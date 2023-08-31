Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Agatha Christie – Hercule Point – The London Case
Norn 9: Last Era
Samba de Amigo: Party Central
Taito Milestones 2
Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy
1997
Baseball Club
Boomshine Plus
Buggy Racer
Bus Simulator – City Driving Ultimate
Catlord
Dinosaurs: Types and Names
DreamWorks Kids Bundle
Elasto Mania II
Elasto Mania Trilogy Pack
Eventide 2: Sorcerer’s Mirror
Finger Football: Goal in One + Two
Flupp the Fish
Garden In
Gastro Force
Giant Wishes
Golf: Hole in One
Gourmet Warriors
Heart Chain Kitty: All Screwed Up
Hidden Paws Bundle
High Sea Saga DX
How 2 Escape
Jelly Fruits Adventure: Magic Match 3 Puzzle
Kalinur
Mirrored Souls
NecroBoy: Path to Evilship
OU
Paper Trail
Rocket Car
Sakura Fox Adventure
Sea of Stars
Sphereout
SubOcto
The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation
The Shape of Things
Trapped in the Dim Mansion
Wildagotchi: Virtual Pet
Yakiniku Simulator
Nintendo Switch Online :
- Excitebike 64 – Nintendo 64
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- Batman: Arkham Trilogy
Démo de la semaine :
- It’s a Wrap! (AMC Games) [Europe / Japon]
- Adventures of Ben: Rabbit Run (GaGa Games Studio) [Europe]
- Zombie Soup (Astrolabe Games) [Europe / Japon]
- Super Adventure Hand (Devm Games) [Japon]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC 3: Rayman in the Phantom Show
- Civilization VI Leader Pass
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|Fledgling Heroes
|-95%
|0,99€
|29-sept
|Gem Wizards Tactics
|-92%
|0,99€
|29-sept
|EXORDER
|-92%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|Circa Infinity Ultimate Edition
|-91%
|0,99€
|29-sept
|Syberia 1 & 2
|-90%
|3,49€
|20-sept
|ATV Drift & Tricks
|-90%
|1,49€
|20-sept
|Prison Life Simulator 2022 – World FIGHT Battle GTA ULTIMATE
|-90%
|0,99€
|20-sept
|Trash Quest
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-sept
|Car Mechanic Simulator Racing
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-sept
|Make War
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|Dream Alone
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|Star Horizon
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|Body of Evidence
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|Pool Pro GOLD
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|Classic Logical Bundle (4in1)
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|Drag Racing Rivals
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|Tied Together
|-90%
|1,49€
|24-sept
|Silver Chains
|-90%
|2,49€
|24-sept
|Runbow
|-90%
|1,49€
|24-sept
|Trüberbrook
|-90%
|2,99€
|24-sept
|Windscape
|-90%
|1,99€
|24-sept
|The Inner World
|-90%
|1,19€
|24-sept
|Vambrace: Cold Soul
|-90%
|2,49€
|24-sept
|The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk
|-90%
|1,49€
|24-sept
|Outbuddies DX
|-90%
|1,79€
|24-sept
|Dead End Job
|-90%
|1,69€
|24-sept
|Pixel Heroes: Mega Byte & Magic
|-90%
|1,49€
|24-sept
|Super Treasure Arena
|-90%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Rigid Force Redux
|-90%
|1,99€
|24-sept
|In Between
|-90%
|1,19€
|24-sept
|Earth Atlantis
|-90%
|1,49€
|24-sept
|Real Truck Simulator USA Car Games – Driving Games, Parking Sim, Car Speed Racing 2022
|-90%
|0,99€
|14-sept
|Racing Drift Taxi Car Simulator Ultimate
|-90%
|0,99€
|07-sept
|Piano for kids
|-89%
|1,99€
|29-sept
|Cloudbase Prime
|-88%
|0,99€
|10-sept
|Picklock
|-88%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|Graviter
|-88%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|Bob Help Them
|-88%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|Kids Puzzle – 2 in 1 Bundle
|-88%
|0,99€
|27-sept
|Doodle Derby
|-88%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Atomic Heist
|-88%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Cattails
|-87%
|1,94€
|11-sept
|Sharp Shooter Bundle: S.N.I.P.E.R Hunter Scope + Knights & Guns
|-87%
|3,99€
|27-sept
|Zombies Killer Machine – Car Games,Driving,Dead Mechanic Simulator
|-86%
|0,99€
|20-sept
|Buck Bradley 2
|-86%
|0,99€
|29-sept
|Galaxy Champions TV
|-86%
|0,99€
|10-sept
|My Magic Florist
|-86%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Farming Simulator – Farm, Tractor, Experience Logic Games Nintendo Switch Edition
|-86%
|0,99€
|15-sept
|Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition – The Card Warriors
|-86%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Haustoria
|-85%
|1,99€
|29-sept
|Under Leaves
|-85%
|1,99€
|29-sept
|Connection reHaunted
|-85%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia
|-85%
|1,99€
|27-sept
|Bridge Constructor Portal
|-85%
|2,24€
|24-sept
|Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition
|-85%
|2,24€
|24-sept
|Dungeonoid
|-85%
|1,04€
|22-sept
|Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
|-85%
|1,49€
|24-sept
|Mosaic Chronicles Deluxe
|-85%
|1,99€
|24-sept
|Empire Invasion
|-84%
|2,07€
|19-sept
|Pirates: All Aboard!
|-83%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|Blood Breed
|-83%
|0,99€
|27-sept
|Mysteries Under Lake Ophelia
|-82%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Demon’s Rise – Lords of Chaos
|-81%
|1,49€
|10-sept
|Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition
|-80%
|3,99€
|20-sept
|Miles & Kilo
|-80%
|1,59€
|27-sept
|Robozarro
|-80%
|1,39€
|14-sept
|Cave Bad
|-80%
|0,99€
|14-sept
|Task Force Kampas
|-80%
|1,19€
|14-sept
|Fashion Friends
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-sept
|Bubble Puzzler
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-sept
|Highway Traffic Racer – Car Racing Simulator
|-80%
|0,99€
|12-sept
|Märchen Forest
|-80%
|6,59€
|13-sept
|Wing of Darkness
|-80%
|5,99€
|13-sept
|Astronomical Club For Queers
|-80%
|1,99€
|29-sept
|Powertris
|-80%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|Ego Protocol: Remastered
|-80%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|KIDS: FARM COLORING
|-80%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|/Connection Haunted
|-80%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|Pandemic Shooter
|-80%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|Strike Force Kitty
|-80%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|Supersonic Tank Cats
|-80%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|Kickerinho World
|-80%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|Child Run – City Surfers Runner
|-80%
|0,99€
|10-sept
|Kids: ZOO Puzzle
|-80%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Shark Attack: Fish Predator Ocean Sea Adventure Survival
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-sept
|Airfield Mania
|-80%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Old Man’s Journey
|-80%
|1,99€
|24-sept
|Water Balloon Mania
|-80%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Flat Heroes
|-80%
|1,99€
|24-sept
|Jewel Rotation
|-80%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Croc’s World Run
|-80%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Croc’s World 2
|-80%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Knight Squad
|-80%
|2,99€
|03-sept
|Tiny Racer
|-80%
|1,99€
|23-sept
|Pachi Pachi 2 on a roll
|-80%
|1,59€
|14-sept
|Pachi Pachi On A Roll
|-80%
|1,39€
|14-sept
|The Coma: Recut
|-80%
|2,99€
|24-sept
|The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
|-80%
|2,99€
|24-sept
|Headup Adventure Bundle
|-80%
|11,39€
|24-sept
|Colt Canyon
|-80%
|2,99€
|24-sept
|Cardaclysm: Shards of the Four
|-80%
|2,99€
|24-sept
|Slime-san
|-80%
|2,39€
|24-sept
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|-80%
|7,99€
|03-sept
|Coloring Book: Cute Bundle
|-80%
|2,39€
|24-sept
|Tactical Mind 2
|-80%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Aborigenus
|-80%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Zombie Garden vs Plants Defence -Battle Craft and Survival Simulator Game
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-sept
|Labyrinth Runner – Horror Escape Survive Simulator
|-80%
|0,99€
|07-sept
|Escape Game Fort Boyard
|-75%
|9,99€
|20-sept
|Super Puzzle Pack
|-75%
|7,49€
|10-sept
|Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition
|-75%
|4,99€
|26-sept
|Creepy Tale
|-75%
|2,49€
|26-sept
|Creepy Tale 2
|-75%
|3,74€
|26-sept
|Inner Voices
|-75%
|1,99€
|26-sept
|Apparition
|-75%
|2,49€
|26-sept
|2048 Battles
|-75%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Birds and Blocks 2
|-75%
|1,24€
|24-sept
|Croc’s World
|-75%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Birds and Blocks
|-75%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Gravity Thrust
|-75%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Croc’s World 3
|-75%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Pacific Wings
|-75%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Jewel Fever 2
|-75%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Yellow Fins
|-75%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|16-Bit Soccer
|-75%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|9-Ball Pocket
|-75%
|1,49€
|22-sept
|Golf With Your Friends
|-75%
|4,99€
|03-sept
|Karma Knight
|-75%
|1,92€
|14-sept
|Void Gore
|-70%
|1,49€
|14-sept
|Beat Souls
|-70%
|2,99€
|14-sept
|DobbyxEscape: Pirate Adventure
|-70%
|1,34€
|27-sept
|DobbyxEscape: Spooky Adventure
|-70%
|1,34€
|27-sept
|Panmorphia: Awakened
|-70%
|2,09€
|27-sept
|Fran Bow
|-70%
|5,99€
|dans 6 heures.
|Detective Case and Clown Bot in: Murder in The Hotel Lisbon
|-70%
|1,79€
|10-sept
|Pumpkin Jack
|-70%
|8,99€
|24-sept
|Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield
|-70%
|3,59€
|24-sept
|Doom & Destiny Worlds
|-69%
|6,19€
|08-sept
|Miner Warfare
|-69%
|2,47€
|08-sept
|Doom & Destiny
|-69%
|3,71€
|08-sept
|Doom & Destiny Advanced
|-69%
|3,71€
|08-sept
|THAT’S A COW
|-67%
|1,99€
|30-sept
|Rawr-Off
|-67%
|0,99€
|26-sept
|Floating Farmer
|-67%
|0,99€
|10-sept
|Upaon: A Snake’s Journey
|-67%
|0,99€
|10-sept
|BOT.vinnik Chess
|-67%
|0,99€
|10-sept
|There Will Be No Turkey This Christmas
|-67%
|0,99€
|10-sept
|Mushroom Quest
|-67%
|0,99€
|24-sept
|Don’t Starve Together
|-66%
|5,09€
|03-sept
|Nova-111
|-65%
|3,49€
|26-sept
|Destropolis
|-65%
|2,09€
|26-sept
|Flippin Kaktus
|-65%
|4,19€
|26-sept
|Summer Paws
|-63%
|1,49€
|17-sept
|Basketball Pinball
|-63%
|1,10€
|22-sept
|UNO
|-60%
|3,99€
|10-sept
|Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All!
|-60%
|9,99€
|20-sept
|INMOST
|-60%
|5,19€
|10-sept
|Spacewing War
|-60%
|2,79€
|14-sept
|Horatio Goes Snowboarding
|-60%
|2,79€
|14-sept
|Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect
|-60%
|3,99€
|14-sept
|Splash Cars
|-60%
|2,79€
|14-sept
|The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna
|-60%
|3,99€
|14-sept
|Sofiya and the Ancient Clan
|-60%
|3,19€
|14-sept
|Z-Warp
|-60%
|2,79€
|14-sept
|Little Kong: Jungle Fun
|-60%
|1,99€
|24-sept
|One True Hero
|-60%
|5,99€
|26-sept
|Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja
|-60%
|3,99€
|26-sept
|Primal Light
|-60%
|5,99€
|26-sept
|Master Spy
|-60%
|3,99€
|26-sept
|Will You Snail?
|-60%
|5,99€
|26-sept
|Phoenotopia : Awakening
|-60%
|7,99€
|11-sept
|Johnny Trigger Action Collection
|-60%
|3,59€
|27-sept
|Portal Dogs
|-60%
|1,99€
|dans 6 heures.
|Doubles Hard
|-60%
|2,39€
|07-sept
|Super Tennis
|-60%
|2,39€
|07-sept
|Help Me Doctor
|-60%
|3,19€
|07-sept
|Shadows 2: Perfidia
|-60%
|3,19€
|07-sept
|The Incredible Adventures of Super Panda
|-60%
|2,79€
|07-sept
|Repressed
|-60%
|3,19€
|07-sept
|Technosphere
|-60%
|5,99€
|07-sept
|Ski Sniper
|-60%
|1,99€
|07-sept
|Otherworldly
|-60%
|2,79€
|07-sept
|Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator
|-60%
|2,79€
|07-sept
|Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest
|-60%
|6,79€
|07-sept
|Bohemian Killing
|-60%
|3,19€
|07-sept
|Bug Academy
|-60%
|5,19€
|07-sept
|Shadows
|-60%
|3,19€
|07-sept
|Please The Gods
|-60%
|3,99€
|07-sept
|AvoCuddle
|-60%
|5,19€
|07-sept
|Sports & Adventure Pinball
|-60%
|5,99€
|22-sept
|Gigapocalypse
|-60%
|3,99€
|24-sept
|Techno Tanks
|-60%
|1,99€
|07-sept
|Detective Driver: Miami Files
|-60%
|4,79€
|21-sept
|Dungeon of Crawl
|-60%
|1,99€
|23-sept
|Mermaid Castle
|-60%
|1,99€
|23-sept
|Legion of Doom
|-60%
|1,99€
|23-sept
|Steve Jackson’s Sorcery!
|-55%
|11,24€
|26-sept
|Kao the Kangaroo
|-55%
|13,49€
|27-sept
|The Lion’s Song
|-50%
|4,99€
|10-sept
|The Flower Collectors
|-50%
|7,49€
|10-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series The Witch and The 66 Mushrooms
|-50%
|2,75€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series Puzzle Pedestrians
|-50%
|6,24€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series STEOS -Sorrow song of Bounty hunter-
|-50%
|4,09€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series KINGDOM FIGHTER
|-50%
|6,39€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series Remote Bomber
|-50%
|4,09€
|06-sept
|BYTE CATS
|-50%
|5,99€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series MEDIUM-NAUT
|-50%
|6,44€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series DRAGON PEAK
|-50%
|4,09€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series Osyaberi! Horijyo! Holin Slash
|-50%
|4,99€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series DUNGEON OF NAZARICK
|-50%
|5,99€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series Werewolf Princess Kaguya
|-50%
|3,59€
|06-sept
|Freezer Pops
|-50%
|4,99€
|14-sept
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|-50%
|8,11€
|13-sept
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
|-50%
|12,14€
|13-sept
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut
|-50%
|4,19€
|13-sept
|Mighty Switch Force! Collection
|-50%
|8,99€
|13-sept
|Chasm: The Rift
|-50%
|9,99€
|20-sept
|Gang Beasts
|-50%
|14,99€
|28-sept
|OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK
|-50%
|12,49€
|06-sept
|Lunch A Palooza
|-50%
|7,49€
|06-sept
|Dead by Daylight
|-50%
|14,99€
|11-sept
|Pinball Lockdown
|-50%
|2,99€
|25-sept
|Space Ribbon
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-sept
|Pinball Freedom
|-50%
|4,50€
|25-sept
|Formula Retro Racing
|-50%
|6,49€
|25-sept
|Crazy Zen Codeword
|-50%
|4,99€
|25-sept
|Crazy Zen Mini Golf
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-sept
|Chill Panda
|-50%
|5,49€
|25-sept
|Dawn of the Monsters
|-50%
|13,09€
|11-sept
|Sakura MMO
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-sept
|Inside Her (bedroom)
|-50%
|1,49€
|17-sept
|Sakura Nova
|-50%
|7,49€
|17-sept
|Sakura Swim Club
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-sept
|Sakura Spirit
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-sept
|Beach Bounce Remastered
|-50%
|4,49€
|17-sept
|The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-sept
|Furry Hentai Tangram
|-50%
|1,49€
|17-sept
|Legends of Talia: Arcadia
|-50%
|1,49€
|17-sept
|Sakura Succubus
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-sept
|Hidden Paws Mystery
|-50%
|1,99€
|17-sept
|Hidden Paws
|-50%
|1,99€
|17-sept
|Nullum
|-50%
|0,99€
|10-sept
|Frightence
|-50%
|2,99€
|14-sept
|NeonLore
|-50%
|2,99€
|14-sept
|Caretaker
|-50%
|3,99€
|14-sept
|Memory Lane
|-50%
|2,49€
|14-sept
|War-Torn Dreams
|-50%
|3,49€
|14-sept
|BraveMatch
|-50%
|2,49€
|14-sept
|Dreaming Canvas
|-50%
|2,49€
|14-sept
|JigSaw Solace
|-50%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|Puzzle Frenzy
|-50%
|2,49€
|14-sept
|Nerved
|-50%
|4,49€
|14-sept
|Blastful
|-50%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|Fluxteria
|-50%
|3,49€
|14-sept
|Jigsaw Finale
|-50%
|2,49€
|14-sept
|JigSaw Abundance
|-50%
|2,49€
|14-sept
|Memory Lane 2
|-50%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|Top Run
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 30 heures.
|Mahjong Adventure
|-50%
|3,99€
|dans 30 heures.
|Shukuchi Ninja
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-sept
|Snow White: Interactive Book
|-50%
|2,49€
|22-sept
|Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage
|-50%
|4,99€
|03-sept
|Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
|-50%
|6,99€
|24-sept
|A Place for the Unwilling
|-50%
|7,49€
|24-sept
|Untitled Goose Game
|-50%
|9,99€
|23-sept
|The Three Little Pigs: Interactive Book
|-50%
|1,99€
|22-sept
|Puss in Boots: Interactive Book
|-50%
|1,99€
|22-sept
|Little Red Riding Hood: Interactive Book
|-50%
|1,99€
|22-sept
|Tom Thumb: Interactive Book
|-50%
|1,99€
|22-sept
|Zombie Apocalypse: Survival Stories
|-50%
|2,49€
|22-sept
|Round People
|-50%
|3,99€
|22-sept
|Scar of the Doll: A Psycho-Horror Story about the Mystery of an Older Sister
|-50%
|4,99€
|24-sept
|Drone Master Racing
|-50%
|2,99€
|22-sept
|Jailbreak: The Ultimate Escape
|-50%
|2,49€
|22-sept
|Cinderella: Interactive Book
|-50%
|1,99€
|22-sept
|Beauty and The Beast: Interactive Book
|-50%
|2,49€
|22-sept
|City Stunt Driver
|-50%
|5,99€
|21-sept
|Camper Van Simulator 2
|-50%
|6,49€
|21-sept
|Ski Resort Driver
|-50%
|6,49€
|21-sept
|Car Racing Trials
|-50%
|6,49€
|21-sept
|Enchanted in the Moonlight – Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon –
|-50%
|9,99€
|10-sept
|Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Punishments –
|-50%
|14,99€
|10-sept
|even if TEMPEST
|-50%
|23,99€
|10-sept
|Enchanted in the Moonlight – Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo –
|-50%
|9,99€
|10-sept
|My Last First Kiss
|-50%
|12,49€
|10-sept
|Kissed by the Baddest Bidder
|-50%
|12,49€
|10-sept
|Scandal In The Spotlight
|-50%
|12,49€
|10-sept
|Ayakashi: Romance Reborn Dawn Chapter & Twilight Chapter
|-50%
|19,99€
|10-sept
|Our Two Bedroom Story
|-50%
|12,49€
|10-sept
|My Forged Wedding
|-50%
|12,49€
|10-sept
|Irresistible Mistakes
|-50%
|14,49€
|10-sept
|Love Letter from Thief X
|-50%
|12,49€
|10-sept
|Kings of Paradise
|-50%
|12,49€
|10-sept
|Seduced in the Sleepless City
|-50%
|14,49€
|10-sept
|Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Wishes –
|-50%
|14,99€
|10-sept
|Her Love in the Force
|-50%
|12,49€
|10-sept
|Scrap Riders
|-42%
|11,59€
|30-sept
|The Jackbox Party Pack 5
|-40%
|15,59€
|10-sept
|Windstorm
|-40%
|14,99€
|10-sept
|Chickens Madness
|-40%
|4,91€
|10-sept
|PopSlinger
|-40%
|7,91€
|10-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series BLOCK SLIME CAVE
|-40%
|3,59€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series ClaM KNight
|-40%
|3,47€
|06-sept
|Tricky Thief
|-40%
|2,99€
|14-sept
|Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
|-40%
|10,19€
|03-sept
|An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs
|-40%
|10,19€
|03-sept
|Hell Pie
|-40%
|14,99€
|24-sept
|CrossCode
|-35%
|12,99€
|11-sept
|Knight Squad 2
|-35%
|8,11€
|03-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series ISEKAI QUARTET Adventure:Action Game
|-34%
|7,38€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series Biggerman.io
|-34%
|3,09€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series OMA2RI ADVENTURE
|-34%
|2,96€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series Fish Tornado
|-34%
|2,96€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series RUMBLE DRAGON
|-34%
|6,79€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series JEWELiNX
|-34%
|4,61€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series GAME BATTLE TYCOON
|-34%
|8,50€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series OUMUAMUA
|-34%
|5,70€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series CHAM THE CAT ADVENTURE
|-34%
|6,26€
|06-sept
|Best Forklift Operator
|-34%
|13,19€
|10-sept
|Sakura Gamer
|-33%
|6,69€
|17-sept
|Sakura Succubus 6
|-33%
|6,69€
|17-sept
|Crystal Goddess
|-33%
|4,01€
|17-sept
|Sakura Cupid
|-33%
|6,69€
|17-sept
|Sakura Neko Calculator
|-33%
|3,34€
|17-sept
|15in1 Solitaire
|-33%
|1,99€
|10-sept
|Volleyball Heaven
|-33%
|12,05€
|17-sept
|Etrian Odyssey HD
|-30%
|27,99€
|10-sept
|Etrian Odyssey II HD
|-30%
|27,99€
|10-sept
|Etrian Odyssey III HD
|-30%
|27,99€
|10-sept
|Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection
|-30%
|55,99€
|10-sept
|Process of Elimination
|-30%
|27,99€
|10-sept
|Real Heroes: Firefighter
|-30%
|10,49€
|10-sept
|Goroons
|-30%
|6,99€
|30-sept
|IIN
|-30%
|6,99€
|30-sept
|Pretty Girls 2048 Strike
|-30%
|4,89€
|14-sept
|LUNARK
|-30%
|13,99€
|13-sept
|RWBY: Arrowfell
|-30%
|20,99€
|13-sept
|Apsulov: End of Gods
|-30%
|20,99€
|04-sept
|Stranded Deep
|-30%
|17,49€
|27-sept
|A Little to the Left
|-30%
|10,49€
|04-sept
|Aery – Heaven & Hell
|-30%
|6,99€
|07-sept
|Gas Station Simulator
|-30%
|13,99€
|24-sept
|EAGLETALON vs. HORDE OF THE FLIES
|-30%
|6,29€
|14-sept
|TETRA
|-30%
|6,99€
|14-sept
|De: Yabatanien
|-30%
|9,09€
|14-sept
|Assault ChaingunS KM
|-30%
|6,99€
|14-sept
|MADiSON
|-29%
|24,98€
|10-sept
|Lonesome Village
|-28%
|14,39€
|06-sept
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure
|-25%
|29,99€
|10-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series Pearl Vs Grey
|-25%
|5,99€
|06-sept
|Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
|-25%
|29,99€
|10-sept
|Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S
|-25%
|9,00€
|06-sept
|Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle
|-25%
|9,00€
|06-sept
|Hatsune Miku Connecting Puzzle TAMAGOTORI
|-25%
|9,00€
|06-sept
|Hatsune Miku – The Planet Of Wonder And Fragments Of Wishes
|-25%
|18,00€
|06-sept
|Formula Retro Racing: World Tour
|-25%
|13,49€
|25-sept
|Strayed Lights
|-25%
|18,74€
|03-sept
|Super Space Serpent SE / Perpetuum Mobile Bundle
|-25%
|9,74€
|03-sept
|Perpetuum Mobile
|-25%
|3,74€
|03-sept
|Super Space Serpent Secondary Edition
|-25%
|7,49€
|03-sept
|Deep Space Shooter
|-22%
|3,11€
|04-sept
|Metal Tales Overkill
|-20%
|11,99€
|10-sept
|The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story
|-20%
|23,99€
|10-sept
|Pascal’s Wager: Definitive Edition
|-20%
|15,99€
|10-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series ANGEL’S BLOOD
|-20%
|8,23€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series Ninja Sneaking R
|-20%
|4,79€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series BURAIGUN GALAXY STORM
|-20%
|7,35€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series JETMAN
|-20%
|7,59€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series DANDAN Z
|-20%
|7,27€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series BombMachine Gunzohg
|-20%
|4,79€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series LAB
|-20%
|5,11€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series Pentacore
|-20%
|7,99€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series MessiahEnd Refrain
|-20%
|3,59€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series Steel Sword Story S
|-20%
|7,19€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series Shiba Mekuri
|-20%
|3,35€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series VERZEUS
|-20%
|6,53€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series Loplight
|-20%
|3,99€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series Arcanion: Tale of Magi
|-20%
|7,59€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series CAT AND TOWER
|-20%
|3,99€
|06-sept
|Chained Echoes
|-20%
|19,99€
|11-sept
|Sunshine Shuffle
|-20%
|7,80€
|03-sept
|Full Void
|-20%
|11,99€
|24-sept
|Hentai Uni
|-20%
|1,76€
|08-sept
|Hentai: Make love not war
|-20%
|1,76€
|08-sept
|Ashina: The Red Witch
|-20%
|7,99€
|14-sept
|Forklift Simulator 2023
|-20%
|7,99€
|08-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series Tentacled Terrors Tyrannize Terra!
|-15%
|10,19€
|06-sept
|Pixel Game Maker Series NINJA OTEDAMA R
|-15%
|4,50€
|06-sept
|KOKORO CLOVER Season 1
|-15%
|15,88€
|06-sept
|Wildfrost
|-10%
|17,54€
|04-sept
|King of the Hat
|-10%
|17,54€
|dans 6 heures.
