Nintendo a dévoilé les données des meilleures ventes sur les eShops japonais Switch 2 et Switch pour le mois de décembre 2025.
Sur Switch 2, Kirby Air Riders s’empare de la première place, suivi de Momotarou Dentetsu 2 et Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Mario Kart World occupe la quatrième position, tandis qu’Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition complète le top 5. Octopath Traveler 0 se classe sixième, avec son édition Digital Deluxe en douzième position.
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition atteint la huitième place sur Switch 2, mais n’apparaît pas dans le top 20 Switch. Cette performance s’explique par la popularité historiquement limitée de Metroid au Japon et par le positionnement du jeu comme titre phare de la nouvelle console de Nintendo.
Le top 10 Switch 2 se poursuit avec Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake (9e) et Donkey Kong Bananza (10e). La Dragon Quest HD-2D Erdrick Trilogy Collection pointe en onzième position, démontrant l’appétit des joueurs japonais pour les remakes HD-2D de Square Enix. Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Super Mario Party Jamboree et Tamagotchi Plaza complètent le classement en versions Switch 2 Edition, aux côtés de Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, Street Fighter 6 et Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.
Sur la Switch originale, Momotarou Dentetsu 2 domine les ventes, suivi de Pokemon Legends: Z-A et Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road. Minecraft conserve une solide quatrième place, tandis qu’Animal Crossing: New Horizons reste ancré au sixième rang malgré son ancienneté. Les indémodables Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (8e) et Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (15e) continuent de séduire, preuve de la longévité exceptionnelle des franchises phares de Nintendo.
Dragon Quest monopolise plusieurs positions avec le remake 1 & 2 HD-2D en septième place et Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake en dix-septième, confirmant l’engouement japonais pour la saga. Octopath Traveler 0 figure au neuvième rang, démontrant sa capacité à attirer les joueurs sur les deux plateformes.
Le classement Switch inclut également des titres lifestyle et party games comme Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (10e), Nintendo Switch Sports (11e), Fitness Boxing 3 (16e) et Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch (13e), reflétant les habitudes d’achat variées du marché japonais. Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4 et la compilation Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 complètent ce panorama éclectique.
Switch 2
|Rang
|Titre
|1
|Kirby Air Riders
|2
|Momotarou Dentetsu 2
|3
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|4
|Mario Kart World
|5
|Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|6
|Octopath Traveler 0
|7
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
|8
|Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|9
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|10
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|11
|Dragon Quest HD-2D Erdrick Trilogy Collection
|12
|Octopath Traveler 0 – Digital Deluxe Edition
|13
|Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|14
|Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
|15
|Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|16
|Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|17
|Street Fighter 6
|18
|Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
|19
|Trails in the Sky: 1st Chapter
|20
|Street Fighter 6 – Years 1–2 Fighters Edition
Nintendo Switch
|Rang
|Titre
|1
|Momotarou Dentetsu 2
|2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|3
|Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road
|4
|Minecraft
|5
|Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road – Deluxe Edition
|6
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|7
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|8
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|9
|Octopath Traveler 0
|10
|Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
|11
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|12
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|13
|Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch
|14
|Splatoon 3
|15
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|16
|Fitness Boxing 3
|17
|Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
|18
|Pikmin 4
|19
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|20
|Mamon King
