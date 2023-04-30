Square-Enix lance de nouvelles promotions via l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits. Fin des 46 promotions de Square-Enix le 8 mai.
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|LOST SPHEAR
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|08-mai
|Romancing SaGa 3
|31,99 €
|-70%
|9,59€
|08-mai
|Romancing SaGa 2
|24,99 €
|-70%
|7,49€
|08-mai
|SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|08-mai
|Spelunker Party!
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|08-mai
|BALAN WONDERWORLD
|39,99 €
|-70%
|11,99€
|08-mai
|I Am Setsuna
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|08-mai
|STAR OCEAN First Departure R
|20,99 €
|-60%
|8,39€
|08-mai
|WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|08-mai
|ONINAKI
|49,99 €
|-60%
|19,99€
|08-mai
|FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|08-mai
|Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|08-mai
|FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|08-mai
|FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|08-mai
|HARVESTELLA
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|08-mai
|Trials of Mana
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|08-mai
|Collection of Mana
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|08-mai
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|08-mai
|FINAL FANTASY IX
|20,99 €
|-50%
|10,49€
|08-mai
|FINAL FANTASY VII
|15,99 €
|-50%
|7,99€
|08-mai
|FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|08-mai
|FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-mai
|Legend of Mana
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|08-mai
|The DioField Chronicle
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|08-mai
|KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|08-mai
|DUNGEON ENCOUNTERS
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|08-mai
|KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for Cloud
|99,99 €
|-50%
|49,99€
|08-mai
|The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|08-mai
|KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX – Cloud Version
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|08-mai
|KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|08-mai
|KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|08-mai
|Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
|29,99 €
|-40%
|17,99€
|08-mai
|SaGa Frontier Remastered
|24,99 €
|-40%
|14,99€
|08-mai
|Actraiser Renaissance
|29,99 €
|-40%
|17,99€
|08-mai
|COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|08-mai
|Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden
|29,99 €
|-40%
|17,99€
|08-mai
|DRAGON QUEST TREASURES
|59,99 €
|-40%
|35,99€
|08-mai
|Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden
|29,99 €
|-40%
|17,99€
|08-mai
|DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation
|12,49 €
|-35%
|8,11€
|08-mai
|DRAGON QUEST
|4,99 €
|-35%
|3,24€
|08-mai
|DRAGON QUEST II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line
|6,49 €
|-35%
|4,21€
|08-mai
|Tactics Ogre: Reborn
|49,99 €
|-34%
|32,99€
|08-mai
|VARIOUS DAYLIFE
|28,99 €
|-34%
|19,13€
|08-mai
|NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|08-mai
|PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
|19,99 €
|-20%
|15,99€
|08-mai
|Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered
|24,99 €
|-15%
|21,24€
|08-mai
