Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 17 au 23 septembre 2023:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Faefarm
- Truck Simulator 2023 – Driver Europe
- Among Us
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Just Dance 2023 Édition
- Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Gear.Club Unlimited
- EA Sports FC 24
- Minecraft
- Chants of Sennaar
- Sea of Stars
- The Thief Simulator 2023 – From Crook to Boss
- The Room
- Limbo
- The Room Two
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Inside
- Storyteller
- Overcooked! 2
- Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Edition
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Trombone Champ
- Rayman Legends
- Mario Party Superstars
- Assassin’s Creed The Rebel Collection
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Unravel two
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Truck Simulator 2023 – Driver Europe
- Among Us
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Chants of Sennaar
- Sea of Stars
- The Thief Simulator 2023 – From Crook to Boss
- The Room
- Limbo
- The Room Two
- Inside
- Storyteller
- Arise; A Simple Story – Definitive Edition
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Trombone Champ
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Worms W.M.D.
- Farming Tractor Simulator 2023 : Drive Combine & Trucks
- Bus Simulator – City Driving Ultimate
- Old Man’s Journey
- Moto Racer 2044 Game Simulator
- The Hong Kong Massacre
- Cuphead
- Vampire Survivors
- Final Fantasy VII
- Suicide Guy
- LEGO 2K Drive
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 – Full Burst
- Resident Evil 4
- A Little to the Left
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
