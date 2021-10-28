Top des ventes au Japon: la Nintendo Switch en forme OLED

Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 11 au 17 octobre 2021) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement, Chiffres Famitsu).

01./01. [PS4] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles # <FTG> (Aniplex) {2021.10.14} (¥7.600) – 15.996 / 110.845 (-83%)

02./00. [PS4] Blue Reflection: Second Light # <RPG> (Koei Tecmo) {2021.10.21} (¥7.800) – 14.048 / NEW

03./12. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 10.155 / 2.879.734 (+47%)

04./02. [NSW] Metroid Dread # <ACT> (Nintendo) {2021.10.08} (¥6.980) – 9.999 / 119.018 (-55%)

05./10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 9.360 / 4.469.716 (+0%)

06./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 8.695 / 4.103.819 (-10%)

07./00. [NSW] Blue Reflection: Second Light # <RPG> (Koei Tecmo) {2021.10.21} (¥7.800) – 8.380 / NEW

08./08. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 8.306 / 2.243.119 (-14%)

09./15. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 6.581 / 6.909.879 (+18%)

10./16. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) – 6.280 / 4.169.875 (+18%)

Gros boost de la console hybride cette semaine avec une grosse ré-appro qui n’aura pas suffit à contenter tout le monde.