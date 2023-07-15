Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Pikmin 4
2. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
4. A Little to the Left
5. Minecraft
6. Mortal Kombat 11
7. Pikmin 1 + 2
8. Stardew Valley
9. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
12. Mario Party Superstars
13. Among Us
14. Inside
15. Untitled Goose Game
16. Nintendo Switch Sports
17. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
18. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
19. Super Mario Party
20. NBA 2K23
21. MLB The Show 23
22. Super Mario Odysey
23. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
24. Hentai Girls Deluxe Edition
25. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
26. Just Dance 2023 Edition Deluxe
27. Pico Park
28. Just Dance 2023 Edition
29. Cooking Simulator
30. Limbo
Download-Only Games
1. A Little to the Left
2. Stardew Valley
3. Among Us
4. Inside
5. Pico Park
6. Cooking Simulator
7. Limbo
8. Oxenfree
9. Disney Dreamlight Valley
10. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
11. The Oregon Trail
12. Truck Simulator – Heavy Cargo Driver 2023
13. Hollow Knight
14. Green Hell
15. Thief Simulator
16. Oxenfree II
17. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
18. Modern Combat
19. Wylde FLowers
20. Everdream Valley
21. Ghost Trick
22. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
23. Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm
24. Human: Fall Flat
25. PowerWash Simulator
26. Crypt of the NecroDancer
27. The Suicide of Rachel Foster
28. Real Truck Simulator USA Car Games
29. Good Pizza, Great Pizza
30. Blasphemous
