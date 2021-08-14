Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Among Us

3. Minecraft

4. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

5. Super Mario Party

6. Amnesia: Collection

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

9. Mario Golf: Super Rush

10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

11. Axiom Verge 2

12. Overcooked: Special Edition

13. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

14. ATV Drift & Tricks

15. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

16. Overcooked 2

17. Don’t Starve

18. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

19. Diablo III: Eternal Collection

20. FIFA 21 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition

21. Civilization VI

22. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD

23. Pico Park

24. Pokemon Sword

25. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

26. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

27. AER: Memories of Old

28. Cuphead

29. Hollow Knight

30. Risk of Rain 2

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Among Us

3. Amnesia: Collection

4. Axiom Verge 2

5. Don’t Starve

6. Pico Park

7. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

8. AER: Memories of Old

9. Cuphead

10. Hollow Knight

11. Risk of Rain 2

12. TowerFall

13. The Escapists 2

14. Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition

15. Castle Crashers Remastered

16. Islanders

17. Okami HD

18. Garden Story

19. The Room

20. Boomerang Fu

21. Overwatch

22. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst

23. Haven Park

24. Enter the Gungeon

25. Good Job

26. The Escapists: Complete Edition

27. Boyfriend Dungeon

28. Clone Drone in the Danger Zone

29. Dreamscaper

30. Ultimate Chicken Horse