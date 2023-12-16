Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
2. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
3. Suika Game
4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
5. Hogwarts Legacy
6. Super Mario RPG
7. Stardew Valley
8. Just Dance 2024 Edition
9. Minecraft
10. Among Us
11. Portal: Companion Collection
12. Overcooked: Special Edition
13. Batman: Arkham Trilogy
14. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
15. Hollow Knight
16. Mario Party Superstars
17. Nintendo Switch Sports
18. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
19. Dave the Diver
20. This War of Mine
21. Super Mario Odyssey
22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
23. Red Dead Redemption
24. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
25. The Survivalists Deluxe Edition
26. Unravel Two
27. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
28. EA Sports FC 24
29. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
30. Super Mario Party
Download-Only Games
1. Suika Game
2. Stardew Valley
3. Among Us
4. Hollow Knight
5. Dave the Diver
6. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
7. Surgeon Simulator CPR
8. Airplane Flight Simulator
9. Nonograms Prophecy
10. Hole io
11. Human: Fall Flat
12. Disney Dreamlight Valley
13. Vampire Survivors
14. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
15. Don’t Starve Together
16. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
17. The Last Campfire
18. Five Nights at Freddy’s
19. Windbound
20. Stick Fight: The Game
21. Pico Park
22. Figment
23. Celeste
24. Narita Boy
25. Cattails: Wildwood Story
26. Contra Anniversary Collection
27. Outer Wilds
28. Sea of Stars
29. Retro Bowl
30. Roots of Pacha
