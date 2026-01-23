Je vous propose de faire le point des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch. Avec pas mal de belles sorties, dont LE très attendu Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, dont Kuro vous dit tout le bien qu’il en pense juste là. Mais c’est aussi sans oublier MIO: Memories In Orbit, le metroidvania indépendant et réalisé par une équipe Française qui mérite très clairement votre attention (que vous soyez novice ou non) – Et pour ne rien gâcher, le titre est disponible à la fois sur Nintendo Switch 1 et 2 ! Mais sans plus attendre voici les sorties… et les promos !
Les sorties de la semaine :
Nintendo Switch 2:
- Citadelum
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
- Isekai Rondo – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- MIO: Memories in Orbit
- Pool Room Billiard
- Storm Lancers – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- They Are Billions
Nintendo Switch :
- Air
- Artifact Seeker
- Book Shop Simulator
- Cats Around Us: Giant Cat
- Cats Visiting Cozy Town
- City Bus Simulator
- Crazy Stars: Rhythm Party
- Critical Strike Modern – SWAT Shooter Ops
- Cute Finders
- Dinosaur Bones Digging Simulator 2026
- Dustland Delivery
- Eggconsole Courageous Perseus PC-8801
- Exit of Truth: 40 Masterpiece Quiz
- Fly High Collection
- Forgive Me Father 2
- Freeride
- Funny Cats Puzzle
- Gas Ratio
- Hextreme Void
- High Cars 3
- Horror Tale: Remaster
- Incubus Heart: Demon Love Redemption
- Last Battalion Defense
- Look Mum No Computer
- Magical Magic World
- Magicbook AutoBattler
- Make It Kushikatsu
- Mighty Arms
- Milo’s Dream
- Milo and the Cake of Happiness
- Mine Breaker Simulator 2026
- Mini Golf Quest
- MIO: Memories in Orbit
- Monster Truck Attack Collection
- Nightfall Village
- Night Strike Resistance: WW2
- Only Up: Parkour Game
- Orwell: Ignorance is Strength
- Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You
- Pin Test Party Psychology
- Skinwalker
- Street Combat Fighting
- Sun Meadow
- Super Chipflake U
- Super Star Shooter Classic
- The Cute Whale
- The Lab: Escape Room
- The Last Train: Baquedano
- The Lost Block
- There’s No Differences: Cake
- Touhou: Blossom Blade
- Two Hands Hospital Assistant Simulator
- Voxel Panic
- Wal of Insanity 2
- YellowPips
Les promotions de la semaine :
Il y a 1574 promos sur Nintendo Switch 1 et 1 promo sur Nintendo Switch 2 cette semaine ! Comme chaque semaine, Larryl vous propose la sélection de la semaine juste ici !
Switch 2:
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|SHUTEN ORDER
|52,48€
|-20%
|41,98€
|04-févr
Switch 1:
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|0 Degrees
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|05-févr
|15in1 Solitaire
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|01-févr
|2 in 1 crazy Bundle
|9,99€
|-90%
|0,99€
|14-févr
|Animal Up!
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|15-févr
|BOT.vinnik Chess
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|01-févr
|Breakfast Bar Tycoon
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|18-févr
|Chess Minimal
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-févr
|Cleaning Queens
|5,99€
|-83%
|0,99€
|01-févr
|Demon’s Rise – Lords of Chaos
|7,99€
|-88%
|0,99€
|01-févr
|Dungeon Escape
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|05-févr
|Farabel
|9,99€
|-90%
|0,99€
|16-févr
|Flowlines VS
|1,49€
|-34%
|0,99€
|17-févr
|Futoshiki Math
|6,99€
|-86%
|0,99€
|15-févr
|Galaxy Champions TV
|6,99€
|-86%
|0,99€
|01-févr
|Geometric Sniper
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|01-févr
|Geometric Sniper Z
|3,99€
|-75%
|0,99€
|01-févr
|Gradiently
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-févr
|Hidden Cats in New York
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|01-févr
|Hitori Logic
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-févr
|Kids: Farm Puzzle
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-févr
|Lines Infinite
|1,99€
|-50%
|0,99€
|15-févr
|Lines Universe
|3,99€
|-75%
|0,99€
|15-févr
|Lines X
|1,99€
|-50%
|0,99€
|15-févr
|Math Gym
|3,99€
|-75%
|0,99€
|15-févr
|My Coloring Book
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-févr
|Plunderer’s Adventures
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|05-févr
|Project Starship
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|05-févr
|Sea Battle Minimal
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|15-févr
|Skatemasta Tcheco
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|05-févr
|Slither Loop
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|15-févr
|Solitaire Klondike Minimal
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|15-févr
|Sudoky
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|15-févr
|Suguru Nature
|9,99€
|-90%
|0,99€
|15-févr
|There Will Be No Turkey This Christmas
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|01-févr
|They Came From the Sky
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|15-févr
|Upaon: A Snake’s Journey
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|01-févr
|Paint It: Yummy Edition
|7,99€
|-85%
|1,19€
|16-févr
|Puzzle Collection: Complete Edition
|8,48€
|-85%
|1,27€
|16-févr
|Horrid Henry’s Krazy Karts
|12,99€
|-90%
|1,29€
|17-févr
|Kitten’s Head Football: Spooky Edition
|8,99€
|-85%
|1,34€
|16-févr
|Pool Together Bundle
|8,99€
|-85%
|1,34€
|16-févr
|Automachef
|14,99€
|-90%
|1,49€
|16-févr
|Blow & Fly
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|05-févr
|Brain Training!! Number Search
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|16-févr
|Color Sense Challenge
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|16-févr
|Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
|9,99€
|-85%
|1,49€
|12-févr
|Demon’s Tier+
|9,99€
|-85%
|1,49€
|12-févr
|Drone Fight
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|04-févr
|Escape Game : Aloha
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|04-févr
|Excessive Trim
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|05-févr
|Forest Home
|14,99€
|-90%
|1,49€
|11-févr
|Found it!
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|16-févr
|Hidden Cats in Rome
|3,99€
|-63%
|1,49€
|01-févr
|Rebus Rush
|2,99€
|-50%
|1,49€
|12-févr
|Riddled Corpses EX
|9,99€
|-85%
|1,49€
|12-févr
|Slot & Learn HIRAGANA
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|16-févr
|Slot & Learn KANJI
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|16-févr
|Snug Finder: Complete Edition
|9,99€
|-85%
|1,49€
|16-févr
|Spin & Match Puzzle Learn at Once 3 Languages
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|16-févr
|Spot the Odd!
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|16-févr
|Suika Water World
|2,99€
|-50%
|1,49€
|12-févr
|TouchBattleTankSP
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|04-févr
|Train Your Brain! Spot the Difference with Cat Photos
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|16-févr
|Train Your Brain! Spot the Difference with Dog Photos
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|16-févr
|Train Your Brain! Spot the Difference with Japanese landscapes
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|16-févr
|Where’s the FOOD!?
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|16-févr
|Where’s the Insect?
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|16-févr
|World Heritage True or False Quiz
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|16-févr
|Xenon Valkyrie+
|9,99€
|-85%
|1,49€
|12-févr
|Zombie Derby
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|26-janv
|Monkey Wall
|3,99€
|-60%
|1,59€
|05-févr
|Snap Together + Pool Together Bundle
|11,89€
|-85%
|1,78€
|16-févr
|SilverStarChess
|5,99€
|-70%
|1,79€
|04-févr
|Snug Finder & Puzzles
|11,99€
|-85%
|1,79€
|16-févr
|Z-Warp
|6,99€
|-72%
|1,95€
|05-févr
|10 Seconds to Win!
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|05-févr
|20 Ladies
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|05-févr
|Airborne Grannies
|3,99€
|-50%
|1,99€
|18-févr
|Brawl Chess
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|01-févr
|Buck Bradley 2
|6,99€
|-72%
|1,99€
|02-févr
|Cozy Stitch Puzzle
|6,99€
|-72%
|1,99€
|03-févr
|Cyber Protocol
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|04-févr
|Dogotchi: Virtual Pet
|12,99€
|-85%
|1,99€
|31-janv
|Family Chess
|19,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|01-févr
|Feeble Light
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|05-févr
|Floogen
|3,99€
|-50%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|Gum+
|7,99€
|-75%
|1,99€
|04-févr
|Haustoria
|12,99€
|-85%
|1,99€
|02-févr
|Hogtie
|12,99€
|-85%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|In the Mood
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|05-févr
|Kid Ball Adventure
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|05-févr
|Klondike Solitaire
|3,99€
|-50%
|1,99€
|17-févr
|Little Kong: Jungle Fun
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|02-févr
|Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Cat’s Cosmic Atlas
|27,99€
|-93%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|Mini Motor Racing X
|19,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|11-févr
|Mixx Island: Remix Plus
|13,99€
|-86%
|1,99€
|01-févr
|Mugsters
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|16-févr
|Neko Bento 2
|5,99€
|-67%
|1,99€
|04-févr
|Nirvana Pilot Yume
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|02-févr
|nPiano
|18,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|01-févr
|One Night: Burlesque
|12,99€
|-85%
|1,99€
|01-févr
|Phantom Breaker: Omnia
|19,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|04-févr
|Piano: Learn and Play
|19,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|Pid
|19,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|04-févr
|PLANET ALPHA
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|16-févr
|Poker – Texas & Omaha Hold’em
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|17-févr
|Ratyrinth
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|05-févr
|Rotating Brave
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|05-févr
|Runny Bunny
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|05-févr
|Scar of the Doll: A Psycho-Horror Story about the Mystery of an Older Sister
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|18-févr
|Shivering Stone
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|05-févr
|SokoPenguin
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|05-févr
|Sprout Valley
|17,99€
|-89%
|1,99€
|01-févr
|Summer Unpacked
|12,99€
|-85%
|1,99€
|31-janv
|Tell Me Your Story Games Collection
|30,99€
|-94%
|1,99€
|05-févr
|THE Card: Poker, Texas hold ’em, Blackjack and Page One
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-févr
|The Serpent Rogue
|19,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|16-févr
|They Know
|6,99€
|-72%
|1,99€
|05-févr
|Coloring Bundle
|13,99€
|-85%
|2,09€
|16-févr
|KUUKIYOMI 3: Consider It More and More!! – Father to Son
|4,39€
|-50%
|2,19€
|17-févr
|HAUNTED: Halloween ’86
|8,99€
|-75%
|2,24€
|dans 25 heures.
|Hidden Object Bundle
|14,98€
|-85%
|2,24€
|16-févr
|Kudzu
|4,59€
|-50%
|2,29€
|dans 25 heures.
|NEScape!
|4,59€
|-50%
|2,29€
|dans 25 heures.
|Dead Tomb
|4,63€
|-50%
|2,31€
|dans 25 heures.
|Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril
|9,36€
|-75%
|2,34€
|dans 25 heures.
|Full Quiet
|9,36€
|-75%
|2,34€
|dans 25 heures.
|Project Blue
|9,36€
|-75%
|2,34€
|dans 25 heures.
|Trophy
|9,59€
|-75%
|2,39€
|dans 25 heures.
|Bunny Cubed
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|05-févr
|Castle Crumble
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|16-févr
|Epic Chef
|24,99€
|-90%
|2,49€
|16-févr
|Fashion World
|5,99€
|-58%
|2,49€
|19-févr
|Rubber Bandits
|9,99€
|-75%
|2,49€
|12-févr
|Super Magbot
|9,99€
|-75%
|2,49€
|16-févr
|Trash is Fun
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-janv
|Vege Bubble Shoot
|9,99€
|-75%
|2,49€
|19-févr
|Witch’s Potion: Water Sort Puzzle
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|04-févr
|Raging Justice
|12,99€
|-80%
|2,59€
|16-févr
|Animal Strikers
|6,99€
|-60%
|2,79€
|17-févr
|Stunt Paradise
|7,99€
|-65%
|2,79€
|26-janv
|Ageless
|14,99€
|-80%
|2,99€
|16-févr
|Aquatic Life: Fish Simulator RPG
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|01-févr
|Bigfoot Hunting
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|05-févr
|CANDYLAND: Sweet Survival
|6,99€
|-57%
|2,99€
|04-févr
|Car Wash Tycoon Business Simulator
|7,99€
|-63%
|2,99€
|04-févr
|Clothes & Outlet Supermarket Store Simulator
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|01-févr
|Colorizing: Good Times
|6,99€
|-57%
|2,99€
|14-févr
|Colorizing: Sunrise
|6,99€
|-57%
|2,99€
|13-févr
|DARE TO SPREAD: ARMY TURN BASED STRATEGY
|4,99€
|-40%
|2,99€
|31-janv
|Forest Ranger Life Simulator
|8,99€
|-67%
|2,99€
|04-févr
|Freezer Pops
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|05-févr
|Geometric Sniper Bundle
|6,99€
|-57%
|2,99€
|01-févr
|Ghost Assassin – Stealth Strike
|8,99€
|-67%
|2,99€
|04-févr
|Hotel Business Simulator
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|05-févr
|Hunter Simulator : Wild Hunting
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|03-févr
|Internet Club & Cafe Simulator
|7,99€
|-63%
|2,99€
|01-févr
|Isolation Instinct: Farming, Craft, Survival
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|01-févr
|Jump Up 3D: Mini Basketball
|5,99€
|-50%
|2,99€
|01-févr
|Jump, Dodge, Die, Repeat
|3,99€
|-25%
|2,99€
|31-janv
|Mannequin Mayhem – Physics Ragdoll Shooter
|6,99€
|-57%
|2,99€
|03-févr
|My Butler
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|11-févr
|Nine Nights – Martial Ci Lang Story
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|02-févr
|Pharmacy Store Simulator
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|05-févr
|Pretty Girls Pop Match
|5,99€
|-50%
|2,99€
|05-févr
|Rejoinder – Procedural Roguelite
|4,99€
|-40%
|2,99€
|30-janv
|Samurai Katana Rampage: Stickman Saga
|7,99€
|-63%
|2,99€
|31-janv
|Sheltered
|14,99€
|-80%
|2,99€
|16-févr
|Skater Bunny Simulator
|7,99€
|-63%
|2,99€
|04-févr
|Solomon Snow: First Contact
|3,99€
|-25%
|2,99€
|01-févr
|Speedway Turbo: Car Racing Challenge
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|30-janv
|The Books Tale: A hop adventure!
|4,99€
|-40%
|2,99€
|31-janv
|The Escapists: Complete Edition
|14,99€
|-80%
|2,99€
|16-févr
|The Golf
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|11-févr
|The Nightmare Journey
|4,99€
|-40%
|2,99€
|01-févr
|Urban Trace: Parkour Simulator Pursuit
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|30-janv
|Werewolf Hunter – Survive The Howl
|12,99€
|-77%
|2,99€
|01-févr
|Wine Factory Simulator
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|03-févr
|Wolf Simulator 2025: Wild RPG Survival
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|01-févr
|Yori’s Journey: Forgotten Origins
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|31-janv
|Cipheur: Trivia
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|08-févr
|Moorhuhn Knights & Castles
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|15-févr
|Moorhuhn X – Crazy Chicken X
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|15-févr
|Red Pippy
|4,99€
|-30%
|3,49€
|04-févr
|Save Room – The Merchant
|4,99€
|-30%
|3,49€
|04-févr
|The Cute Whale
|4,99€
|-30%
|3,49€
|28-janv
|The Pane Puzzle
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|08-févr
|There’s No Differences: Cake
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|05-févr
|There’s no Socks
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|08-févr
|The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes in Love
|11,99€
|-70%
|3,59€
|11-févr
|Roniu’s Tale
|7,36€
|-50%
|3,68€
|dans 25 heures.
|The Meating
|7,36€
|-50%
|3,68€
|dans 25 heures.
|Airheart – Tales of broken Wings
|14,99€
|-75%
|3,74€
|06-févr
|Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
|14,99€
|-75%
|3,74€
|12-févr
|Severed
|14,99€
|-75%
|3,74€
|15-févr
|Toziuha Night: Dracula’s Revenge
|4,99€
|-25%
|3,74€
|31-janv
|KUUKIYOMI 4: Consider It
|7,79€
|-50%
|3,89€
|17-févr
|The Escape Room Chronicles ep1:The Mysterious KumaDonald’s
|5,99€
|-34%
|3,95€
|11-févr
|The Escape Room Chronicles ep2:The Old School Building
|5,99€
|-34%
|3,95€
|11-févr
|Bravery and Greed
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-févr
|Chess Gambit
|6,99€
|-43%
|3,99€
|19-févr
|Choose and Easy NUMBER IQ QUIZ
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|20-févr
|Extreme! 2-Choice Flag Quiz
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|20-févr
|Fastest Finger First! 3 Hint Quiz
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|20-févr
|Find It! Brain Training Challenge
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|20-févr
|Flag Trivia Quiz: Four Choices!
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|17-févr
|Going Under
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-févr
|Hokko Life
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-févr
|Musician Simulator
|4,99€
|-20%
|3,99€
|17-févr
|National Quiz of Common Sense
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|17-févr
|Overcooked Special Edition
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-févr
|Play & Learn Kids’ Mini-Game Collection
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|20-févr
|Rescue！DROPKICK ON MY DEVIL!!
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|20-févr
|Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-févr
|Shooter Bundle – Ghost Assassin, Hotline, Water Blast, Shadowblade, Yori’s Journey
|29,99€
|-87%
|3,99€
|05-févr
|Simple Number-Based Color Sense IQ Test
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|20-févr
|Spot the Difference Detective
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|20-févr
|Staxel
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|17-févr
|The Knight Witch
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-févr
|Treasure Hunt on a World Trip
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|20-févr
|Yoku’s Island Express
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|16-févr
|Before We Leave
|17,99€
|-75%
|4,49€
|16-févr
|My Secret Pets!
|14,99€
|-70%
|4,49€
|11-févr
|Spy Guy Animals Junior
|9,99€
|-55%
|4,49€
|12-févr
|The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya
|14,99€
|-70%
|4,49€
|11-févr
|2222 Abyss of the Universe
|9,59€
|-50%
|4,79€
|04-févr
|Things Too Ugly
|7,99€
|-40%
|4,79€
|19-févr
|Batora: Lost Haven
|24,99€
|-80%
|4,99€
|16-févr
|Be a Poker Champion! Texas Hold’em
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|04-févr
|BOSSGAME: The Final Boss Is My Heart
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|12-févr
|Combat Ops: Arena
|15,99€
|-69%
|4,99€
|15-févr
|Crown Trick
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|16-févr
|Flight Attendant & Ultimate Rock & Space Cleaner & Cash Guardian Simulator & Bundle
|29,99€
|-83%
|4,99€
|04-févr
|Killer Frequency
|24,99€
|-80%
|4,99€
|16-févr
|King of Seas
|24,99€
|-80%
|4,99€
|16-févr
|Monster Sanctuary
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|16-févr
|MOTHERED – A ROLE-PLAYING HORROR GAME
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|12-févr
|Narita Boy
|24,99€
|-80%
|4,99€
|16-févr
|The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat-
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|11-févr
|YellowPips, wild west apocalyptic
|11,99€
|-58%
|4,99€
|19-févr
|My Little Universe + God of Light Remastered Bundle
|16,99€
|-67%
|5,60€
|12-févr
|Achilles: Legends Untold
|22,99€
|-75%
|5,74€
|17-févr
|CAR SIMULATOR BUNDLE (CAR WASH, CAR HEIST, CAR DETAILING)
|19,99€
|-70%
|5,99€
|04-févr
|CHARRUA SOCCER – Pro Edition
|11,99€
|-50%
|5,99€
|25-janv
|Summer in Mara
|19,99€
|-70%
|5,99€
|15-févr
|The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya
|19,99€
|-70%
|5,99€
|11-févr
|Worms W.M.D
|29,99€
|-80%
|5,99€
|16-févr
|POSTAL: Brain Damaged
|24,99€
|-75%
|6,24€
|29-janv
|AntVentor
|7,99€
|-10%
|7,19€
|29-janv
|The Bee Hive
|11,09€
|-33%
|7,43€
|05-févr
|BROK: The Brawl Bar
|9,99€
|-25%
|7,49€
|12-févr
|Plus Ultra: Legado
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|06-févr
|The Sokoban
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|16-févr
|Thymesia – Cloud Version
|29,99€
|-75%
|7,49€
|16-févr
|BROK the InvestiGator
|19,99€
|-60%
|7,99€
|12-févr
|Heavenly Bodies
|19,99€
|-60%
|7,99€
|16-févr
|Moorhuhn Kart 2
|19,99€
|-60%
|7,99€
|15-févr
|ATOM RPG
|26,99€
|-70%
|8,09€
|04-févr
|KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! 123 Bundle
|10,49€
|-20%
|8,39€
|18-févr
|THE Card Battle: Eternal Destiny
|16,99€
|-50%
|8,49€
|11-févr
|Funghi Explosion
|17,00€
|-50%
|8,50€
|11-févr
|BAD BOY BROTHER
|14,79€
|-34%
|9,76€
|11-févr
|Broken Rules Collection
|19,99€
|-50%
|9,99€
|20-févr
|Construction Simulator 2+3 Bundle
|24,99€
|-60%
|9,99€
|14-févr
|Cult of the Lamb
|24,99€
|-60%
|9,99€
|04-févr
|Dungeons 3 – Nintendo Switch Edition
|39,99€
|-75%
|9,99€
|15-févr
|EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS
|39,99€
|-75%
|9,99€
|11-févr
|Escape Room Ultimate Duo
|19,99€
|-50%
|9,99€
|02-févr
|Rise Eterna 2
|19,99€
|-50%
|9,99€
|14-févr
|Omega Labyrinth Life
|59,99€
|-82%
|10,79€
|11-févr
|Blasphemous + Blasphemous 2 Bundle
|44,99€
|-75%
|11,24€
|16-févr
|QUALIA ~The Path of Promise~
|18,99€
|-40%
|11,39€
|05-févr
|Alice Escaped!
|19,50€
|-40%
|11,70€
|05-févr
|A Light in the Dark
|19,99€
|-40%
|11,99€
|05-févr
|Abyss of the Sacrifice
|39,99€
|-70%
|11,99€
|11-févr
|Escape Room Bundle Triple Pack
|24,99€
|-50%
|12,49€
|02-févr
|Legendary Tales: Map of Hope
|13,99€
|-10%
|12,59€
|01-févr
|Lost Lands X
|13,99€
|-10%
|12,59€
|01-févr
|Mystery Detective Adventure
|13,99€
|-10%
|12,59€
|01-févr
|Freeride
|17,24€
|-25%
|12,93€
|19-févr
|YEAH! YOU WANT « THOSE GAMES, » RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM! 1+2
|18,99€
|-30%
|13,29€
|11-févr
|Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI
|49,99€
|-70%
|14,99€
|11-févr
|Escape Room Ultimate Trilogy
|29,99€
|-50%
|14,99€
|02-févr
|PIANISTA
|24,99€
|-40%
|14,99€
|17-févr
|Toziuha Night: Order of the Alchemists
|19,99€
|-25%
|14,99€
|31-janv
|WORLD END ECONOMiCA ~complete~
|24,99€
|-40%
|14,99€
|05-févr
|Gungrave G.O.R.E Ultimate Enhanced Edition
|39,99€
|-60%
|15,99€
|10-févr
|Star Ores Inc.
|19,99€
|-20%
|15,99€
|05-févr
|Escape Room Super Bundle
|22,99€
|-30%
|16,09€
|05-févr
|Escape Room Bundle
|34,99€
|-50%
|17,49€
|02-févr
|Moving Out & Moving Out 2 Bundle
|44,99€
|-60%
|17,99€
|16-févr
|Nightshade/百花百狼
|47,99€
|-60%
|19,19€
|11-févr
|Debut Project: Cooking Café
|29,99€
|-34%
|19,79€
|11-févr
|Escape from Ever After
|24,99€
|-20%
|19,99€
|06-févr
|Simulation Gold Bundle: Flight Fishing Construction
|49,99€
|-60%
|19,99€
|14-févr
|Oppidum
|29,99€
|-30%
|20,99€
|15-févr
|Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate
|24,99€
|-10%
|22,49€
|04-févr
|SAMURAI MAIDEN
|59,99€
|-55%
|26,99€
|11-févr
|DOBUTSU SHOGI WORLD
|34,99€
|-20%
|27,99€
|04-févr
|PBA Pro Bowling 2026
|39,99€
|-10%
|35,99€
|30-janv
|SHUTEN ORDER
|49,99€
|-20%
|39,99€
|04-févr
|SHUTEN ORDER Digital Deluxe Edition
|64,99€
|-20%
|51,99€
|04-févr
