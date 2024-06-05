En Europe, Nintendo partage le Top 15 mensuel des jeux Nintendo Switch via la fonctionnalité Actualités de la console. Le Top 15 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en mai 2024, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop.

Voici le dernier Top 15 mensuel des logiciels sur le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch en Europe, couvrant la période allant du 1er au 31 mai 2024 !

01./00. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo) [23.5.2024] {59.99€ / £49.99} / NEW

02./01. [NSW] Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe) [05.10.2017] {13.99€ / £10.99}

03./00. [NSW] Little Kitty, Big City (Double Dagger Studio) [09.5.2024] {24.99€ / £22.49} / NEW

04./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {59.99€ / £49.99}

05./04. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] {39.99€ / £30.99}

06./05. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) [20.10.2023] {59.99€ / £49.99}

07./02. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) [21.6.2018] {29.99€ / £19.99}

08./13. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {59.99€ / £49.99}

09./07. [NSW] Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 (Mob Entertainment) [15.01.2024] {4.49€ / £4.09}

10./00. [NSW] Endless Ocean Luminous (Nintendo) [02.5.2024] {49.99€ / £39.99} / NEW

11./12. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) [29.10.2021] {59.99€ / £49.99}

12./00. [NSW] Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft) [06.9.2022] {39.99€ / £33.49}

13./00. [NSW] Hades (Supergiant Games) [17.9.2020] {24.99€ / £22.49}

14./08. [NSW] Balatro (Playstack) [20.2.2024] {13.99€ / £12.79}

15./11. [NSW] Among Us (Innersloth) [15.12.2020] {4.29€ / £3.89}