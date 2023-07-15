Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Pikmin 4

2. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. A Little to the Left

5. Minecraft

6. Mortal Kombat 11

7. Pikmin 1 + 2

8. Stardew Valley

9. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

12. Mario Party Superstars

13. Among Us

14. Inside

15. Untitled Goose Game

16. Nintendo Switch Sports

17. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

18. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

19. Super Mario Party

20. NBA 2K23

21. MLB The Show 23

22. Super Mario Odysey

23. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

24. Hentai Girls Deluxe Edition

25. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

26. Just Dance 2023 Edition Deluxe

27. Pico Park

28. Just Dance 2023 Edition

29. Cooking Simulator

30. Limbo

Download-Only Games

1. A Little to the Left

2. Stardew Valley

3. Among Us

4. Inside

5. Pico Park

6. Cooking Simulator

7. Limbo

8. Oxenfree

9. Disney Dreamlight Valley

10. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

11. The Oregon Trail

12. Truck Simulator – Heavy Cargo Driver 2023

13. Hollow Knight

14. Green Hell

15. Thief Simulator

16. Oxenfree II

17. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

18. Modern Combat

19. Wylde FLowers

20. Everdream Valley

21. Ghost Trick

22. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

23. Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm

24. Human: Fall Flat

25. PowerWash Simulator

26. Crypt of the NecroDancer

27. The Suicide of Rachel Foster

28. Real Truck Simulator USA Car Games

29. Good Pizza, Great Pizza

30. Blasphemous