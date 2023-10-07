Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3. EA Sports FC 24
4. Minecraft
5. Inside
6. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
7. Stardew Valley
8. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
9. Among Us
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. Fae Farm
12. Paleo Pines
13. Mario Party Superstars
14. Mineko’s Night Market
15. Overcooked: Special Edition
16. Eastward
17. Nintendo Switch Sports
18. Detective Pikachu Returns
19. Disney Dreamlight Valley
20. Limbo
21. Untitled Goose Game
22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
23. Pikmin 4
24. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
25. Overcooked 2
26. Gang Beasts
27. Pokemon Violet
28. Air Jet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault
29. Hole io
30. Red Dead Redemption
Download-Only Games
1. Inside
2. Stardew Valley
3. Among Us
4. Eastward
5. Disney Dreamlight Valley
6. Limbo
7. Air Jet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault
8. Sea of Stars
9. Trombone Champ
10. Blasphemous
11. Slime Rancher
12. Subnautica
13. Ori and the Blind Forest
14. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3
15. Hollow Knight
16. Stick Fight: The Game
17. Vampire Survivors
18. The Game of Life 2
19. Terraria
20. Wargroove 2
21. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
22. Farm Land
23. Divinity: Original Sin II
24. Construction Machine Simulator 2023
25. Moto Racer 2044 Game Simulator
26. Sprout Valley
27. Real Boxing 2
28. Storyteller
29. ibb & obb
30. Kanjozoku Game
