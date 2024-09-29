Les eShops européen, américain et japonais ont récemment publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux, permettant ainsi de faire le point sur les tailles que ces jeux occuperont sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch. Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, et Megabits ; le premier terme est en anglais, le deuxième en français, et le troisième, utilisé dans les deux langues, désigne une autre unité de mesure).

Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream – 13.4GB

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake – 12.2GB

Fantasian Neo Dimension – 6.0GB

9 R.I.P. – 5.2GB

Rolling Football Player – 2.9GB

The Sekimeiya: Spun Glass – 2.5GB

Mark of the Deep – 2.0GB

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem – 1.8GB

Miss Rosen’s Wowtastic Marching Band – 1.7GB

Bloodless – 1.6GB

Dagon: Complete Edition – 1.6GB

Necro Story – 1.4GB

GhostlyRyokan – 1.3GB

RPG Maker With – 1.2GB

Nick Jr. Party Adventure – 1.1GB

Blind – The Unseen Truth – 992MB

Hidden in my Paradise – 959MB

Urban Skater – Skateboard Delivery City Challenge – 672MB

Alchemist: The Potion Monger – 671MB

Flight Simulator Delivery: Cargo Business – 593MB

1000 Questions Quiz National Flag – 578MB

El Panadero: The Baker – 569MB

8-Bit Adventures 2 – 519MB

Stable Stories – Forest and Meadow Ride – 510MB

Crazy Traffic: City Parking Simulator – 461MB

Big City Driver: Truck Parking Simulator – 456MB

Grand Gardens – 447MB

Kill The Crows – 441MB

Skautfold: Into the Fray – 296MB

Camp Sunshine – 280MB

Little Legs – 256MB

Cyberpunk Hacker – 255MB

Planetiles – 246MB

Tower Hover – 229MB

Block & Shot – 216MB

Picross Records of The Shield Hero – 216MB

Lyne – 192MB

Hide ‘N Seek – 188MB

Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival – 177MB

Rogue Sentry – 176MB

Tales From The Arcade: Fartmania – 153MB

Frogo Deluxe – 120MB

Macho Shot – 118MB

Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel – 117MB

Offroad Quest Simulator – 112MB

Cats and Seek: Osaka – 93MB

Cats in Boxes – 90MB

Pour Cappuccino 1000 – 75MB

The Seed: Unit 7 – 62MB

Dice Assassin – 55MB

Submarine Bubble – 48MB

Eggconsole Silver Ghost PC-8801mkIISR – 43MB