En juillet dernier, Nintendo a révélé les jeux Nintendo Switch » les plus téléchargés » au Japon au cours du premier semestre 2023. Sans surprise, The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom était alors en tête. Aujourd’hui, une mise à jour révèle que Suika Game l’a officiellement dépassé, remportant ainsi le titre du jeu Switch eShop le plus téléchargé au Japon en 2023. On trouve Tears of the Kingdom à la deuxième place, suivi de Pikmin 4 à la troisième place et de Super Mario Bros. Wonder à la quatrième place. Pour finir, DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince est déjà 5ᵉ avec seulement 20 jours de ventes sur l’année.

Le Top 30 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop entre janvier et décembre 2023, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants sur le Nintendo eShop et le My Nintendo Store au Japon (ce qui exclut les titres Free 2 Play). Voici le Top 30 logiciel annuel du Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1ᵉʳ janvier au 20 décembre 2023 :

01./00. – Suika Game (Aladdin X) [09.12.2021] {240¥}

02./00. – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) [12.5.2023] {7 900¥} / NEW

03./00. – Pikmin 4 (Nintendo) [21.7.2023] {6 500¥} / NEW

04./00. – Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) [20.10.2023] {6 500¥} / NEW

05./00. – DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince (Square-Enix) [01.12.2023] {7 678¥} / NEW

06./08. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {6 578¥}

07./01. – Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) [09.9.2022] {6 500¥}

08./09. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] {2 750¥}

09./00. – Super Mario RPG (Nintendo) [17.11.2023] {6 500¥} / NEW

10./00. – Fire Emblem Engage (Nintendo) [20.1.2023] {7 600¥} / NEW

11./05. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] {7 990¥}

12./15. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] {7 678¥}

13./03. – Pokémon Violet (The Pokémon Company) [18.11.2022] {6 500¥}

14./00. – Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2 (Capcom) [14.4.2023] {3 990¥} / NEW

15./18. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] {4 378¥}

16./14. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {6 578¥}

17./00. – Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom) [21.2.2019] {2 990¥}

18./16. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] {3 960¥}

19./00. – Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 (Capcom) [14.4.2023] {3 990¥} / NEW

20./00. – Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo) [24.2.2023] {6 500¥} / NEW

21./13. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] {7 920¥}

22./17. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] {1 530¥}

23./00. – Persona 4 Golden (Atlus) [19.1.2023] {1 980¥} / NEW

24./12. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] {520¥}

25./00. – Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami) [16.11.2023] {6 930¥} / NEW

26./00. – Pikmin 2 (Nintendo) [22.6.2023] {3 000¥} / NEW

27./04. – Pokémon Scarlet (The Pokémon Company) [18.11.2022] {6 500¥}

28./07. – Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] {4 300¥}

29./00. – Pikmin 1 (Nintendo) [22.6.2023] {3 000¥} / NEW

30./24. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban (Konami) [19.11.2020] {6 930¥}

