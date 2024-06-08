Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
2. Minecraft
3. Stardew Valley
4. Little Kitty, Big City
5. Minecraft Deluxe Collection
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. Overcooked 2
8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
9. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
10. Among Us
11. EA Sports FC 24
12. Mario Party Superstars
13. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
14. Overcooked: Special Edition
15. Nintendo Switch Sports
16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
17. Just Dance 2024 Edition
18. Untitled Goose Game
19. The Last Campfire
20. It Takes Two
21. LEGO Star Wars: Galactic Edition
22. Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs
23. Mortal Kombat 11
24. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
26. Inside
27. Animal Well
28. Minecraft Dungeons
29. Duck Detective
30. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Little Kitty, Big City
3. Among Us
4. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
5. The Last Campfire
6. Inside
7. Minecraft Dungeons
8. Duck Detective
9. Hollow Knight
10. Suika Game
11. Dave the Diver
12. Another Crab’s Treasure
13. Celeste
14. Truck Simulator City Delivery
15. Bread & Fred
16. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
17. Little Nightmares
18. Airplane Flight Simulator
19. Balatro
20. SpongeBob Krusty Cook-Off
21. Ori and the Blind Forest
22. Grounded
23. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
24. Limbo
25. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
26. Outlast: Bundle of Terror
27. Rubber Bandits
28. Persona 4 Golden
29. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog
30. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
