On l’a presque oublié, mais la semaine dernière, c’était la Gamescom et donc en même temps ce sont les encore plus anecdotiques Gamescom Awards 2023.
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom remporte les Awards du Meilleur Jeu Switch, du Meilleur Son, du Meilleur Gameplay et enfin du Jeu le Plus Épique. Pikmin 4 remporte le prix du Jeu le plus sain.
Les Gamescom Awards 2023:
- Meilleure bande-annonce : Little Nightmares 3
- Meilleur stand : Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Meilleur jeu Nintendo Switch : The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
- Meilleur jeu Microsoft Xbox : Mortal Kombat 1
- Meilleur jeu Sony PlayStation : Tekken 8
- Meilleur jeu mobile : Sky : Children of the Light
- Meilleurs visuels : Black Myth : Wukong
- Meilleur son : The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
- Meilleure jouabilité : The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
- Le plus divertissant : PAYDAY 3
- Le plus épique : The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
- Le plus sain : Pikmin 4
- Jeux à impact : Sky : Children of the Light
- Meilleure annonce : Little Nightmares 3
- Meilleur éditeur du salon : Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Prix « Heart of Gaming » : GAMES:IN
- Studio vert de l’année à la Gamescom : Xbox
Bravo, c’est mérité