. Castle Crashers Remastered

26. The Walking Dead: Season Two

27. Rain World

28. Ultimate Chicken Horse

29. Melatonin

30. Little Nightmares