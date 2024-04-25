Je vous propose de faire le point des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Lunar Lander Beyond
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants
Whisker Waters
Adventure Bar Story
Another Crab’s Treasure
Arcade Fusion Bundle
Builder Simulator
Cape’s Escape Game 8th Room
Cat Piano
Cats Hidden in Italy
Corn Kidz 64
Dadish 3D
Dash & Roll
Doctor Cat
El Shaddai HD Remaster
Escape Game the Dr. Mouse’s Lab
Finding America: The Pacific Northwest Collector’s Edition
Five Nights of Nightmare: Escape Horror Story
Geometric Sniper Bundle
Helichapter X
Hentai Girls: Steamy Maid
Hidden Cats in New York
Home Office Simulator: Ayame Life Sim
Insurmountable
Library of Ruina
Magical Girl Dash
Megaton Musashi W: Wired
Mine Sweeper Million
Our Field Trip Adventure
Purple Slime Production Line
Puss in Boots: Purrfect Adventure
Ratyrinth
Reigns: Complete Set
Risky Chronicles and the Curse of Destiny
Romance MD: Always on Call
S.O.L Search of Light
SaGa Emerald Beyond
Tales of Kenzaru: ZAU
Teared
The Eerie Surroundings
The Epyx Collection: Handheld
Timberdoku
World War: Battle of the Bulge
Wrath: Aeon of Ruin
Zombies, Aliens and Guns
Démo de la semaine :
- Blade Jumper (CFK) [Europe / Amérique du Nord / Japon]
- Our Field Trip Adventure (SAT-BOX) [Europe / Amérique du Nord / Japon]
Kankoku Tetsudou Unten Ryokou Uijeongbu Tetsudou-hen (14Jigen) [Japon]
- HEXAPODA (TOMAGameStudio) [Amérique du Nord]
