Je vous propose de faire le point des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch. Une semaine marquée par pas mal de titres, mais surtout par le dernier volet de Pokemon ! (Dont nous vous invitons à lire la critique juste là). Et vous ? Quel est votre titre de la semaine ?
Les sorties de la semaine :
Nintendo Switch 2:
- Disgaea 7 Complete
- Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition – Complete Edition
- Little Nightmares 3
- Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Nintendo Switch 1:
- 20-in-1 Bundle: Megapack Collection
- Amanda the Adventurer 2
- Ball x Pit
- Barbie Horse Trails
- Bigfoot Hunting
- Bike Runne
- Bumblebee: Spooky Nights
- Captain Bones: A Pirate’s Journey
- Cat God Ranch
- Charming Hearts
- Chickenhare and the Treasure of Spiking-Beard
- Cloud Roll
- Crayon Halloween
- Deathless: The Hero Quest
- Eggconsole Revival Xanadu II PC-9801
- Evo Pop
- Farm
- Food Truck Kingdom
- Ghost Traveler: Adventures in Edo
- Infernitos: Fiery Dishes
- Infinos
- Infinos 2
- Kawaii Girls: Spicy Scientist
- Korean Drone Flying Tour Deulkkoch Arboretum
- Kotenok
- Little Nightmares 3
- LogIQ Boost
- Mr. Elevator
- Neoteria
- Next of Kin: Fidelity
- Next of Kin Duo Bundle
- Penguin Panic
- Pixel Game Maker Series Tyraels Ascension: Hell Walker – The Video Game
- Pokemon Legends: Z-A
- Prison Life Sim 2025: Survival
- Puzzle Wars
- Randomax
- Retro Geek Shop Simulator
- Scoop It Crane Game
- Snack and Quack
- Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club
- Spindle
- Star Titans: War of the Galaxy
- Super Yellow Ballman
- The Cabin Factory
- The Wild Age
- Time Treker
- Twins of the Sun
- Wrap Shop Simulator
- Ys vs. Trails in the Sky: Alternative Saga
Les promotions de la semaine :
Il y a 779 promos sur Nintendo Switch 1 et 2 promos sur Nintendo Switch 2 cette semaine !
Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n'hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire instant-gaming qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits.
