Une nouvelle vague de promotions est désormais active sur le Nintendo Switch eShop nord-américain. Cette opération se distingue par un volume particulièrement important de jeux affichés à leur prix le plus bas historique, dont Bear and Breakfast, Neva et Planet of Lana, mais aussi de nombreuses productions AAA, collections rétro et pépites indépendantes.
Parmi les offres les plus marquantes, Bear and Breakfast chute à 7,99 $ (au lieu de 19,99 $), Neva passe à 9,99 $ (au lieu de 19,99 $) et Planet of Lana descend à 5,99 $ (au lieu de 19,99 $). Ces trois titres atteignent ici leur tarif plancher depuis leur lancement sur l’eShop.
Des AAA et grosses licences à prix cassés
Plusieurs blockbusters profitent de remises massives :
- Hogwarts Legacy à 8,99 $ (au lieu de 59,99 $)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt à 14,99 $ (au lieu de 59,99 $)
- Batman: Arkham Trilogy à 23,99 $ (au lieu de 59,99 $)
- Red Dead Redemption à 24,99 $ (au lieu de 49,99 $)
- Persona 5 Strikers à 17,99 $ (au lieu de 59,99 $)
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance à 20,99 $ (au lieu de 59,99 $)
- Unicorn Overlord à 20,99 $ (au lieu de 59,99 $)
Capcom est particulièrement bien représenté avec Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate à 4,99 $, Monster Hunter Rise à 7,99 $, Dragon’s Dogma à 4,99 $, ainsi que plusieurs collections Mega Man et Ace Attorney fortement remisées.
JRPG et stratégie en force
Les amateurs de RPG japonais trouveront également leur compte avec :
- Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster à 14,99 $
- Disgaea 1 Complete, Disgaea 4 Complete+ et Disgaea 5 Complete sous la barre des 20 $
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III et IV à 19,99 $
- Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk à 14,99 $
- Etrian Odyssey HD à 11,99 $
La franchise Ys est aussi concernée avec Ys VIII à 19,99 $, Ys IX à 23,99 $ et Ys Origin à 4,99 $.
Indés incontournables et prix planchers
La scène indépendante n’est pas en reste avec des réductions parfois spectaculaires :
- Celeste à 4,99 $
- Disco Elysium à 11,99 $
- Outer Wilds à 14,99 $
- Dead Cells à 12,49 $
- Slime Rancher à 6,24 $
- Dredge à 9,99 $
- Untitled Goose Game à 9,99 $
Certains titres tombent même sous les 3 $, comme Jenny LeClue: Detectivu (1,99 $), SteamWorld Dig (1,99 $), Cursed to Golf (1,99 $) ou encore Observer (2,99 $).
Collections et compilations rétro
Les amateurs de rétro bénéficient également d’offres agressives :
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection à 7,99 $
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection à 13,99 $
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration à 17,99 $
- Turok Trilogy Bundle à 14,99 $
Plusieurs titres SEGA Ages à 2,39 $
|Prix en solde
|Prix de base
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|14.99
|59.99
|1000xResist
|12.99
|19.99
|A Boy and His Blob Retro Collection
|4.99
|9.99
|Ace Attorney Investigations Collection
|23.99
|39.99
|Another Crab’s Treasure
|14.99
|29.99
|Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|24.99
|49.99
|Arcade Paradise
|4.39
|19.99
|Ashen
|9.99
|39.99
|Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
|17.99
|39.99
|Atelier Resleriana
|41.99
|59.99
|Atelier Yumia
|38.99
|59.99
|Azure Striker Gunvolt 3
|10.49
|29.99
|Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack
|13.99
|39.99
|Azure Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced
|29.99
|39.99
|Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster
|14.99
|49.99
|Batman: Arkham Trilogy
|23.99
|59.99
|Bear and Breakfast
|7.99
|19.99
|Bendy: Lone Wolf
|1.99
|19.99
|Bendy and the Dark Revival
|2.99
|29.99
|Bendy and the Ink Machine
|1.99
|19.99
|Blanc
|7.49
|14.99
|Blaster Master Zero
|4.99
|9.99
|Blaster Master Zero 2
|4.99
|9.99
|Blaster Master Zero 3
|7.49
|14.99
|BloodRayne 2: ReVamped
|10.99
|19.99
|BloodRayne: ReVamped
|9.99
|19.99
|BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites
|9.99
|19.99
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
|4.99
|9.99
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
|5.24
|14.99
|Bloomtown
|12.49
|24.99
|Blossom Tales
|3.74
|14.99
|Borderlands Legendary Collection
|9.99
|49.99
|Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia
|7.99
|49.99
|Capcom Fighting Collection
|14.99
|29.99
|Castlevania Advance Collection
|9.99
|19.99
|Castlevania Anniversary Collection
|7.99
|19.99
|Castlevania Dominus Collection
|17.49
|24.99
|Catherine: Full Body
|9.99
|49.99
|Cat Quest 2
|3.74
|14.99
|Cat Quest 3
|9.99
|19.99
|Celeste
|4.99
|19.99
|Cobalt Core
|9.99
|19.99
|Cocoon
|12.49
|24.99
|Corpse Party
|9.99
|19.99
|Creaks
|3.99
|19.99
|Critter Cafe
|4.99
|19.99
|Cuisineer
|14.99
|29.99
|Cursed to Golf
|1.99
|19.99
|Dandara
|2.99
|14.99
|Darkest Dungeon
|3.74
|24.99
|Darkest Dungeon 2
|12.39
|39.99
|Dawnfolk
|7.49
|14.99
|Dead Cells
|12.49
|24.99
|Deliver Us the Moon
|4.39
|19.99
|Demon Slayer – Sweep the Board
|17.99
|59.99
|Demon Slayer – The Hinokami Chronicles
|14.99
|59.99
|Disco Elysium
|11.99
|39.99
|Discounty
|13.99
|19.99
|Disgaea 1 Complete
|17.49
|49.99
|Disgaea 4 Complete+
|17.49
|49.99
|Disgaea 5 Complete
|19.99
|39.99
|Disgaea 6
|26.99
|59.99
|Disgaea 7
|44.99
|59.99
|Double Dragon Neon
|6.74
|14.99
|Dragon’s Dogma
|4.99
|29.99
|Dragon Ball: The Breakers
|2.99
|19.99
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
|14.99
|19.99
|DreadOut Remastered Collection
|19.99
|29.99
|Dredge
|9.99
|24.99
|Etrian Odyssey 2 HD
|15.99
|39.99
|Etrian Odyssey 3 HD
|15.99
|39.99
|Etrian Odyssey HD
|11.99
|39.99
|Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water
|27.99
|39.99
|Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
|29.99
|49.99
|Fate/Stay Night Remastered
|20.99
|29.99
|Football Manager 2026 Touch
|33.49
|49.99
|Freedom Planet 2
|9.99
|24.99
|Freedom Wars Remastered
|19.99
|39.99
|Freshly Frosted
|5.77
|9.99
|Ghostpia Season One
|4.99
|19.99
|Gimmick 2
|1.99
|19.99
|Goat Simulator 3
|14.99
|29.99
|Gone Home
|2.99
|14.99
|Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness
|7.49
|14.99
|Grapple Dogs
|3.74
|14.99
|Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines
|8.99
|17.99
|GrimGrimoire OnceMore
|19.99
|49.99
|GTA: The Trilogy
|19.79
|59.99
|Guacamlee 2
|4.99
|19.99
|Gunlord X
|3.99
|9.99
|Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger IX
|7.49
|14.99
|Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger IX 2
|9.99
|24.99
|Gunvolt Records: Cychronicle
|5.99
|14.99
|Happy Game
|2.99
|14.99
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|5.99
|29.99
|Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix
|29.99
|59.99
|High On Life
|27.99
|39.99
|Hogwarts Legacy
|8.99
|59.99
|Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
|7.49
|49.99
|Human Fall Flat
|5.99
|19.99
|Huntdown
|3.99
|19.99
|I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream
|5.99
|9.99
|Indika
|16.24
|24.99
|IronFall Invasion
|7.19
|17.99
|Islets
|7.99
|19.99
|Jack Move
|2.99
|19.99
|Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
|1.99
|24.99
|JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
|9.99
|49.99
|Kathy Rain
|3.74
|14.99
|Kero Blaster
|2.99
|9.99
|Killing Time: Resurrected
|13.74
|24.99
|L.A. Noire
|24.99
|49.99
|La-Mulana
|4.99
|14.99
|La-Mulana 2
|9.99
|24.99
|Labyrinth of Galleria
|19.99
|49.99
|Labyrinth of Refrain
|14.99
|49.99
|Laika: Aged Through Blood
|4.99
|19.99
|Langrisser 1 & 2
|14.99
|49.99
|Layers of Fear 2
|2.99
|29.99
|Layers of Fear: Legacy
|2.99
|19.99
|LEGO City Undercover
|4.49
|29.99
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe
|7.49
|74.99
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|5.99
|29.99
|LEGO Jurassic World
|3.99
|39.99
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|5.99
|39.99
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|11.99
|59.99
|Lost in Random: The Eternal Die
|14.99
|24.99
|Mad Rat Dead
|15.99
|39.99
|MainFrames
|5.19
|12.99
|Majogami
|26.24
|34.99
|Manifold Garden
|4.99
|19.99
|Marble It Up Ultra
|11.24
|29.99
|Marvel Cosmic Invasion
|23.99
|29.99
|Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection
|24.99
|49.99
|Mega Man 11
|9.99
|29.99
|Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
|19.99
|59.99
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|7.99
|14.99
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|7.99
|19.99
|Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|9.99
|29.99
|Metal Slug Tactics
|16.24
|24.99
|Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes
|8.99
|17.99
|Mighty Goose
|7.99
|19.99
|Mika and the Witch’s Mountain
|9.99
|19.99
|Momodora: Moonlit Farewell
|11.89
|16.99
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|9.99
|39.99
|Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
|4.99
|39.99
|Monster Hunter Rise
|7.99
|39.99
|Monster Hunter Stories 2
|14.99
|39.99
|Monster Hunter Stories Collection
|19.99
|59.99
|Moonglow Bay
|8.74
|24.99
|Moonstone Island
|9.99
|19.99
|Mortal Kombat 1
|9.99
|39.99
|Mr. Driller DrillLand
|4.79
|29.99
|Mr. Sun’s Hatbox
|5.99
|14.99
|Namco Museum Archives Vol 1
|4.99
|19.99
|NBA 2K26
|14.99
|59.99
|Neva
|9.99
|19.99
|Nicktoons & the Dice of Destiny
|19.99
|49.99
|Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound
|17.49
|24.99
|Ni no Kuni
|9.99
|49.99
|No Man’s Sky
|23.99
|59.99
|Nova Lands
|7.99
|19.99
|Observer
|2.99
|29.99
|Oceanhorn
|3.74
|14.99
|Okami HD
|9.99
|19.99
|OlliOlli World
|4.99
|19.99
|Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
|7.99
|39.99
|Outer Wilds
|14.99
|24.99
|Outlaws + Handful of Missions Remaster
|23.99
|29.99
|Outpath
|7.49
|14.99
|Overcooked 2
|6.24
|24.99
|Pac-Man World Re-Pac
|5.99
|29.99
|Paradise Killer
|4.99
|19.99
|Patapon 1 + 2 Replay
|19.79
|29.99
|Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle
|19.74
|39.49
|Persona 3 Portable
|9.99
|19.99
|Persona 5 Strikers
|17.99
|59.99
|Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe
|17.49
|69.99
|Persona 5 Tactica
|17.99
|59.99
|Persona Collection
|26.99
|89.99
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|9.99
|29.99
|Planet of Lana
|5.99
|19.99
|PO’ed: Definitive Edition
|7.99
|19.99
|Potion Permit
|6.99
|19.99
|R-Type Final 2
|17.99
|39.99
|Raidou Remastered Digital Deluxe
|42.24
|64.99
|Raji: An Ancient Epic
|6.24
|24.99
|Red Dead Redemption
|24.99
|49.99
|Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles
|24.99
|49.99
|Rift of the NecroDancer
|9.99
|19.99
|Risk of Rain
|2.49
|9.99
|Risk of Rain 2
|6.24
|24.99
|Rogue Flight
|3.99
|19.99
|RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic
|14.99
|24.99
|RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe
|15.99
|39.99
|RPG Maker MV
|14.99
|49.99
|Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland
|9.99
|19.99
|Samba de Amigo: Party Central
|7.99
|39.99
|Samurai Warriors 5
|29.99
|59.99
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
|6.49
|12.99
|Scribblenauts Mega Pack
|3.99
|39.99
|SEGA Ages (tous titres)
|2.39
|7.99
|Shadow Man Remastered
|4.99
|19.99
|Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
|20.99
|59.99
|Shinobi: Art of Vengeance Digital Deluxe
|23.99
|39.99
|Sifu
|9.99
|39.99
|Slime Rancher
|6.24
|24.99
|SNK 40th Anniversary Collection
|13.99
|39.99
|Snow Bros. 2 Special
|14.99
|29.99
|Snow Bros. Wonderland
|2.99
|29.99
|Sonic Colors Ultimate Digital Deluxe
|13.49
|44.99
|Sonic Forces
|9.99
|19.99
|Sonic Frontiers
|17.99
|59.99
|Sonic Mania
|7.99
|19.99
|Sonic Origins
|8.99
|29.99
|Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
|35.99
|59.99
|Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe
|20.99
|69.99
|Sonic x Shadow Generations
|19.99
|49.99
|Spy x Anya: Operation Memories
|24.99
|49.99
|Star Renegades
|4.99
|24.99
|Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
|14.99
|29.99
|SteamWorld Build
|7.49
|29.99
|SteamWorld Dig
|1.99
|9.99
|SteamWorld Dig 2
|1.99
|19.99
|SteamWorld Heist
|1.99
|19.99
|SteamWorld Heist 2
|9.89
|29.99
|SteamWorld Quest
|2.49
|24.99
|Streets of Rage
|8.74
|24.99
|Sugardew Island
|9.34
|16.99
|Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD
|5.99
|29.99
|Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe
|12.49
|49.99
|Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Digital Deluxe
|20.99
|69.99
|Super Robot Wars Y
|39.59
|59.99
|System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster
|20.99
|29.99
|Tavern Talk
|13.19
|21.99
|Tchia
|9.89
|29.99
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed
|15.99
|39.99
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
|14.99
|24.99
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown
|13.99
|19.99
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants
|7.49
|29.99
|Tetris Forever
|20.99
|34.99
|Thank Goodness You’re Here
|11.99
|19.99
|The Alliance Alive HD Remastered
|12.49
|49.99
|The Cruel King and the Great Hero
|11.99
|29.99
|The Good Life
|11.99
|39.99
|The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
|15.99
|39.99
|The Jackbox Party Pack
|9.99
|24.99
|The Last Campfire
|1.99
|14.99
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie
|29.99
|59.99
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3
|19.99
|59.99
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4
|19.99
|59.99
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak
|35.99
|59.99
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak 2
|41.99
|59.99
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure
|27.99
|39.99
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero
|27.99
|39.99
|The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails
|23.99
|39.99
|The Making of Karateka
|7.99
|19.99
|The Night of the Rabbit
|4.99
|19.99
|The Pathless
|9.99
|39.99
|There is No Light
|2.99
|19.99
|The Silver Case 2425
|15.99
|39.99
|The Sinking City
|4.99
|49.99
|The Thing: Remastered
|19.49
|29.99
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|14.99
|59.99
|Thronefall
|8.44
|12.99
|Tinykin
|6.24
|24.99
|Tokyo Xanadu eX+
|24.99
|49.99
|Tropico 6
|17.49
|49.99
|Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
|2.99
|14.99
|Turnip Boy Robs a Bank
|7.49
|14.99
|Turok Trilogy Bundle
|14.99
|59.99
|Umbraclaw
|9.99
|24.99
|Unicorn Overlord
|20.99
|59.99
|Unrailed
|3.99
|19.99
|Untitled Goose Game
|9.99
|19.99
|Valkyria Chronicles
|4.99
|19.99
|Valkyria Chronicles 4
|5.99
|29.99
|Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition
|9.99
|49.99
|Vigil: The Longest Night
|9.89
|21.99
|Volgarr the Viking 2
|8.99
|19.99
|Warriors: Abyss
|14.99
|24.99
|We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie
|7.49
|29.99
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|4.99
|19.99
|Windjammers
|3.74
|14.99
|Windjammers 2
|4.99
|19.99
|Witchy Life Story
|5.99
|19.99
|Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
|15.99
|39.99
|Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
|4.99
|19.99
|Wordless
|6.99
|19.99
|World War Z
|9.99
|39.99
|Wytchwood
|8.99
|19.99
|Yomawari: Lost in the Dark
|19.99
|39.99
|Yomawari: The Long Night Collection
|13.99
|39.99
|Ys VIII
|19.99
|39.99
|Ys IX
|23.99
|59.99
|Ys Origin
|4.99
|19.99
