Une nouvelle série de promotions est actuellement disponible sur le Nintendo Switch eShop nord-américain, avec une sélection particulièrement large de titres proposés à prix réduits. Cette vague inclut notamment les prix les plus bas jamais enregistrés pour Spyro Reignited Trilogy, affiché à 9.99 dollars au lieu de 39.99 dollars, ainsi que pour Yakuza Kiwami proposé à 11.99 dollars contre 19.99 dollars habituellement.
L’opération couvre un catalogue particulièrement dense mêlant productions indépendantes, classiques modernisés et licences majeures. Plusieurs titres se distinguent par des baisses significatives, à l’image de Hogwarts Legacy à 8.99 dollars au lieu de 59.99 dollars, Demon Gaze Extra à 5.99 dollars contre 59.99 dollars, ou encore The Sinking City proposé à 4.99 dollars au lieu de 49.99 dollars. Dans le même registre, Dragon Ball FighterZ passe à 9.59 dollars, God Eater 3 à 9.59 dollars et JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R à 9.99 dollars, tous fortement réduits par rapport à leurs prix initiaux.
Les grandes licences japonaises occupent une place importante dans cette sélection, avec notamment plusieurs épisodes de la série Atelier, dont Atelier Lulua à 14.99 dollars et Atelier Arland series Deluxe Pack à 28.79 dollars au lieu de 89.99 dollars. Les productions Capcom sont également représentées avec Mega Man 11 à 9.99 dollars, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection à 19.99 dollars et plusieurs compilations rétro proposées à prix réduit. Les franchises Resident Evil sont largement présentes avec Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 4 et Resident Evil 6 tous affichés à 9.99 dollars.
Les jeux indépendants et expériences plus atypiques bénéficient aussi de remises marquées. Celeste est proposé à 4.99 dollars, Dead Cells à 12.49 dollars, Enter the Gungeon à 2.99 dollars et Dicey Dungeons à 3.74 dollars. Des titres narratifs et expérimentaux comme Kentucky Route Zero à 9.99 dollars, What Remains of Edith Finch à 4.99 dollars ou encore The Artful Escape à 4.99 dollars figurent également dans cette sélection.
Les compilations et collections rétro constituent un autre axe important de cette vague de promotions. Atari 50 The Anniversary Celebration est affiché à 15.99 dollars, Cosmic Fantasy Collection à 22.99 dollars et Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics à 19.99 dollars. Du côté des classiques modernisés, Okami HD est proposé à 9.99 dollars, Onimusha 2 à 14.99 dollars et Ninja Gaiden Master Collection à 19.99 dollars.
Les licences occidentales populaires ne sont pas en reste avec LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga à 11.99 dollars, LEGO DC Super Villains à 7.49 dollars et LEGO Harry Potter Collection à 5.99 dollars. D’autres titres bien identifiés du catalogue Switch apparaissent également en promotion comme Outer Wilds à 14.99 dollars, Ori and the Will of the Wisps à 7.49 dollars ou encore Monster Hunter Rise à 7.99 dollars.
Enfin, cette opération inclut un grand nombre de jeux à très bas prix, certains passant sous la barre des 5 dollars. Broforce est proposé à 1.99 dollars, Golf With Your Friends à 1.99 dollars, Pikuniku à 1.99 dollars ou encore The Swords of Ditto à 1.99 dollars. Cette amplitude tarifaire illustre l’étendue de la promotion en cours, qui s’adresse aussi bien aux joueurs à la recherche de nouveautés qu’à ceux souhaitant compléter leur bibliothèque avec des titres reconnus à moindre coût.
Voici le tableau complet:
|Nom du Jeu
|Prix Actuel
|Prix Précédent
|A Monster’s Expedition
|$6.99
|$19.99
|Ace Attorney Investigations Collection
|$23.99
|$39.99
|Adventure of Samsara
|$12.99
|$19.99
|Akka Arrh
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
|$2.99
|$19.99
|Among Us
|$3.00
|$5.00
|Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|$24.99
|$49.99
|Ashen
|$7.99
|$39.99
|Asteroids: Recharged
|$2.49
|$9.99
|Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
|$15.99
|$39.99
|Atari Flashback Classics
|$11.99
|$39.99
|Atari Mania
|$6.24
|$24.99
|Atelier Arland series Deluxe Pack
|$28.79
|$89.99
|Atelier Lulua
|$14.99
|$59.99
|Atelier Meruru DX
|$9.99
|$39.99
|Atelier Rorona DX
|$9.99
|$39.99
|Atelier Totori DX
|$9.99
|$39.99
|Atelier Yumia
|$34.19
|$59.99
|Batman: Arkham Trilogy
|$23.99
|$59.99
|Berzerk: Recharged
|$3.49
|$9.99
|Black Widow: Recharged
|$2.49
|$9.99
|Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition
|$2.49
|$9.99
|Bloomtown
|$9.99
|$24.99
|Blossom Tales
|$3.74
|$14.99
|Bread & Fred
|$6.74
|$14.99
|Breakout: Recharged
|$2.49
|$9.99
|Broforce
|$1.99
|$14.99
|Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection
|$12.99
|$19.99
|Bubsy: Paws on Fire
|$4.99
|$24.99
|Capcom Fighting Collection
|$14.99
|$29.99
|Capcom Fighting Collection 2
|$25.99
|$39.99
|Caverns of Mars: Recharged
|$2.49
|$9.99
|Celeste
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Centipede: Recharged
|$2.49
|$9.99
|Cocoon
|$12.49
|$24.99
|Cosmic Fantasy Collection
|$22.99
|$49.99
|Cosmic Fantasy Collection 2
|$23.92
|$52.00
|Cozy Grove
|$7.26
|$14.99
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|$3.99
|$19.99
|Cult of the Lamb
|$9.99
|$24.99
|Cytus Alpha
|$19.99
|$49.99
|Darkest Dungeon
|$3.74
|$24.99
|Darkest Dungeons 2
|$12.39
|$39.99
|Date Everything
|$10.19
|$29.99
|Days of Doom
|$8.99
|$29.99
|Dead Cells
|$12.49
|$24.99
|Demon Gaze Extra
|$5.99
|$59.99
|Dicey Dungeons
|$3.74
|$14.99
|Discounty
|$12.99
|$19.99
|Disney Magical World 2
|$19.99
|$49.99
|Disney Tsum Tsum Festival
|$19.99
|$49.99
|Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom
|$14.99
|$59.99
|Dragon Ball FighterZ
|$9.59
|$59.99
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
|$14.99
|$19.99
|Dragon Ball: The Breakers
|$2.99
|$19.99
|Dragon’s Dogma
|$4.99
|$29.99
|EA Sports FC 26
|$11.99
|$59.99
|El Shaddai HD Remaster
|$8.99
|$29.99
|Enter the Gungeon
|$2.99
|$14.99
|Escape Academy
|$7.49
|$29.99
|Exit the Gungeon
|$1.99
|$9.99
|Fairy Tail
|$19.79
|$59.99
|Fairy Tail 2
|$35.99
|$59.99
|Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water
|$27.99
|$39.99
|Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse
|$29.99
|$49.99
|Fate/Samurai Remnant
|$27.99
|$39.99
|Figment 1 + 2
|$2.30
|$39.99
|Final Vendetta
|$4.99
|$24.95
|Football Manager 26 Touch
|$24.99
|$49.99
|Freedom Wars Remastered
|$15.99
|$39.99
|Freshly Frosted
|$5.74
|$9.99
|Frogsong
|$5.09
|$14.99
|Frogun
|$5.99
|$14.99
|Fruitbus
|$7.99
|$19.99
|Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark
|$19.49
|$29.99
|Ghostpia Season One
|$2.99
|$19.99
|God Eater 3
|$9.59
|$59.99
|Golden Tee Arcade Classics
|$17.99
|$29.99
|Golf With Your Friends
|$1.99
|$19.99
|Gone Home
|$2.99
|$14.99
|Grapple Dog
|$2.99
|$14.99
|Grapple Dogs; Cosmic Canines
|$7.19
|$17.99
|Gravitar: Recharged
|$2.99
|$9.99
|Gundam Breaker 4
|$19.79
|$59.99
|Gylt
|$14.69
|$29.99
|Haunted House
|$5.99
|$19.99
|Head Over Heels
|$1.99
|$9.99
|High On Life
|$23.99
|$39.99
|Hogwarts Legacy
|$8.99
|$59.99
|Human Fall Flat
|$5.99
|$19.99
|Hyper Light Drifter
|$3.99
|$19.99
|I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream
|$4.99
|$9.99
|I, Robot
|$8.99
|$14.99
|Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch
|$15.99
|$19.99
|JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
|$9.99
|$49.99
|Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash
|$14.99
|$59.99
|Kentucky Route Zero
|$9.99
|$24.99
|Killing Time: Resurrected
|$11.24
|$24.99
|Kombinera
|$2.99
|$14.99
|Labyrinth of Zangetsu
|$2.99
|$29.99
|last Stop
|$4.99
|$24.99
|LEGO City Undercover
|$4.49
|$29.99
|LEGO DC Super-Villains
|$7.49
|$74.99
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|$5.99
|$29.99
|LEGO Jurassic World
|$3.99
|$39.99
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|$5.99
|$39.99
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|$11.99
|$59.99
|LEGO Voyagers
|$17.49
|$24.99
|Little Nightmares 1 & 2 Bundle
|$14.99
|$49.99
|Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story
|$8.99
|$29.99
|Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
|$12.49
|$24.99
|Lunar Lander Beyond
|$10.49
|$29.99
|Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
|$19.99
|$49.99
|Mega Man 11
|$9.99
|$29.99
|Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
|$19.99
|$59.99
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|$7.99
|$14.99
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|$7.99
|$19.99
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|$7.99
|$19.99
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
|$7.99
|$19.99
|Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|$9.99
|$29.99
|Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons
|$9.99
|$19.99
|Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf
|$9.99
|$19.99
|Mercenaries Rebirth: Call of the Wild Lynx
|$9.99
|$19.99
|Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix
|$6.49
|$12.99
|Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind
|$17.49
|$34.99
|Missile Command Delta
|$11.99
|$19.99
|Missile Command: Recharged
|$2.99
|$9.99
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|$9.99
|$39.99
|Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
|$4.99
|$39.99
|Monster Hunter Rise
|$7.99
|$39.99
|Mr. Driller DrillLand
|$4.79
|$29.99
|Mr. Run and Jump
|$7.49
|$24.99
|My Hero One’s Justice
|$4.99
|$19.99
|My Hero One’s Justice 2
|$9.99
|$39.99
|Naiad
|$9.99
|$19.99
|Namco Museum Archives Vol 1
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections
|$23.99
|$59.99
|Neon White
|$9.99
|$24.99
|NeoSprint
|$9.99
|$24.99
|Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
|$19.99
|$39.99
|Oceanhorn
|$3.74
|$14.99
|Oceanhorn 2
|$10.49
|$29.99
|Okami HD
|$9.99
|$19.99
|Once Upon a Katamari
|$23.99
|$39.99
|Onimusha 2
|$14.99
|$29.99
|Ori and the Blind Forest
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|$7.49
|$29.99
|Outer Wilds
|$14.99
|$24.99
|Overcooked 2
|$6.24
|$24.99
|Overcooked: All You Can Eat
|$11.99
|$39.99
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|$9.99
|$29.99
|Pikuniku
|$1.99
|$12.99
|PO’ed: Definitive Edition
|$6.99
|$19.99
|Pocket Bravery
|$11.99
|$19.99
|Pong Quest
|$2.99
|$14.99
|Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
|$3.99
|$19.99
|PowerSlave Exhumed
|$4.99
|$19.99
|qomp2
|$6.99
|$19.99
|Quantum: Recharged
|$2.99
|$9.99
|QuickSpot
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Raji: An Ancient Epic
|$6.24
|$24.99
|Resident Evil
|$9.99
|$19.99
|Resident Evil 0
|$9.99
|$19.99
|Resident Evil 4
|$9.99
|$19.99
|Resident Evil 6
|$9.99
|$19.99
|Resident Evil Revelations
|$7.99
|$19.99
|Resident Evil Revelations 2
|$7.99
|$19.99
|Rift of the NecroDancer
|$7.99
|$19.99
|Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition
|$5.99
|$19.99
|RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe
|$13.99
|$39.99
|RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic
|$19.99
|$24.99
|Roundguard
|$5.14
|$19.99
|Samurai Warriors 5
|$29.99
|$59.99
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
|$6.49
|$12.99
|Scribblenauts Mega Pack
|$3.99
|$39.99
|Selfloss
|$4.49
|$29.99
|Shadow Man Remastered
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Snow Bros. 2 Special
|$11.99
|$29.99
|Snow Bros. Wonderland
|$4.49
|$29.99
|Solar Ash
|$9.99
|$39.99
|Soma
|$14.99
|$29.99
|Space Crew
|$2.39
|$15.99
|Spirits of Xanadu
|$1.99
|$4.99
|Spy x Anya: Operation Memories
|$19.99
|$49.99
|Spyro Reignited Trilogy
|$9.99
|$39.99
|Storyteller
|$7.49
|$14.99
|Strife: Veteran Edition
|$1.99
|$9.99
|Sun Haven
|$14.99
|$29.99
|Super Robot Wars Y
|$35.99
|$59.99
|Superhot
|$7.49
|$24.99
|Surgeon Simulator CPR
|$2.59
|$12.99
|Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream
|$19.79
|$59.99
|Swords and Soldiers 2
|$2.99
|$14.99
|Sworn
|$8.49
|$24.99
|System Shock
|$27.99
|$39.99
|System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster
|$17.99
|$29.99
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|$19.99
|$49.99
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1
|$14.99
|$29.99
|Tales of Graces f Remastered
|$19.99
|$39.99
|Tales of Xillia Remastered
|$23.99
|$39.99
|Tavern Talk
|$12.09
|$21.99
|Telling Lies
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Tempest 4000
|$2.99
|$19.99
|Tetris Forever
|$19.24
|$34.99
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Isekai Chronicles
|$9.99
|$49.99
|The Artful Escape
|$4.99
|$19.99
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
|$9.99
|$19.99
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
|$9.99
|$19.99
|The Disney Afternoon Collection
|$15.99
|$19.99
|The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa
|$7.49
|$14.99
|The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
|$15.99
|$39.99
|The Making of Karateka
|$6.99
|$19.99
|The Pathless
|$9.99
|$39.99
|The Sinking City
|$4.99
|$49.99
|The Swords of Ditto
|$1.99
|$14.99
|The Thing: Remastered
|$16.49
|$29.99
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|$14.99
|$19.99
|Totally Reliable Delivery Service
|$2.99
|$14.99
|Touhou Spell Bubble
|$18.99
|$54.99
|Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree
|$17.99
|$29.99
|Trover Saves the Universe
|$5.99
|$29.99
|Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
|$2.99
|$14.99
|Turnip Boy Robs a Bank
|$7.49
|$14.99
|Turok
|$3.99
|$19.99
|Turok 2
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Turok 3
|$11.99
|$29.99
|Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher
|$14.99
|$49.99
|Untitled Goose Game
|$8.99
|$19.99
|Valfaris: Mecha Therion
|$3.99
|$19.99
|Voez
|$10.00
|$25.00
|Volgarr the Viking 2
|$7.99
|$19.99
|Warriors: Abyss
|$12.49
|$24.99
|We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie
|$7.49
|$29.99
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
|$13.99
|$39.99
|Wizordum
|$13.99
|$19.99
|Yakuza Kiwami
|$11.99
|$19.99
|Yars Rising
|$13.49
|$29.99
|Yars: Recharged
|$2.99
|$9.99
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