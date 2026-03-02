Une nouvelle salve de promotions frappe un catalogue particulièrement dense, mêlant licences AAA, compilations patrimoniales, productions indépendantes exigeantes et bundles premium. Les réductions observées oscillent entre -25 % et -95 %, avec plusieurs titres majeurs sous la barre symbolique des 10 dollars. Décryptage exhaustif, segment par segment.
Du côté des action-RPG et aventures à gros budget, les remises sont structurellement agressives. Hogwarts Legacy chute à 8,99 $ au lieu de 59,99 $, soit une décote spectaculaire sur une production habituellement positionnée plein tarif. Même logique pour The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim proposé à 19,99 $ (au lieu de 49,99 $) et sa The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition affichée à 29,99 $ contre 59,99 $. La profondeur de catalogue Bethesda se complète avec Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus à 5,99 $, Wolfenstein: Youngblood à 4,99 $ et sa Deluxe Edition à 5,99 $, ainsi que Quake à 3,29 $, Quake 2 à 3,99 $ et le bundle Quake + Quake 2 Enhanced Bundle à 5,99 $.
Le registre post-apo et shooter narratif n’est pas en reste avec Metro 2033 Redux et Metro: Last Light Redux à 1,99 $ chacun, tandis que Metro Redux tombe à 2,99 $. Ces prix plancher traduisent une stratégie claire d’appel catalogue.
La sphère action exigeante et technique est solidement représentée. Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection passe à 19,99 $ (au lieu de 39,99 $), et Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection est affiché à 9,99 $. Les amateurs de scoring et de nervosité trouveront Neon White à 9,99 $, tandis que Solar Ash descend à 13,99 $.
Côté licences grand public et coopératif, l’offre LEGO est particulièrement compétitive : LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga à 11,99 $, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes à 5,99 $, LEGO Jurassic World à 3,99 $, LEGO City Undercover à 4,49 $, LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition à 7,49 $ et LEGO Harry Potter Collection à 5,99 $. À cela s’ajoute Overcooked: All You Can Eat à 11,99 $.
Les amateurs d’indépendants exigeants bénéficient d’une concentration remarquable de titres à moins de 10 dollars : Hyper Light Drifter à 4,99 $, Laika: Aged Through Blood à 4,99 $, Tinykin à 6,24 $, What Remains of Edith Finch à 4,99 $, Planet of Lana à 5,99 $, Pentiment à 9,99 $, Sayonara Wild Hearts à 6,49 $, Lost in Random à 2,99 $, ou encore The Sinking City à 4,99 $.
Le segment rétro et compilation japonaise est lui aussi très agressif. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 et Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2 sont chacun proposés à 12,99 $. Ni no Kuni passe à 9,99 $. Luminous Avenger iX 2 est affiché à 9,99 $, tandis que Gunvolt Records: Cychronicle chute à 5,99 $.
Plusieurs titres atteignent des seuils historiquement bas : Layers of Fear 2 à 2,99 $, Layers of Fear: Legacy à 2,99 $, Saints Row 4 à 2,99 $, Saints Row: The Third à 2,99 $, Omega 6 The Triangle Stars à 2,49 $, Observer à 2,99 $, Little Noah: Scion of Paradise à 2,99 $ ou encore SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Dig 2 et SteamWorld Heist chacun à 1,99 $.
La série SteamWorld est d’ailleurs fortement représentée avec SteamWorld Heist 2 à 9,89 $ et SteamWorld Build à 7,49 $. Dans le même esprit hybride et stratégique, Marble It Up Ultra est à 11,24 $, Super Mega Baseball 4 chute à 4,99 $, et Tales of Kenzera: ZAU s’affiche à 6,99 $.
Enfin, des propositions plus singulières complètent le panorama : Outer Wilds à 14,99 $, Outward à 3,99 $, The Falconeer à 5,99 $, The Good Life à 11,99 $, The Night of the Rabbit à 4,99 $, Momodora: Moonlit Farewell à 11,89 $, Neva à 9,99 $, Tavern Talk à 13,19 $, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate à 7,49 $, Thank Goodness You’re Here à 11,99 $, Witchy Life Story à 5,99 $ et Wordless à 6,99 $.
|Jeu
|Prix en solde
|Prix de base
|Luminous Avenger iX 2
|9.99
|19.99
|Gunvolt Records: Cychronicle
|5.99
|14.99
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|5.99
|29.99
|Heretic + Hexen
|10.04
|14.99
|Hogwarts Legacy
|8.99
|59.99
|Hyper Light Drifter
|4.99
|19.99
|Islets
|7.99
|19.99
|Laika: Aged Through Blood
|4.99
|19.99
|Layers of Fear 2
|2.99
|29.99
|Layers of Fear: Legacy
|2.99
|19.99
|LEGO City Undercover
|4.49
|29.99
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
|7.49
|74.99
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|5.99
|29.99
|LEGO Jurassic World
|3.99
|39.99
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|5.99
|39.99
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|11.99
|59.99
|Lisa
|12.49
|24.99
|Little Noah: Scion of Paradise
|2.99
|14.99
|Lost in Random
|2.99
|29.99
|Marble It Up Ultra
|11.24
|29.99
|Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1
|12.99
|39.99
|Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2
|12.99
|39.99
|Metro 2033 Redux
|1.99
|19.99
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|1.99
|19.99
|Metro Redux
|2.99
|29.99
|Mighty Goose
|7.99
|19.99
|Momodora: Moonlit Farewell
|11.89
|16.99
|MySims: Cozy Bundle
|19.99
|39.99
|Neon White
|9.99
|24.99
|Neva
|9.99
|19.99
|Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
|19.99
|39.99
|Ni no Kuni
|9.99
|49.99
|Observer
|2.99
|29.99
|Omega 6 The Triangle Stars
|2.49
|24.99
|Outer Wilds
|14.99
|24.99
|Outward
|3.99
|39.99
|Overcooked: All You Can Eat
|11.99
|39.99
|Pentiment
|9.99
|19.99
|Planet of Lana
|5.99
|19.99
|Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted
|14.99
|19.99
|Quake
|3.29
|9.99
|Quake 2
|3.99
|9.99
|Quake + Quake 2 Enhanced Bundle
|5.99
|14.99
|Ruffy and the Riverside
|13.99
|19.99
|Saints Row 4
|2.99
|19.99
|Saints Row: The Third
|2.99
|19.99
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
|6.49
|12.99
|Scribblenauts Mega Pack
|3.99
|39.99
|Solar Ash
|13.99
|39.99
|Soma
|14.99
|29.99
|Spyro Reignited Trilogy
|13.99
|39.99
|SteamWorld Build
|7.49
|29.99
|SteamWorld Dig
|1.99
|9.99
|SteamWorld Dig 2
|1.99
|19.99
|SteamWorld Heist
|1.99
|19.99
|SteamWorld Heist 2
|9.89
|29.99
|Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
|9.99
|29.99
|Super Mega Baseball 4
|4.99
|49.99
|Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
|6.99
|19.99
|Tavern Talk
|13.19
|21.99
|TMNT: Splintered Fate
|7.49
|29.99
|Thank Goodness You’re Here
|11.99
|19.99
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|19.99
|49.99
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
|29.99
|59.99
|The Falconeer
|5.99
|29.99
|The Good Life
|11.99
|39.99
|The Night of the Rabbit
|4.99
|19.99
|The Sinking City
|4.99
|49.99
|Tinykin
|6.24
|24.99
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|4.99
|19.99
|Witchy Life Story
|5.99
|19.99
|Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
|5.99
|39.99
|Wolfenstein: Youngblood
|4.99
|19.99
|Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition
|5.99
|29.99
|Wordless
|6.99
|19.99
