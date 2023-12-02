Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
1. Super Mario RPG
2. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
4. Suika Game
5. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
6. Portal: Companion Collection
7. Hogwarts Legacy
8. Just Dance 2023 Edition
9. Overcooked 2
10. Super Mario Odyssey
11. Unravel Two
12. Red Dead Redemption
13. Among Us
14. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
15. Bluey: The Videogame
16. EA Sports FC 24
17. Minecraft
18. Inside
19. Mortal Kombat 11
20. Stardew Valley
21. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
22. Mario Party Superstars
23. MLB The Show 23
24. Nintendo Switch Sports
25. Unpacking
26. Fae Farm
27. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
28. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
29. Dave the Diver
30. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
Download-Only Games
1. Suika Game
2. Among Us
3. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
4. Inside
5. Stardew Valley
6. Dave the Diver
7. Retro Bowl
8. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
9. Risk of Rain Returns
10. Contra Anniversary Collection
11. Surgeon Simulator CPR
12. Limbo
13. Five Nights at Freddy’s
14. The Last Campfire
15. Pico Park
16. Modern Combat
17. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
18. Subnautica
19. Castle Crashers Remastered
20. Goat Simulator
21. Don’t Starve Together
22. Strange Horticulture
23. The Jackbox Party Pack 10
24. The House of the Dead: Remake
25. Uno
26. Spirittea
27. Vampire Survivors
28. Persona 4 Golden
29. The Oregon Trail
30. Inbento
Laisser un commentaire