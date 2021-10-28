Top des ventes au Japon: la Nintendo Switch en forme OLED

Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 11 au 17 octobre 2021) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement, Chiffres Famitsu).

01./01. [PS4] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles # <FTG> (Aniplex) {2021.10.14} (¥7.600) – 15.996 / 110.845 (-83%)
02./00. [PS4] Blue Reflection: Second Light # <RPG> (Koei Tecmo) {2021.10.21} (¥7.800) – 14.048 / NEW
03./12. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 10.155 / 2.879.734 (+47%)
04./02. [NSW] Metroid Dread # <ACT> (Nintendo) {2021.10.08} (¥6.980) – 9.999 / 119.018 (-55%)
05./10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 9.360 / 4.469.716 (+0%)
06./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 8.695 / 4.103.819 (-10%)
07./00. [NSW] Blue Reflection: Second Light # <RPG> (Koei Tecmo) {2021.10.21} (¥7.800) – 8.380 / NEW
08./08. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 8.306 / 2.243.119 (-14%)
09./15. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 6.581 / 6.909.879 (+18%)
10./16. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) – 6.280 / 4.169.875 (+18%)

Gros boost de la console hybride cette semaine avec une grosse ré-appro qui n’aura pas suffit à contenter tout le monde.

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|System |  This Week |  Last Week |  Last Year |     YTD    |  Last YTD  |     LTD     |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| NSW # |    108.122 |     72.944 |     64.768 |  4.266.031 |  4.314.373 |  21.606.405 |
| PS5 # |     14.280 |     18.709 |            |    878.742 |            |   1.133.892 |
| XBS # |      3.889 |      4.187 |            |     79.243 |            |     110.667 |
| PS4 # |        462 |        613 |      3.137 |     99.375 |    491.567 |   9.390.265 |
| 3DS # |        449 |        373 |        608 |     25.016 |     56.835 |  24.583.924 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|  ALL  |    127.202 |     96.826 |     68.560 |  5.348.407 |  4.866.081 |  58.000.925 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|  PS5  |     11.526 |     16.580 |            |    744.413 |            |     951.035 |
| PS5DE |      2.754 |      2.129 |            |    134.329 |            |     182.857 |
| XBS X |         74 |        634 |            |     40.116 |            |      64.992 |
| XBS S |      3.815 |      3.553 |            |     39.127 |            |      45.675 |
| NSWEL |     61.169 |     32.494 |            |    232.072 |            |     232.072 |
| NSW L |      8.295 |      9.581 |     16.086 |  1.034.568 |  1.716.218 |   4.106.660 |
|  NSW  |     38.658 |     30.869 |     48.682 |  2.999.391 |  2.598.155 |  17.267.673 |
|  PS4  |        462 |        613 |      3.005 |     99.151 |    311.683 |   7.814.542 |
|n-2DSLL|        449 |        373 |        592 |     25.016 |     54.057 |   1.188.979 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
