Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Skull Island: Rise of Kong
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures
Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition
A Boy and His Blob: Retro Collection
Ball laB II
Bish Bash Bots
Break the Glass Cup: Breaking Physics Puzzle
Brutalism22
Bullet Rodeo
Clan’s Revenge
Favela Zombie Shooter
Flap Legends
Gargoyles Remastered
Giant Chase
Hellboy Web of Wyrd
Hentai Tales Vol. 1
Hidden Cats in London
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue
Kingdom Eighties
Kona II: Brume
Mail Time
Makoto Wakaido’s Case Files Trilogy Deluxe
Need for Spirit Drink & Drive Simulator
Only Way Up! Parkour Jump Simulator
Paint It
Pillars of Dust
Revenge of Banana
Silent Paws: Winter Quest
Sonic Superstars
Soviet Project
Submersible Simulator: Discover the Titanic into Ocean
Super Ultimate Fighters
Tales of Mathasia
Taxi Driver Simulator 2024
The Jackbox Party Pack 10
Toonsters: Crossing Worlds
ToyBox Puzzle
Traumatarium
Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness
Whitestone
Witchy Life Story
World of Horror
Z Escape
Zombie Defense
Zombie Raft
Nintendo Switch Online :
- NC
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- Desolatium
- Hogwarts Legacy
Démo de la semaine :
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate – Definitive Edition (IzanagiGames) [Europe (uniquement sur l’eShop) / Amérique du Nord / Japon]
- Traumatarium (Caracal Games) [Europe / Amérique du Nord]
- Antigravity Racing (Kistler Studios) [Europe / Amérique du Nord]
- Golazo! 2 (Purple Tree) [Europe / Amérique du Nord]
- I am an Air Traffic Controller – AIRPORT HERO HANEDA ALLSTARS (Sonic Powered) [Japon]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos – Visitors From Afar Pack
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|Overlanders
|22,99 €
|-96%
|0,99€
|15-nov
|Splatter – Zombiecalypse Now + The Hong Kong Massacre
|27,99 €
|-93%
|1,99€
|18-nov
|Blazing Beaks + Badland Game of the Year Edition
|20,99 €
|-93%
|1,49€
|18-nov
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition
|29,99 €
|-93%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection
|13,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|07-nov
|Solitaire Deluxe Bundle – 3 in 1
|14,99 €
|-93%
|0,99€
|12-nov
|Race Boat Simulator – 3D Stunt Racing Driving Ship in Ocean
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|09-nov
|Subway Simulator – Underground Train Ride Station Ultimate Driving Games
|11,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|09-nov
|Golf Club Wasteland / Aspire Ina’s Tale Bundle
|22,99 €
|-92%
|1,95€
|18-nov
|Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|12-nov
|Pure Chase 80’s
|14,99 €
|-92%
|1,19€
|12-nov
|The Great Perhaps
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|19-nov
|Perception
|16,99 €
|-90%
|1,69€
|01-nov
|Arise + What Lies in the Multiverse Bundle
|34,98 €
|-90%
|3,49€
|18-nov
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|31-oct
|Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|31-oct
|The Persistence
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|31-oct
|Pro Gymnast Simulator
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|18-nov
|Prison Life Simulator 2022 – World FIGHT Battle ULTIMATE
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|08-nov
|The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition!
|24,99 €
|-90%
|2,49€
|17-nov
|Table of Tales: The Crooked Crown
|16,99 €
|-90%
|1,69€
|17-nov
|The Preschoolers: Season 1
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|17-nov
|Pixel Family Fun
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|17-nov
|Multi Quiz
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|15-nov
|Cat’s Cosmic Atlas
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|23-oct
|Art Sqool
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|16-nov
|Castle of Heart + Jet Kave Adventure Bundle
|24,99 €
|-90%
|2,49€
|15-nov
|Nowhere Prophet
|21,69 €
|-90%
|2,16€
|14-nov
|Family Man
|15,99 €
|-90%
|1,59€
|14-nov
|Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition
|22,99 €
|-90%
|2,29€
|14-nov
|Poker – Texas & Omaha Hold’em
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|12-nov
|Moto Racer Simulator GT Games
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|05-nov
|Tower Defense Bundle
|11,99 €
|-90%
|1,19€
|15-nov
|Pid
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|14-nov
|Story of Abandoned School – Silent Escape Horror
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|04-nov
|4×4 Offroad Car Exploration
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|03-nov
|Real Truck Simulator USA Car Games – Driving Games, Parking Sim, Car Speed Racing 2022
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|03-nov
|Feudal Alloy
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|12-nov
|Toby: The Secret Mine
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|12-nov
|Freecell Solitaire Deluxe
|8,99 €
|-89%
|0,99€
|12-nov
|Torn Tales: Rebound Edition
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|29-oct
|NCL: USA Bowl
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,99€
|18-nov
|Cave of Past Sorrows
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,99€
|17-nov
|Zombies Killer Machine – Car Games,Driving,Dead Mechanic Simulator
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|08-nov
|Farming Simulator – Farm, Tractor, Experience Logic Games Nintendo Switch Edition
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|03-nov
|Vandals
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|15-nov
|The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|15-nov
|Type:Rider
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|15-nov
|Outlast 2
|29,99 €
|-85%
|4,49€
|31-oct
|Outlast: Bundle of Terror
|24,99 €
|-85%
|3,74€
|31-oct
|Corridor Z
|7,99 €
|-85%
|1,19€
|09-nov
|The Sinking City
|49,99 €
|-85%
|7,49€
|16-nov
|Away: Journey To The Unexpected
|16,99 €
|-85%
|2,54€
|31-oct
|Pankapu
|11,99 €
|-85%
|1,79€
|31-oct
|Super Rocket Shootout
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|31-oct
|Dungeon Rushers
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|31-oct
|Death Squared
|12,50 €
|-85%
|1,87€
|16-nov
|OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defense
|6,99 €
|-85%
|1,04€
|16-nov
|XCOM 2 Collection
|49,99 €
|-85%
|7,49€
|13-nov
|Harvest Life + Castaway Paradise
|29,99 €
|-85%
|4,49€
|15-nov
|EleMetals: Death Metal Death Match!
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|14-nov
|Yes, Your Grace
|16,79 €
|-85%
|2,51€
|13-nov
|Crowdy Farm Puzzle
|5,99 €
|-83%
|1,01€
|19-nov
|Pet Shop Snacks
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|12-nov
|Super Battle Cards
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|12-nov
|Street Basketball
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|12-nov
|Crowdy Farm Rush
|5,99 €
|-83%
|1,01€
|14-nov
|WRITHE
|8,99 €
|-82%
|1,61€
|02-nov
|Super One More Jump
|5,59 €
|-82%
|1,00€
|16-nov
|Sweet Bakery Tycoon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|19-nov
|WeakWood Throne
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|19-nov
|Guards
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|19-nov
|Swordbreaker The Game
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|19-nov
|Crypto Mining Simulator – Ultimate Trading Strategy Tycoon Craft & Idle Game 3D
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|09-nov
|Street Drag Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|09-nov
|Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|31-oct
|SONIC FORCES
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|31-oct
|Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|31-oct
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|31-oct
|Gleamlight
|16,99 €
|-80%
|3,39€
|08-nov
|Knock ‘Em Down! Bowling
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|08-nov
|BQM -BlockQuest Maker-
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|09-nov
|Mahluk dark demon
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|08-nov
|Cthulhu pub
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|SEGA Genesis Classics
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|31-oct
|MOTHERED – A ROLE-PLAYING HORROR GAME
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|08-nov
|Alterity Experience
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|08-nov
|The Enigma Machine
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|08-nov
|Riddled Corpses EX
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Valkyria Chronicles 4
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|31-oct
|Xenon Valkyrie+
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Puyo Puyo Champions
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Shining Resonance Refrain
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|31-oct
|SolSeraph
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|31-oct
|UNI
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|14-nov
|Bonkies
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|31-oct
|XPOSED SWITCHED
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|02-nov
|0 Degrees
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|02-nov
|Memory for Kids
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|17-nov
|OMG Police – Car Chase TV Simulator
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-nov
|NeuroVoider
|13,99 €
|-80%
|2,79€
|31-oct
|Kill The Bad Guy
|6,99 €
|-80%
|1,39€
|31-oct
|My Arctic Farm 2018
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|The Next Penelope
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|31-oct
|Shape of the World
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|31-oct
|Yono and the Celestial Elephants
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|31-oct
|Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|31-oct
|Anarcute
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|31-oct
|The Last Door – Complete Edition
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|31-oct
|My Jurassic Farm 2018
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Melbits World
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Hover
|24,99 €
|-80%
|4,99€
|31-oct
|My Farm
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|31-oct
|Zombie Night Terror
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|31-oct
|DragoDino
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Bombslinger
|11,99 €
|-80%
|2,39€
|31-oct
|Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story
|5,99 €
|-80%
|1,19€
|31-oct
|Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle
|22,49 €
|-80%
|4,49€
|31-oct
|My Exotic Farm 2018
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Transcripted
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|31-oct
|White Night
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|31-oct
|Splasher
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|31-oct
|Sit-Ups Workout
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-nov
|Push-Ups Workout
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-nov
|Retro Game Pack
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-nov
|BioShock: The Collection
|49,99 €
|-80%
|9,99€
|13-nov
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|13-nov
|Carnival Games
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|13-nov
|Borderlands Legendary Collection
|49,99 €
|-80%
|9,99€
|13-nov
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|13-nov
|Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|31-oct
|Retro Classix 2-in-1 Pack: Gate of Doom & Wizard Fire
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Retro Classix 2in1 pack: Bad Dudes & Two Crude Dudes
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Retro Classix 2-in-1 Pack: Express Raider & Shootout
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Retro Classix 2-in-1 Pack: Heavy Barrel & Super Burger Time
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Retro Classix 4in1 Pack: Sly Spy, Shootout, Wizard Fire & Super Real Darwin
|15,99 €
|-80%
|3,19€
|31-oct
|Nature Puzzle
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|16-nov
|History 2048
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-nov
|OctaFight
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|29-oct
|Despotism 3k
|10,99 €
|-80%
|2,19€
|15-nov
|My Coloring Book
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|12-nov
|Kitten’s Head Football: Spooky Edition
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|15-nov
|Puzzle Collection: Complete Edition
|8,48 €
|-80%
|1,69€
|15-nov
|Kid’s Art Coloring Book
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-nov
|Snug Finder
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|15-nov
|Snug Finder & Puzzles
|11,99 €
|-80%
|2,39€
|15-nov
|Kitten’s Head Football
|7,99 €
|-80%
|1,59€
|15-nov
|My Cute Unicorns – Coloring Book
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-nov
|Snug Finder: Complete Edition
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|15-nov
|Magic Klondike
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-nov
|Puzzle Collection
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-nov
|Real Drift Racing
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|12-nov
|Pancake Bar Tycoon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-nov
|Pool Together
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-nov
|Paper Dominoes
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-nov
|GemaBoy Zero Origins
|12,34 €
|-80%
|2,46€
|31-oct
|LocO-SportS
|5,99 €
|-80%
|1,19€
|12-nov
|FootGoal! Tiki Taka
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|12-nov
|#Wish travel, Super Puzzles Dream
|5,99 €
|-80%
|1,19€
|12-nov
|Merry Christmas Snowball Bubble
|5,99 €
|-80%
|1,19€
|12-nov
|#womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream
|6,19 €
|-80%
|1,23€
|12-nov
|Halloween Snowball Bubble
|5,99 €
|-80%
|1,19€
|12-nov
|Blood will be Spilled
|5,99 €
|-80%
|1,19€
|12-nov
|Pool BILLIARD
|6,99 €
|-78%
|1,53€
|08-nov
|Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping
|6,99 €
|-78%
|1,53€
|08-nov
|Tennis
|6,99 €
|-78%
|1,53€
|08-nov
|Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders
|12,99 €
|-78%
|2,89€
|16-nov
|Little Nightmares Complete Edition
|34,99 €
|-76%
|8,49€
|30-oct
|Solitaire TriPeaks Flowers
|5,99 €
|-75%
|1,49€
|19-nov
|Dark Burial
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|12-nov
|Don’t Be Afraid
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|19-nov
|INSTANT TENNIS
|9,90 €
|-75%
|2,47€
|30-oct
|INSTANT SPORTS TENNIS
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|30-oct
|Super Cyborg
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|19-nov
|SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo 2
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Gain Ground
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Herzog Zwei
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Virtua Racing
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Columns II: A Voyage Through Time
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Ichidant-R
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Thunder Force AC
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|Coffin Dodgers
|12,99 €
|-75%
|3,24€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Phantasy Star
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Alex Kidd in Miracle World
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Wonder Boy: Monster Land
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Space Harrier
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|Puyo Puyo Tetris
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Shinobi
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Out Run
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|Catherine: Full Body
|49,99 €
|-75%
|12,49€
|31-oct
|SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone
|6,99 €
|-75%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|Zombie’s Cool
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|14-nov
|ALIEN WAR
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|14-nov
|Nine Parchments
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|12-nov
|Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|12-nov
|Trine: Ultimate Collection
|49,99 €
|-75%
|12,49€
|12-nov
|Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
|34,99 €
|-75%
|8,74€
|12-nov
|Trine Enchanted Edition
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|12-nov
|Trine 2: Complete Story
|16,99 €
|-75%
|4,24€
|12-nov
|Ammo Pigs: Armed and Delicious
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|17-nov
|Piczle Cross Adventure
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|31-oct
|Indie Gems Bundle – Nonograms edition
|16,99 €
|-75%
|4,24€
|31-oct
|Chroma Squad
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|31-oct
|Lost Phone Stories
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|31-oct
|Burly Men at Sea
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|31-oct
|Alt-Frequencies
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Skelittle: A Giant Party!
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|31-oct
|Old School Musical
|12,99 €
|-75%
|3,24€
|31-oct
|PictoQuest
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|31-oct
|Indie Gems Bundle – JRPG Edition
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|31-oct
|A Normal Lost Phone
|5,99 €
|-75%
|1,49€
|31-oct
|Accidental Queens Collection
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|31-oct
|Old School RPG Bundle
|29,99 €
|-75%
|7,49€
|31-oct
|Indie Gems Bundle – Explosions Edition
|29,99 €
|-75%
|7,49€
|31-oct
|Children of Zodiarcs
|17,99 €
|-75%
|4,49€
|31-oct
|PGA TOUR 2K21
|59,99 €
|-75%
|14,99€
|13-nov
|NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
|29,99 €
|-75%
|7,49€
|13-nov
|BioShock 2 Remastered
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|13-nov
|Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|13-nov
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Nitro Ball
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Two Crude Dudes
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Express Raider
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman Ninja
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Burger
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|31-oct
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Sly Spy
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Real Darwin
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Barrel
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Joe and Mac Returns
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Wizard Fire
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Super Loop Drive
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|15-nov
|Miniature – The Story Puzzle
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|15-nov
|Evoland Legendary Edition
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|29-oct
|Deadly Fighter 2
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|12-nov
|Knight Squad
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|22-oct
|Run the Fan
|3,79 €
|-74%
|0,99€
|29-oct
|Off The Tracks
|3,79 €
|-73%
|1,02€
|02-nov
|Exertus: Redux
|3,79 €
|-73%
|1,02€
|02-nov
|Northgard
|34,99 €
|-72%
|9,79€
|29-oct
|Vectronom
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|15-nov
|Skellboy Refractured
|20,00 €
|-70%
|6,00€
|31-oct
|SpiritSphere DX
|10,00 €
|-70%
|3,00€
|31-oct
|Dungeon and Gravestone
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|09-nov
|Demon’s Tier+
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|31-oct
|Valkyria Chronicles
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|31-oct
|Solitaire: Classic Card Game
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|12-nov
|Mahjong: Magic Casual Puzzle
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|12-nov
|Cubers: Arena
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|31-oct
|Billiard: Classic 8 Ball Pool
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|12-nov
|Persona 5 Strikers
|59,99 €
|-70%
|17,99€
|31-oct
|Extreme Highway Racing: Real Speed Driver
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|12-nov
|Brave Bow Archer: Princess Rescue Simulator!
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|12-nov
|Tallowmere
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|31-oct
|My Memory of Us
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|31-oct
|Cinders
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|31-oct
|BUTCHER
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|31-oct
|Nadir: A Grimdark Deck Builder
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|31-oct
|Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|31-oct
|Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition
|24,99 €
|-70%
|7,49€
|31-oct
|MouseCraft
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|31-oct
|Arc of Alchemist
|39,99 €
|-70%
|11,99€
|31-oct
|Beat Souls
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|02-nov
|Super Star Blast
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|29-oct
|Radon Break
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|29-oct
|Spencer
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|29-oct
|M.A.C.E. Space Shooter
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|29-oct
|Pyramid Quest
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|29-oct
|To Be Or Not To Be
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|17-nov
|Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-nov
|Choices That Matter: And Their Souls Were Eaten
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-nov
|Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|17-nov
|Bury me, my Love
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|31-oct
|Find The Balance
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|05-nov
|THE Number Puzzle
|4,99 €
|-69%
|1,54€
|08-nov
|Enchanting Mahjong Match
|4,99 €
|-69%
|1,54€
|08-nov
|THE Bass Fishing
|13,99 €
|-68%
|4,47€
|08-nov
|Colorful Colore
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|19-nov
|World Soccer Kid
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|14-nov
|Nature
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|14-nov
|Dragon Question
|3,00 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|14-nov
|Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,89€
|13-nov
|Space Lines: A Puzzle Arcade Game
|5,99 €
|-67%
|1,99€
|16-nov
|Chess Pills
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|29-oct
|Mini Gardens
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|29-oct
|Lotus Bloom
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|29-oct
|Sticks Collection
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|29-oct
|Slide Stories: Neko’s Journey
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|29-oct
|Little Nightmares II
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,99€
|30-oct
|Iconoclasts
|19,99 €
|-66%
|6,79€
|02-nov
|Energy Invasion
|2,99 €
|-66%
|1,01€
|05-nov
|Planet RIX-13
|4,99 €
|-66%
|1,69€
|05-nov
|Deep Ones
|4,99 €
|-66%
|1,69€
|05-nov
|State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem
|7,99 €
|-66%
|2,71€
|05-nov
|Grab the Bottle
|4,99 €
|-66%
|1,69€
|05-nov
|One Eyed Kutkh
|4,99 €
|-66%
|1,69€
|05-nov
|Energy Cycle
|2,99 €
|-66%
|1,01€
|05-nov
|OVIVO
|6,99 €
|-66%
|2,37€
|05-nov
|Crashbots
|9,99 €
|-66%
|3,39€
|05-nov
|Energy Balance
|2,99 €
|-66%
|1,01€
|05-nov
|Metropolis: Lux Obscura
|7,99 €
|-66%
|2,71€
|05-nov
|Vasilis
|4,99 €
|-66%
|1,69€
|05-nov
|Sigi – A Fart for Melusina
|4,99 €
|-66%
|1,69€
|05-nov
|Grass Cutter – Mutated Lawns
|6,99 €
|-66%
|2,37€
|05-nov
|SkyTime
|2,99 €
|-66%
|1,01€
|05-nov
|Don’t Knock Twice
|12,49 €
|-65%
|4,37€
|31-oct
|Time Carnage
|12,99 €
|-65%
|4,54€
|31-oct
|The Bunker
|12,99 €
|-65%
|4,54€
|31-oct
|FAR: Changing Tides
|19,99 €
|-65%
|6,99€
|26-oct
|Out of Space: Couch Edition
|9,99 €
|-65%
|3,49€
|31-oct
|Instant Sports Summer Games
|19,99 €
|-65%
|6,99€
|31-oct
|Instant Sports
|14,99 €
|-65%
|5,24€
|31-oct
|Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition
|12,49 €
|-65%
|4,37€
|31-oct
|Hypnospace Outlaw
|17,19 €
|-65%
|6,01€
|14-nov
|Summer Paws
|3,99 €
|-63%
|1,49€
|29-oct
|Beholder 2
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|31-oct
|Do Not Feed the Monkeys
|12,99 €
|-60%
|5,19€
|31-oct
|Distrust
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|31-oct
|Colossus Down
|17,99 €
|-60%
|7,19€
|06-nov
|Sonic Mania
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|31-oct
|Darkest Dungeon
|21,99 €
|-60%
|8,79€
|31-oct
|MechaNika
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|06-nov
|Agatha Knife
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|06-nov
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|59,99 €
|-60%
|23,99€
|31-oct
|Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|31-oct
|Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|31-oct
|Garden Story
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|31-oct
|Maid of Sker
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|31-oct
|Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster
|49,99 €
|-60%
|19,99€
|31-oct
|Winds Of Change
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|31-oct
|Rage Among the Stars
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|02-nov
|Arsonist Heaven
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|02-nov
|Drizzlepath: Deja Vu
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|02-nov
|Seduction: A Monk’s Fate
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|02-nov
|20 Ladies
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|02-nov
|Splash Cars
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|02-nov
|The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|02-nov
|Sofiya and the Ancient Clan
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|02-nov
|Spacewing War
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|02-nov
|Horatio Goes Snowboarding
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|02-nov
|Z-Warp
|6,99 €
|-60%
|2,79€
|02-nov
|Baila Latino
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|17-nov
|Linelight
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|31-oct
|BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|31-oct
|Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|31-oct
|Momonga Pinball Adventures
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|31-oct
|Iris and the Giant
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|31-oct
|Lethis – Path of Progress
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|31-oct
|Ghost of a Tale
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|31-oct
|ScourgeBringer
|16,99 €
|-60%
|6,79€
|31-oct
|BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|13-nov
|BioShock Remastered
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|13-nov
|Animal Puzzle Cats
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|16-nov
|Magicians’ Chase : Missing Curry Recipe
|7,49 €
|-60%
|2,99€
|30-oct
|Greedroid
|12,00 €
|-60%
|4,80€
|30-oct
|Espacio Cosmic Light-Seeker
|3,99 €
|-60%
|1,59€
|30-oct
|Soccer Story
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|14-nov
|Descenders
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|14-nov
|Two Point Campus
|29,99 €
|-55%
|13,49€
|31-oct
|Healer’s Quest
|14,99 €
|-55%
|6,74€
|31-oct
|Double Kick Heroes
|21,99 €
|-55%
|9,89€
|31-oct
|Astrologaster
|9,99 €
|-55%
|4,49€
|31-oct
|Hidden Paws Bundle
|7,99 €
|-55%
|3,59€
|29-oct
|Inua – A Story in Ice and Time
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|15-nov
|Homo Machina
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|15-nov
|Tanuki Justice
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|31-oct
|Golden Force
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|31-oct
|Wallachia: Reign of Dracula
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|31-oct
|Okinawa Rush
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|31-oct
|Alan Wake Remastered
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|31-oct
|Yummy Jewels
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|05-nov
|Dissolved – Chapter One
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|02-nov
|Tales of the Orient – The Rising Sun
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|01-nov
|Secrets of Magic 2 – Witches & Wizards
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|01-nov
|Halloween Forever
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|01-nov
|Residual
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|26-oct
|Meganoid
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|26-oct
|Gunslugs
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|26-oct
|Snake Core
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|26-oct
|Heroes of Loot 2
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-oct
|Space Grunts
|13,99 €
|-50%
|6,99€
|26-oct
|Groundskeeper2
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-oct
|Stardash
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|26-oct
|Gunslugs 2
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|26-oct
|Heroes of Loot
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|26-oct
|Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol
|12,49 €
|-50%
|6,24€
|31-oct
|Aery – A New Frontier
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|05-nov
|Neighbours back From Hell
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|31-oct
|Mini Car Racing 2
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|08-nov
|My Little Fruit Juice Booth
|3,00 €
|-50%
|1,50€
|08-nov
|Pipe Fitter
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|08-nov
|Eat your letters
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-nov
|Marbles Rush
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-nov
|Links Puzzle
|3,49 €
|-50%
|1,74€
|08-nov
|Red Ball Escape
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|08-nov
|Mahjong Masters
|5,90 €
|-50%
|2,95€
|08-nov
|Let it roll slide puzzle
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|08-nov
|My Little Ramenbar
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-nov
|Pix Jungle Adventures
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-nov
|Air Racers
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-nov
|Color Dots Connect
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-nov
|Once Upon a Jester
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|31-oct
|Team Sonic Racing
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|31-oct
|From Heaven To Earth
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|05-nov
|Temple of Horror
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|05-nov
|Antarctica 88
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|05-nov
|TOUHOU Spell Bubble
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|05-nov
|Super Disc Soccer
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|08-nov
|Wood Block Escape Puzzles 2
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|08-nov
|Numbers and Squares
|2,49 €
|-50%
|1,24€
|08-nov
|Red Square Escape 2
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|08-nov
|Mandalas
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|08-nov
|Super Shape Shooter
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|08-nov
|Infinite Golf 2
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|16-nov
|Horror Tale 1: Kidnapper
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|05-nov
|Secrets of Me
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|08-nov
|Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|08-nov
|Pub Encounter
|16,99 €
|-50%
|8,49€
|08-nov
|Gakuen Club
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|08-nov
|Disease -Hidden Object-
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|08-nov
|Office Lovers
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|08-nov
|The Charming Empire
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|08-nov
|Dangerous Relationship
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|08-nov
|Death Park
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|05-nov
|Aery – Calm Mind
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|05-nov
|DUNGEON ENCOUNTERS
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|31-oct
|NEO: The World Ends with You
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|31-oct
|Divine Ascent
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|02-nov
|Kiai Resonance
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|02-nov
|The Mummy Demastered
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|31-oct
|Video Poker Collection
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|31-oct
|Canfield Solitaire Collection
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|31-oct
|Joker Poker – Video Poker
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|31-oct
|MazezaM – Puzzle Game
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|31-oct
|Spider Solitaire Collection
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|31-oct
|Klondike Solitaire Collection
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|31-oct
|Infection – Board Game
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|31-oct
|Push the Box – Puzzle Game
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|31-oct
|Dominate – Board Game
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|31-oct
|Jacks or Better – Video Poker
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|31-oct
|FreeCell Solitaire Collection
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|31-oct
|Deuces Wild – Video Poker
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|31-oct
|Forty Thieves Solitaire Collection
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|31-oct
|Hexxagon – Board Game
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|31-oct
|Secrets of Magic – The Book of Spells
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|01-nov
|Death Park 2
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|05-nov
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|31-oct
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|31-oct
|TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD
|27,99 €
|-50%
|13,99€
|31-oct
|Dracula’s Legacy
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|31-oct
|Railed Up
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|02-nov
|Ghosts and Apples
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-nov
|Last Beat Enhanced
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-nov
|Treasures of The Roman Empire
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|16-nov
|Shootvaders: The Beginning
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|16-nov
|W.A.R.P.
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|16-nov
|Dyna Bomb
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|16-nov
|The Skylia Prophecy
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|16-nov
|Metaloid: Origin
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|16-nov
|Dyna Bomb 2
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|16-nov
|After Wave: Downfall
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|16-nov
|Escape String
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|16-nov
|Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|16-nov
|Ghost Sweeper
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|16-nov
|Darkwood
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|31-oct
|Word Search Puzzle: Find the Words!
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|12-nov
|Project Warlock
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|31-oct
|Pippu – Bauble Quest
|3,49 €
|-50%
|1,74€
|31-oct
|Seek Hearts
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|08-nov
|Asdivine Hearts II
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|08-nov
|Radiant Silvergun
|16,99 €
|-50%
|8,49€
|08-nov
|Legend of the Tetrarchs
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|08-nov
|Sephirothic Stories
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|08-nov
|Asdivine Cross
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|08-nov
|Until the Last Plane
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|02-nov
|Divination
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|02-nov
|Freezer Pops
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|02-nov
|Santa´s Monster Shootout
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|29-oct
|Balance Blox
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|29-oct
|Perry Pig Jump
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|29-oct
|Marble Power Blast
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|29-oct
|Bubble Shooter DX
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|29-oct
|Swamp Defense 2
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|29-oct
|The Guise
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|01-nov
|SHINRAI – Broken Beyond Despair
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|01-nov
|DISTRAINT Collection
|10,99 €
|-50%
|5,49€
|01-nov
|Trenches
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|01-nov
|Dead by Daylight
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|01-nov
|The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Chicken Edition
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|31-oct
|Astria Ascending
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|31-oct
|Raining Blobs
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|31-oct
|Guild of Ascension
|16,99 €
|-50%
|8,49€
|31-oct
|Ashwalkers
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|31-oct
|OlliOlli World
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|13-nov
|L.A. Noire
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|13-nov
|New Tales from the Borderlands
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|13-nov
|New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition
|49,99 €
|-50%
|24,99€
|13-nov
|Colsword
|3,35 €
|-50%
|1,67€
|15-nov
|Return of the Obra Dinn
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|23-oct
|Just Black Jack
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|15-nov
|Hidden Paws Mystery
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|29-oct
|Football Kicks
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|29-oct
|Hidden Paws
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|29-oct
|Ala Mobile
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|22-oct
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|30-oct
|Portal Dogs
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|31-oct
|Ping Pong Trick Shot EVOLUTION
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|10-nov
|BINGO
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|10-nov
|Caterpillar Royale
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|10-nov
|BATTLE & CRASH
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|10-nov
|Dungeon Shooting
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|10-nov
|Animal Hunter Z
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|10-nov
|Super Ping Pong Trick Shot
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|10-nov
|Collide-a-Ball 2
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|10-nov
|FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
|64,99 €
|-46%
|34,99€
|31-oct
|Instant Sports Winter Games
|24,99 €
|-45%
|13,74€
|31-oct
|Let’s Build a Zoo
|16,79 €
|-45%
|9,23€
|14-nov
|How To Say Goodbye
|12,99 €
|-40%
|7,79€
|15-nov
|Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp XXL
|17,99 €
|-40%
|10,79€
|30-oct
|THE Table Game
|13,99 €
|-40%
|8,39€
|08-nov
|Spidersaurs
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|31-oct
|MotoGP 23
|49,99 €
|-40%
|29,99€
|31-oct
|The Shapeshifting Detective
|12,99 €
|-40%
|7,79€
|31-oct
|Etrian Odyssey HD
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|31-oct
|Etrian Odyssey II HD
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|31-oct
|Etrian Odyssey III HD
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|31-oct
|Dawn of the Monsters
|26,19 €
|-40%
|15,71€
|31-oct
|Forklift Simulator 2023
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|07-nov
|Pretty Girls 2048 Strike
|6,99 €
|-40%
|4,19€
|02-nov
|Acceptance
|5,99 €
|-40%
|3,59€
|01-nov
|Offroad Moto Bike
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|15-nov
|League Of Champions Soccer
|5,99 €
|-40%
|3,59€
|15-nov
|Puzzle 9
|5,99 €
|-40%
|3,59€
|15-nov
|CANNON ARMY
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|15-nov
|Zombie Raid
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|15-nov
|Blastoid Breakout
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|15-nov
|Galactic Trooper Armada
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|15-nov
|Pop Blocks
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|15-nov
|America Wild Hunting
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|15-nov
|Dynos & Ghosts
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|15-nov
|Pro Flight Simulator
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|15-nov
|Checkers Master
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|15-nov
|Niko and the Cubic Curse
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|15-nov
|Aliens Strike
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|15-nov
|Clay Skeet Shooting
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|15-nov
|SPACETIME ODISSEY
|5,99 €
|-40%
|3,59€
|15-nov
|Archery Blast
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|15-nov
|Skittles
|5,99 €
|-40%
|3,59€
|15-nov
|Top Down Racer
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|15-nov
|Bocce
|7,99 €
|-40%
|4,79€
|15-nov
|US Navy Sea Conflict
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|15-nov
|Bubble Bubble Ocean
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|15-nov
|Free Throw Basketball
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|15-nov
|Sweet Sugar Candy
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|15-nov
|Turbo Skiddy Racing
|4,99 €
|-40%
|2,99€
|15-nov
|Grand Prix Racing
|5,99 €
|-40%
|3,59€
|15-nov
|Candy Match Kiddies
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|15-nov
|Top Gun Air Combat
|7,99 €
|-40%
|4,79€
|15-nov
|Grand Slam Tennis
|3,99 €
|-40%
|2,39€
|15-nov
|Before I Forget
|7,99 €
|-40%
|4,79€
|31-oct
|Favela Zombie Shooter
|7,99 €
|-40%
|4,79€
|06-nov
|Strike Team Gladius
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|29-oct
|Lost Artifacts: Time Machine
|2,99 €
|-35%
|1,94€
|02-nov
|BROK the InvestiGator
|24,99 €
|-35%
|16,24€
|31-oct
|Espgaluda II
|16,99 €
|-35%
|11,04€
|08-nov
|Mushihimesama
|16,99 €
|-35%
|11,04€
|08-nov
|DoDonPachi Resurrection
|16,99 €
|-35%
|11,04€
|08-nov
|Ambition Record
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|08-nov
|They Always Run
|16,99 €
|-35%
|11,04€
|31-oct
|Souldiers
|19,99 €
|-35%
|12,99€
|31-oct
|Letters – a written adventure
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|31-oct
|Ruggnar
|13,99 €
|-35%
|9,09€
|31-oct
|RUN: The World In-Between
|9,99 €
|-35%
|6,49€
|31-oct
|NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition
|59,99 €
|-35%
|38,99€
|13-nov
|Knight Squad 2
|12,49 €
|-35%
|8,11€
|22-oct
|Endling – Extinction is Forever
|29,99 €
|-34%
|19,79€
|31-oct
|ANGEL WHISPER – The Suspense Visual Novel Left Behind by a Game Creator.
|9,99 €
|-34%
|6,59€
|18-nov
|The Outer Worlds
|29,99 €
|-34%
|19,79€
|13-nov
|Tin Hearts
|29,99 €
|-33%
|20,09€
|02-nov
|LEGO 2K Drive
|59,99 €
|-33%
|40,19€
|13-nov
|Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|19-nov
|THE CARD Perfect Collection
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|08-nov
|Mia and the Dragon Princess
|12,99 €
|-30%
|9,09€
|31-oct
|Graze Counter GM
|12,49 €
|-30%
|8,70€
|30-oct
|30-in-1 Game Collection
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|31-oct
|Party Planet
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|31-oct
|Ten Dates
|15,99 €
|-30%
|11,19€
|31-oct
|Timber Tennis: Versus
|1,99 €
|-30%
|1,39€
|31-oct
|To Hell with the Ugly
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|15-nov
|Sissa’s Path
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|02-nov
|FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water Digital Deluxe Edition
|54,99 €
|-30%
|38,49€
|31-oct
|FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water
|39,99 €
|-30%
|27,99€
|31-oct
|Disaster Detective Saiga: An Indescribable Mystery
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|01-nov
|Timore Redo
|17,99 €
|-30%
|12,59€
|02-nov
|Timore 5
|11,99 €
|-30%
|8,39€
|02-nov
|Parasomnia Verum
|2,99 €
|-30%
|2,09€
|02-nov
|Daardoa
|2,99 €
|-30%
|2,09€
|02-nov
|Daemonum
|3,99 €
|-30%
|2,79€
|02-nov
|Color Pals
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|02-nov
|Neko Journey
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|02-nov
|Cassiodora
|16,99 €
|-30%
|11,89€
|31-oct
|Instant Sports Plus
|24,99 €
|-30%
|17,49€
|31-oct
|Doomsday Hunters
|16,99 €
|-30%
|11,89€
|15-nov
|Little Devil: Foster Mayhem
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|11-nov
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
|29,99 €
|-25%
|22,49€
|31-oct
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|31-oct
|Alien: Isolation
|19,99 €
|-25%
|14,99€
|31-oct
|FUR Squadron
|6,99 €
|-25%
|5,24€
|25-oct
|Nocturnal
|19,99 €
|-25%
|14,99€
|31-oct
|Foretales
|19,99 €
|-25%
|14,99€
|31-oct
|Vernal Edge
|21,99 €
|-25%
|16,49€
|31-oct
|Revita
|16,99 €
|-25%
|12,74€
|31-oct
|Fashion Police Squad
|16,79 €
|-25%
|12,59€
|14-nov
|Wylde Flowers
|20,99 €
|-20%
|16,79€
|09-nov
|Armored Lab Force VULVEHICLES
|9,50 €
|-20%
|7,60€
|30-oct
|Demon Sword: Incubus
|12,49 €
|-20%
|9,99€
|30-oct
|PIANISTA
|24,99 €
|-20%
|19,99€
|15-nov
|Adventure Escape Room Bundle
|17,99 €
|-20%
|14,39€
|16-nov
|Nosferatu Lilinor
|14,53 €
|-20%
|11,62€
|01-nov
|Elypse
|19,99 €
|-20%
|15,99€
|31-oct
|Gravity Circuit
|21,99 €
|-20%
|17,59€
|31-oct
|Sudoku Master
|2,99 €
|-20%
|2,39€
|15-nov
|Space Wars
|2,99 €
|-20%
|2,39€
|15-nov
|Egg Up
|2,99 €
|-20%
|2,39€
|15-nov
|Strike Daz Cans
|2,99 €
|-20%
|2,39€
|15-nov
|Fly The Bird
|2,49 €
|-20%
|1,99€
|15-nov
|Egg Runner
|2,99 €
|-20%
|2,39€
|15-nov
|Park Inc
|2,49 €
|-20%
|1,99€
|15-nov
|Skabma – Snowfall
|24,99 €
|-20%
|19,99€
|31-oct
|Escape First 3
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|15-nov
|The Experiment: Escape Room
|3,99 €
|-20%
|3,19€
|15-nov
|Curious Cases
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|15-nov
|Escape 2088
|3,50 €
|-20%
|2,80€
|15-nov
|Escape First
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|15-nov
|Escape First 2
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|15-nov
|Dungeons 3 – Nintendo Switch Edition
|39,99 €
|-20%
|31,99€
|12-nov
|Sakura Alien
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|02-nov
|Chemically Bonded
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|02-nov
|Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip XXL
|19,99 €
|-15%
|16,99€
|30-oct
|DESOLATIUM
|29,99 €
|-10%
|26,99€
|26-oct
|Venice 2089
|6,99 €
|-10%
|6,29€
|dans 15 heures.
|A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950
|6,99 €
|-10%
|6,29€
|dans 15 heures.
|Duck Race
|2,99 €
|-10%
|2,69€
|dans 15 heures.
Laisser un commentaire