Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.
1. Super Mario Party Jamboree
2. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
3. Hogwarts Legacy
4. Minecraft
5. Stardew Valley
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. Among Us
8. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Paradise
9. Overcooked: Special Edition
10. Inside
11. Boomerang Fu
12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
13. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
14. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
15. Nintendo Switch Sports
16. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
17. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
18. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
19. Untitled Goose Game
20. Gang Beasts
21. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
22. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
23. Mario Party Superstars
24. Overcooked 2
25. Limbo
26. Hide ‘n Seek
27. Call of Honor: Duty of Warfare
28. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
29. Stick Fight: The Game
30. EA Sports FC 25
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Among Us
3. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Paradise
4. Inside
5. Boomerang Fu
6. Limbo
7. Hide ‘n Seek
8. Call of Honor: Duty of Warfare
9. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
10. Stick Fight: The Game
11. Dust & Neon
12. Hollow Knight
13. Europa
14. Pico Park 2
15. Thank Goodness You’re Here
16. Little Kitty, Big City
17. Ultimate Chicken Horse
18. Neva
19. The Oregon Trail
20. Sword of the Necromancer
21. Pizza Tower
22. Clue
23. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
24. Rain World
25. Old Man’s Journey
26. Refind Self
27. Flight Simulator Delivery: Cargo Business
28. Dave the Diver
29. Alan Wake Remastered
30. Don’t Starve Together
