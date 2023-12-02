Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

1. Super Mario RPG

2. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Suika Game

5. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

6. Portal: Companion Collection

7. Hogwarts Legacy

8. Just Dance 2023 Edition

9. Overcooked 2

10. Super Mario Odyssey

11. Unravel Two

12. Red Dead Redemption

13. Among Us

14. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

15. Bluey: The Videogame

16. EA Sports FC 24

17. Minecraft

18. Inside

19. Mortal Kombat 11

20. Stardew Valley

21. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

22. Mario Party Superstars

23. MLB The Show 23

24. Nintendo Switch Sports

25. Unpacking

26. Fae Farm

27. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

28. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

29. Dave the Diver

30. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Download-Only Games

1. Suika Game

2. Among Us

3. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

4. Inside

5. Stardew Valley

6. Dave the Diver

7. Retro Bowl

8. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

9. Risk of Rain Returns

10. Contra Anniversary Collection

11. Surgeon Simulator CPR

12. Limbo

13. Five Nights at Freddy’s

14. The Last Campfire

15. Pico Park

16. Modern Combat

17. Castlevania Anniversary Collection

18. Subnautica

19. Castle Crashers Remastered

20. Goat Simulator

21. Don’t Starve Together

22. Strange Horticulture

23. The Jackbox Party Pack 10

24. The House of the Dead: Remake

25. Uno

26. Spirittea

27. Vampire Survivors

28. Persona 4 Golden

29. The Oregon Trail

30. Inbento