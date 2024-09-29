Les eShops européen, américain et japonais ont récemment publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux, permettant ainsi de faire le point sur les tailles que ces jeux occuperont sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch. Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, et Megabits ; le premier terme est en anglais, le deuxième en français, et le troisième, utilisé dans les deux langues, désigne une autre unité de mesure).
- Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream – 13.4GB
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake – 12.2GB
- Fantasian Neo Dimension – 6.0GB
- 9 R.I.P. – 5.2GB
- Rolling Football Player – 2.9GB
- The Sekimeiya: Spun Glass – 2.5GB
- Mark of the Deep – 2.0GB
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem – 1.8GB
- Miss Rosen’s Wowtastic Marching Band – 1.7GB
- Bloodless – 1.6GB
- Dagon: Complete Edition – 1.6GB
- Necro Story – 1.4GB
- GhostlyRyokan – 1.3GB
- RPG Maker With – 1.2GB
- Nick Jr. Party Adventure – 1.1GB
- Blind – The Unseen Truth – 992MB
- Hidden in my Paradise – 959MB
- Urban Skater – Skateboard Delivery City Challenge – 672MB
- Alchemist: The Potion Monger – 671MB
- Flight Simulator Delivery: Cargo Business – 593MB
- 1000 Questions Quiz National Flag – 578MB
- El Panadero: The Baker – 569MB
- 8-Bit Adventures 2 – 519MB
- Stable Stories – Forest and Meadow Ride – 510MB
- Crazy Traffic: City Parking Simulator – 461MB
- Big City Driver: Truck Parking Simulator – 456MB
- Grand Gardens – 447MB
- Kill The Crows – 441MB
- Skautfold: Into the Fray – 296MB
- Camp Sunshine – 280MB
- Little Legs – 256MB
- Cyberpunk Hacker – 255MB
- Planetiles – 246MB
- Tower Hover – 229MB
- Block & Shot – 216MB
- Picross Records of The Shield Hero – 216MB
- Lyne – 192MB
- Hide ‘N Seek – 188MB
- Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival – 177MB
- Rogue Sentry – 176MB
- Tales From The Arcade: Fartmania – 153MB
- Frogo Deluxe – 120MB
- Macho Shot – 118MB
- Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel – 117MB
- Offroad Quest Simulator – 112MB
- Cats and Seek: Osaka – 93MB
- Cats in Boxes – 90MB
- Pour Cappuccino 1000 – 75MB
- The Seed: Unit 7 – 62MB
- Dice Assassin – 55MB
- Submarine Bubble – 48MB
- Eggconsole Silver Ghost PC-8801mkIISR – 43MB
Laisser un commentaire