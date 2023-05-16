Humble Games lance de nouvelles promotions via l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits. Fin des 28 promotions de Humble Games le 21 mai.
|Jeu
|Ancien Prix
|Réduction
|Nouveau Prix
|Date fin de la promo
|Wandersong
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|21-mai
|Aegis Defenders
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|21-mai
|Wizard of Legend
|15,99 €
|-70%
|4,79€
|21-mai
|Void Bastards
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|21-mai
|Forager
|19,99 €
|-65%
|6,99€
|21-mai
|Slay the Spire
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|21-mai
|Carto
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|21-mai
|One Step From Eden
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|21-mai
|Ikenfell
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|21-mai
|Wildfire
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|21-mai
|Ring of Pain
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|21-mai
|UNSIGHTED
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|21-mai
|The Wild at Heart
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|21-mai
|Dodgeball Academia
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|21-mai
|A Hat in Time
|27,99 €
|-50%
|13,99€
|21-mai
|Flynn: Son of Crimson
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|21-mai
|Crying Suns
|20,99 €
|-50%
|10,49€
|21-mai
|Chinatown Detective Agency
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|21-mai
|Unpacking
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|21-mai
|Archvale
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|21-mai
|Supraland
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|21-mai
|Temtem
|44,99 €
|-33%
|30,14€
|21-mai
|Prodeus
|24,99 €
|-30%
|17,49€
|21-mai
|Ghost Song
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|21-mai
|Moonscars
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|21-mai
|Midnight Fight Express
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|21-mai
|SIGNALIS
|19,99 €
|-20%
|15,99€
|21-mai
|Infinite Guitars
|19,99 €
|-20%
|15,99€
|21-mai
Laisser un commentaire