On l’a presque oublié, mais la semaine dernière, c’était la Gamescom et donc en même temps ce sont les encore plus anecdotiques Gamescom Awards 2023.

The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom remporte les Awards du Meilleur Jeu Switch, du Meilleur Son, du Meilleur Gameplay et enfin du Jeu le Plus Épique. Pikmin 4 remporte le prix du Jeu le plus sain.

Les Gamescom Awards 2023:

Meilleure bande-annonce : Little Nightmares 3

Meilleur stand : Bandai Namco Entertainment

Meilleur jeu Nintendo Switch : The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleur jeu Microsoft Xbox : Mortal Kombat 1

Meilleur jeu Sony PlayStation : Tekken 8

Meilleur jeu mobile : Sky : Children of the Light

Meilleurs visuels : Black Myth : Wukong

Meilleur son : The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

Meilleure jouabilité : The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

Le plus divertissant : PAYDAY 3

Le plus épique : The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

Le plus sain : Pikmin 4

Jeux à impact : Sky : Children of the Light

Meilleure annonce : Little Nightmares 3

Meilleur éditeur du salon : Bandai Namco Entertainment

Prix « Heart of Gaming » : GAMES:IN

Studio vert de l’année à la Gamescom : Xbox