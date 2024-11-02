Au Japon, Nintendo a commencé à partager le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web.

Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en octobre 2024, et couvre uniquement les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop et du My Nintendo Store au Japon. Voici le dernier Top 20 mensuel des logiciels sur le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1er au 31 octobre 2024 :

01./00. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo) [17.10.2024] {7,100¥} / NEW

02./01. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo) [26.9.2024] {7,600¥}

03./02. [NSW] Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] {2,750¥}

04./00. [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square-Enix) [24.10.2024] {6,820¥} / NEW

05./00. [NSW] Yakuza Kiwami (SEGA) [25.10.2024] {2,980¥} / NEW

06./00. [NSW] Core Keeper (Fireshine Games) [17.10.2024] {2,310¥} / NEW

07./00. [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy (WB Games) [14.11.2023] {8,778¥}

08./03. [NSW] Suika Game (Aladdin X) [09.12.2021] {240¥}

09./06. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] {3,990¥}

10./00. [NSW] Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] {520¥} (40% off until November 2nd)

11./05. [NSW] Overcooked! Special Edition (Team17) [12.10.2017] {2,150¥}

12./00. [NSW] Dave the Diver (NEXON) [26.10.2023] {2,400¥}

13./00. [NSW] Refind Self: The Personality Test Game (PLAYISM) [03.10.2024] {1,210¥} / NEW

14./15. [NSW] Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom) [21.2.2019] {2,990¥}

15./00. [NSW] Twilight Survivors (DORIDORI STUDIO) [15.2.2024] {240¥}

16./00. [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo) [07.11.2024] {7,100¥} / NEW

17./10. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {6,578¥}

18./07. [NSW] Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] {3,960¥}

19./14. [NSW] PICO PARK (TECOPARK) [08.6.2019] {500¥}

20./12. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {6,578¥}