Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

2. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

3. Suika Game

4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

5. Hogwarts Legacy

6. Super Mario RPG

7. Stardew Valley

8. Just Dance 2024 Edition

9. Minecraft

10. Among Us

11. Portal: Companion Collection

12. Overcooked: Special Edition

13. Batman: Arkham Trilogy

14. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

15. Hollow Knight

16. Mario Party Superstars

17. Nintendo Switch Sports

18. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

19. Dave the Diver

20. This War of Mine

21. Super Mario Odyssey

22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

23. Red Dead Redemption

24. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

25. The Survivalists Deluxe Edition

26. Unravel Two

27. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

28. EA Sports FC 24

29. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

30. Super Mario Party

Download-Only Games

1. Suika Game

2. Stardew Valley

3. Among Us

4. Hollow Knight

5. Dave the Diver

6. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

7. Surgeon Simulator CPR

8. Airplane Flight Simulator

9. Nonograms Prophecy

10. Hole io

11. Human: Fall Flat

12. Disney Dreamlight Valley

13. Vampire Survivors

14. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

15. Don’t Starve Together

16. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

17. The Last Campfire

18. Five Nights at Freddy’s

19. Windbound

20. Stick Fight: The Game

21. Pico Park

22. Figment

23. Celeste

24. Narita Boy

25. Cattails: Wildwood Story

26. Contra Anniversary Collection

27. Outer Wilds

28. Sea of Stars

29. Retro Bowl

30. Roots of Pacha