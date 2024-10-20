Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.

1. Super Mario Party Jamboree

2. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

3. Hogwarts Legacy

4. Minecraft

5. Stardew Valley

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Among Us

8. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Paradise

9. Overcooked: Special Edition

10. Inside

11. Boomerang Fu

12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

13. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

14. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

15. Nintendo Switch Sports

16. Nickelodeon Kart Racers

17. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

18. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

19. Untitled Goose Game

20. Gang Beasts

21. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

22. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

23. Mario Party Superstars

24. Overcooked 2

25. Limbo

26. Hide ‘n Seek

27. Call of Honor: Duty of Warfare

28. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

29. Stick Fight: The Game

30. EA Sports FC 25

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Among Us

3. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Paradise

4. Inside

5. Boomerang Fu

6. Limbo

7. Hide ‘n Seek

8. Call of Honor: Duty of Warfare

9. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

10. Stick Fight: The Game

11. Dust & Neon

12. Hollow Knight

13. Europa

14. Pico Park 2

15. Thank Goodness You’re Here

16. Little Kitty, Big City

17. Ultimate Chicken Horse

18. Neva

19. The Oregon Trail

20. Sword of the Necromancer

21. Pizza Tower

22. Clue

23. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

24. Rain World

25. Old Man’s Journey

26. Refind Self

27. Flight Simulator Delivery: Cargo Business

28. Dave the Diver

29. Alan Wake Remastered

30. Don’t Starve Together