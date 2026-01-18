Nintendo a dévoilé les données des meilleures ventes sur les eShops japonais Switch 2 et Switch pour le mois de décembre 2025.

Sur Switch 2, Kirby Air Riders s’empare de la première place, suivi de Momotarou Dentetsu 2 et Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Mario Kart World occupe la quatrième position, tandis qu’Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition complète le top 5. Octopath Traveler 0 se classe sixième, avec son édition Digital Deluxe en douzième position.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition atteint la huitième place sur Switch 2, mais n’apparaît pas dans le top 20 Switch. Cette performance s’explique par la popularité historiquement limitée de Metroid au Japon et par le positionnement du jeu comme titre phare de la nouvelle console de Nintendo.

Le top 10 Switch 2 se poursuit avec Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake (9e) et Donkey Kong Bananza (10e). La Dragon Quest HD-2D Erdrick Trilogy Collection pointe en onzième position, démontrant l’appétit des joueurs japonais pour les remakes HD-2D de Square Enix. Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Super Mario Party Jamboree et Tamagotchi Plaza complètent le classement en versions Switch 2 Edition, aux côtés de Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, Street Fighter 6 et Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

Sur la Switch originale, Momotarou Dentetsu 2 domine les ventes, suivi de Pokemon Legends: Z-A et Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road. Minecraft conserve une solide quatrième place, tandis qu’Animal Crossing: New Horizons reste ancré au sixième rang malgré son ancienneté. Les indémodables Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (8e) et Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (15e) continuent de séduire, preuve de la longévité exceptionnelle des franchises phares de Nintendo.

Dragon Quest monopolise plusieurs positions avec le remake 1 & 2 HD-2D en septième place et Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake en dix-septième, confirmant l’engouement japonais pour la saga. Octopath Traveler 0 figure au neuvième rang, démontrant sa capacité à attirer les joueurs sur les deux plateformes.

Le classement Switch inclut également des titres lifestyle et party games comme Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (10e), Nintendo Switch Sports (11e), Fitness Boxing 3 (16e) et Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch (13e), reflétant les habitudes d’achat variées du marché japonais. Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4 et la compilation Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 complètent ce panorama éclectique.

Switch 2

Rang Titre 1 Kirby Air Riders 2 Momotarou Dentetsu 2 3 Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 4 Mario Kart World 5 Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 6 Octopath Traveler 0 7 Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment 8 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 9 Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake 10 Donkey Kong Bananza 11 Dragon Quest HD-2D Erdrick Trilogy Collection 12 Octopath Traveler 0 – Digital Deluxe Edition 13 Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 14 Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV 15 Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 16 Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 17 Street Fighter 6 18 Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero 19 Trails in the Sky: 1st Chapter 20 Street Fighter 6 – Years 1–2 Fighters Edition

Nintendo Switch