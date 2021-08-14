Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Stardew Valley
2. Among Us
3. Minecraft
4. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
5. Super Mario Party
6. Amnesia: Collection
7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
9. Mario Golf: Super Rush
10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
11. Axiom Verge 2
12. Overcooked: Special Edition
13. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
14. ATV Drift & Tricks
15. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
16. Overcooked 2
17. Don’t Starve
18. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
19. Diablo III: Eternal Collection
20. FIFA 21 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition
21. Civilization VI
22. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
23. Pico Park
24. Pokemon Sword
25. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
26. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
27. AER: Memories of Old
28. Cuphead
29. Hollow Knight
30. Risk of Rain 2

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley
2. Among Us
3. Amnesia: Collection
4. Axiom Verge 2
5. Don’t Starve
6. Pico Park
7. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
8. AER: Memories of Old
9. Cuphead
10. Hollow Knight
11. Risk of Rain 2
12. TowerFall
13. The Escapists 2
14. Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition
15. Castle Crashers Remastered
16. Islanders
17. Okami HD
18. Garden Story
19. The Room
20. Boomerang Fu
21. Overwatch
22. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
23. Haven Park
24. Enter the Gungeon
25. Good Job
26. The Escapists: Complete Edition
27. Boyfriend Dungeon
28. Clone Drone in the Danger Zone
29. Dreamscaper
30. Ultimate Chicken Horse

