Nintendo Europe partage le Top 15 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch via la fonctionnalité Actualités de la console. Le Top 15 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en août 2023, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop. Voici le dernier Top 15 mensuel des logiciels du Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch en Europe, couvrant la période allant du 1er au 31 août :

01./New. – Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Games) [17.8.2023] {49.99€ / £39.99}

02./02. – Minecraft (Microsoft) [21.6.2018] {29.99€ / £19.99}

03./04. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {59.99€ / £49.99}

04./00. – Storyteller (Annapurna Interactive) [23.3.2023] {13.99€ / £12.49}

05./New. – Brotato (Seaven Studio) [03.8.2023] {4.99€ / £4.99}

06./07. – Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] {39.99€ / £30.99}

07./03. – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) [12.5.2023] {69.99€ / £59.99}

08./05. – Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe) [05.10.2017] {13.99€ / £10.99}

09./00. – Among Us (Innersloth) [15.12.2020] {4.29€ / £3.89}

10./01. – Pikmin 4 (Nintendo) [21.7.2023] {59.99€ / £49.99}

11./New. – Quake II (Bethesda) [10.8.2023] {9.99€ / £7.99}

12./New. – Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studip) [29.8.2023] {33.99€ / £29.50}

13./06. – A Little to the Left (Secret Mode) [09.11.2022] {14.99€ / £12.99}

14./10. – Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft) [06.9.2022] {29.99€ / £24.99}

15./14. – New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) [11.1.2019] {59.99€ / £49.99}