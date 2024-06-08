Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

2. Minecraft

3. Stardew Valley

4. Little Kitty, Big City

5. Minecraft Deluxe Collection

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Overcooked 2

8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

9. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

10. Among Us

11. EA Sports FC 24

12. Mario Party Superstars

13. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

14. Overcooked: Special Edition

15. Nintendo Switch Sports

16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

17. Just Dance 2024 Edition

18. Untitled Goose Game

19. The Last Campfire

20. It Takes Two

21. LEGO Star Wars: Galactic Edition

22. Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs

23. Mortal Kombat 11

24. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

26. Inside

27. Animal Well

28. Minecraft Dungeons

29. Duck Detective

30. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Little Kitty, Big City

3. Among Us

4. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

5. The Last Campfire

6. Inside

7. Minecraft Dungeons

8. Duck Detective

9. Hollow Knight

10. Suika Game

11. Dave the Diver

12. Another Crab’s Treasure

13. Celeste

14. Truck Simulator City Delivery

15. Bread & Fred

16. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

17. Little Nightmares

18. Airplane Flight Simulator

19. Balatro

20. SpongeBob Krusty Cook-Off

21. Ori and the Blind Forest

22. Grounded

23. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

24. Limbo

25. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare

26. Outlast: Bundle of Terror

27. Rubber Bandits

28. Persona 4 Golden

29. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog

30. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion