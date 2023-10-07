Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. EA Sports FC 24

4. Minecraft

5. Inside

6. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

7. Stardew Valley

8. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

9. Among Us

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. Fae Farm

12. Paleo Pines

13. Mario Party Superstars

14. Mineko’s Night Market

15. Overcooked: Special Edition

16. Eastward

17. Nintendo Switch Sports

18. Detective Pikachu Returns

19. Disney Dreamlight Valley

20. Limbo

21. Untitled Goose Game

22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

23. Pikmin 4

24. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

25. Overcooked 2

26. Gang Beasts

27. Pokemon Violet

28. Air Jet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault

29. Hole io

30. Red Dead Redemption

Download-Only Games

1. Inside

2. Stardew Valley

3. Among Us

4. Eastward

5. Disney Dreamlight Valley

6. Limbo

7. Air Jet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault

8. Sea of Stars

9. Trombone Champ

10. Blasphemous

11. Slime Rancher

12. Subnautica

13. Ori and the Blind Forest

14. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3

15. Hollow Knight

16. Stick Fight: The Game

17. Vampire Survivors

18. The Game of Life 2

19. Terraria

20. Wargroove 2

21. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare

22. Farm Land

23. Divinity: Original Sin II

24. Construction Machine Simulator 2023

25. Moto Racer 2044 Game Simulator

26. Sprout Valley

27. Real Boxing 2

28. Storyteller

29. ibb & obb

30. Kanjozoku Game