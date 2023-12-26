Après Capcom et Sega, Bandai Namco lance de nouvelles promotions de Noël via l’eShop Nintendo Switch. Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Instant-gaming qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits.
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|FAMILY TRAINER
|-90%
|4,99€
|13-janv
|Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
|-85%
|7,49€
|13-janv
|Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
|-84%
|9,59€
|31-déc
|Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom PRINCE’S EDITION
|-84%
|9,59€
|31-déc
|Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition
|-84%
|9,59€
|31-déc
|DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS
|-84%
|7,99€
|31-déc
|DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
|-84%
|9,59€
|31-déc
|SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition
|-84%
|7,99€
|31-déc
|SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition
|-84%
|9,59€
|31-déc
|ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition
|-84%
|9,59€
|13-janv
|ONE PIECE: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition
|-84%
|9,59€
|13-janv
|Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission
|-84%
|9,59€
|13-janv
|.hack//G.U. Last Recode
|-80%
|9,99€
|13-janv
|PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 PLUS
|-80%
|3,99€
|13-janv
|Mr. DRILLER DrillLand
|-80%
|3,99€
|13-janv
|RAD
|-80%
|3,99€
|13-janv
|Little Nightmares Complete Edition
|-76%
|8,49€
|31-déc
|KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series
|-75%
|12,49€
|31-déc
|Katamari Damacy REROLL
|-75%
|4,99€
|13-janv
|DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET
|-75%
|14,99€
|31-déc
|ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4
|-75%
|12,49€
|31-déc
|Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
|-75%
|9,99€
|31-déc
|NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1
|-75%
|4,99€
|13-janv
|NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2
|-75%
|4,99€
|13-janv
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2
|-75%
|9,99€
|31-déc
|DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS
|-75%
|4,99€
|31-déc
|PAC-MAN MUSEUM+
|-70%
|5,99€
|13-janv
|PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC
|-68%
|12,99€
|13-janv
|Little Nightmares II
|-67%
|9,89€
|31-déc
|JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
|-60%
|19,99€
|31-déc
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Deluxe Edition
|-60%
|21,99€
|31-déc
|Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition
|-60%
|19,99€
|13-janv
|Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL
|-60%
|19,99€
|13-janv
|We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie
|-50%
|14,99€
|31-déc
|DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
|-50%
|9,99€
|31-déc
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE
|-50%
|9,99€
|13-janv
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
|-30%
|13,99€
|31-déc
