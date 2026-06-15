Une nouvelle série de promotions est actuellement disponible sur le Nintendo Switch eShop nord-américain, avec une sélection particulièrement large de titres proposés à prix réduits. Cette vague inclut notamment les prix les plus bas jamais enregistrés pour Spyro Reignited Trilogy, affiché à 9.99 dollars au lieu de 39.99 dollars, ainsi que pour Yakuza Kiwami proposé à 11.99 dollars contre 19.99 dollars habituellement.

L’opération couvre un catalogue particulièrement dense mêlant productions indépendantes, classiques modernisés et licences majeures. Plusieurs titres se distinguent par des baisses significatives, à l’image de Hogwarts Legacy à 8.99 dollars au lieu de 59.99 dollars, Demon Gaze Extra à 5.99 dollars contre 59.99 dollars, ou encore The Sinking City proposé à 4.99 dollars au lieu de 49.99 dollars. Dans le même registre, Dragon Ball FighterZ passe à 9.59 dollars, God Eater 3 à 9.59 dollars et JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R à 9.99 dollars, tous fortement réduits par rapport à leurs prix initiaux.

Les grandes licences japonaises occupent une place importante dans cette sélection, avec notamment plusieurs épisodes de la série Atelier, dont Atelier Lulua à 14.99 dollars et Atelier Arland series Deluxe Pack à 28.79 dollars au lieu de 89.99 dollars. Les productions Capcom sont également représentées avec Mega Man 11 à 9.99 dollars, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection à 19.99 dollars et plusieurs compilations rétro proposées à prix réduit. Les franchises Resident Evil sont largement présentes avec Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 4 et Resident Evil 6 tous affichés à 9.99 dollars.

Les jeux indépendants et expériences plus atypiques bénéficient aussi de remises marquées. Celeste est proposé à 4.99 dollars, Dead Cells à 12.49 dollars, Enter the Gungeon à 2.99 dollars et Dicey Dungeons à 3.74 dollars. Des titres narratifs et expérimentaux comme Kentucky Route Zero à 9.99 dollars, What Remains of Edith Finch à 4.99 dollars ou encore The Artful Escape à 4.99 dollars figurent également dans cette sélection.

Les compilations et collections rétro constituent un autre axe important de cette vague de promotions. Atari 50 The Anniversary Celebration est affiché à 15.99 dollars, Cosmic Fantasy Collection à 22.99 dollars et Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection Arcade Classics à 19.99 dollars. Du côté des classiques modernisés, Okami HD est proposé à 9.99 dollars, Onimusha 2 à 14.99 dollars et Ninja Gaiden Master Collection à 19.99 dollars.

Les licences occidentales populaires ne sont pas en reste avec LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga à 11.99 dollars, LEGO DC Super Villains à 7.49 dollars et LEGO Harry Potter Collection à 5.99 dollars. D’autres titres bien identifiés du catalogue Switch apparaissent également en promotion comme Outer Wilds à 14.99 dollars, Ori and the Will of the Wisps à 7.49 dollars ou encore Monster Hunter Rise à 7.99 dollars.

Enfin, cette opération inclut un grand nombre de jeux à très bas prix, certains passant sous la barre des 5 dollars. Broforce est proposé à 1.99 dollars, Golf With Your Friends à 1.99 dollars, Pikuniku à 1.99 dollars ou encore The Swords of Ditto à 1.99 dollars. Cette amplitude tarifaire illustre l’étendue de la promotion en cours, qui s’adresse aussi bien aux joueurs à la recherche de nouveautés qu’à ceux souhaitant compléter leur bibliothèque avec des titres reconnus à moindre coût.

Voici le tableau complet: