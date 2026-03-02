Une nouvelle salve de promotions frappe un catalogue particulièrement dense, mêlant licences AAA, compilations patrimoniales, productions indépendantes exigeantes et bundles premium. Les réductions observées oscillent entre -25 % et -95 %, avec plusieurs titres majeurs sous la barre symbolique des 10 dollars. Décryptage exhaustif, segment par segment.

Du côté des action-RPG et aventures à gros budget, les remises sont structurellement agressives. Hogwarts Legacy chute à 8,99 $ au lieu de 59,99 $, soit une décote spectaculaire sur une production habituellement positionnée plein tarif. Même logique pour The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim proposé à 19,99 $ (au lieu de 49,99 $) et sa The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition affichée à 29,99 $ contre 59,99 $. La profondeur de catalogue Bethesda se complète avec Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus à 5,99 $, Wolfenstein: Youngblood à 4,99 $ et sa Deluxe Edition à 5,99 $, ainsi que Quake à 3,29 $, Quake 2 à 3,99 $ et le bundle Quake + Quake 2 Enhanced Bundle à 5,99 $.

Le registre post-apo et shooter narratif n’est pas en reste avec Metro 2033 Redux et Metro: Last Light Redux à 1,99 $ chacun, tandis que Metro Redux tombe à 2,99 $. Ces prix plancher traduisent une stratégie claire d’appel catalogue.

La sphère action exigeante et technique est solidement représentée. Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection passe à 19,99 $ (au lieu de 39,99 $), et Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection est affiché à 9,99 $. Les amateurs de scoring et de nervosité trouveront Neon White à 9,99 $, tandis que Solar Ash descend à 13,99 $.

Côté licences grand public et coopératif, l’offre LEGO est particulièrement compétitive : LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga à 11,99 $, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes à 5,99 $, LEGO Jurassic World à 3,99 $, LEGO City Undercover à 4,49 $, LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition à 7,49 $ et LEGO Harry Potter Collection à 5,99 $. À cela s’ajoute Overcooked: All You Can Eat à 11,99 $.

Les amateurs d’indépendants exigeants bénéficient d’une concentration remarquable de titres à moins de 10 dollars : Hyper Light Drifter à 4,99 $, Laika: Aged Through Blood à 4,99 $, Tinykin à 6,24 $, What Remains of Edith Finch à 4,99 $, Planet of Lana à 5,99 $, Pentiment à 9,99 $, Sayonara Wild Hearts à 6,49 $, Lost in Random à 2,99 $, ou encore The Sinking City à 4,99 $.

Le segment rétro et compilation japonaise est lui aussi très agressif. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 et Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2 sont chacun proposés à 12,99 $. Ni no Kuni passe à 9,99 $. Luminous Avenger iX 2 est affiché à 9,99 $, tandis que Gunvolt Records: Cychronicle chute à 5,99 $.

Plusieurs titres atteignent des seuils historiquement bas : Layers of Fear 2 à 2,99 $, Layers of Fear: Legacy à 2,99 $, Saints Row 4 à 2,99 $, Saints Row: The Third à 2,99 $, Omega 6 The Triangle Stars à 2,49 $, Observer à 2,99 $, Little Noah: Scion of Paradise à 2,99 $ ou encore SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Dig 2 et SteamWorld Heist chacun à 1,99 $.

La série SteamWorld est d’ailleurs fortement représentée avec SteamWorld Heist 2 à 9,89 $ et SteamWorld Build à 7,49 $. Dans le même esprit hybride et stratégique, Marble It Up Ultra est à 11,24 $, Super Mega Baseball 4 chute à 4,99 $, et Tales of Kenzera: ZAU s’affiche à 6,99 $.

Enfin, des propositions plus singulières complètent le panorama : Outer Wilds à 14,99 $, Outward à 3,99 $, The Falconeer à 5,99 $, The Good Life à 11,99 $, The Night of the Rabbit à 4,99 $, Momodora: Moonlit Farewell à 11,89 $, Neva à 9,99 $, Tavern Talk à 13,19 $, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate à 7,49 $, Thank Goodness You’re Here à 11,99 $, Witchy Life Story à 5,99 $ et Wordless à 6,99 $.