Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 23 au 29 avril 2023:
Classement toutes ventes:
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Just Dance 2023 Édition
- Hollow Knight
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
- Minecraft
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
- Old Man’s Journey
- Fifa23 Legacy Édition
- Minecraft Legends
- Among Us
- Cult of the Lamb
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- LEGO Jurassic World
- Disney Speedstorm – Pack Fondateur Standard
- Instant Sports
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
- Monopoly
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Dex
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens set – Deluxe Edition
- The Last Campfire
- Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle
- Final Fantasy VI
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
- Old Man’s Journey
- Among Us
- Cult of the Lamb
- Disney Speedstorm – Pack Fondateur Standard
- Dex
- The Last Campfire
- Final Fantasy VI
- Rubber Bandits
- Boomerang Fu
- Racing in Car – Night Traffic Highway Driving Games Mechanic Simulator 2023 For Kids
- Have A Nice Death
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- Pikuniku
- Run Sausage Run!
- Don’t Starve Together
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Broforce
- 60 seconds! Reatomized
- Crash Drive 3
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story
- Subnautica
- Hot Lap League: Edition Deluxe
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm
- Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
- Tricky Towers
- Real Boxing 2
- Blazing Beaks
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
