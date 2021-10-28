Top des ventes au Japon: la Nintendo Switch en forme OLED

Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 11 au 17 octobre 2021) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement, Chiffres Famitsu).
01./01. [PS4] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles # <FTG> (Aniplex) {2021.10.14} (¥7.600) – 15.996 / 110.845 (-83%)
02./00. [PS4] Blue Reflection: Second Light # <RPG> (Koei Tecmo) {2021.10.21} (¥7.800) – 14.048 / NEW
03./12. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 10.155 / 2.879.734 (+47%)
04./02. [NSW] Metroid Dread # <ACT> (Nintendo) {2021.10.08} (¥6.980) – 9.999 / 119.018 (-55%)
05./10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 9.360 / 4.469.716 (+0%)
06./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 8.695 / 4.103.819 (-10%)
07./00. [NSW] Blue Reflection: Second Light # <RPG> (Koei Tecmo) {2021.10.21} (¥7.800) – 8.380 / NEW
08./08. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 8.306 / 2.243.119 (-14%)
09./15. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 6.581 / 6.909.879 (+18%)
10./16. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) – 6.280 / 4.169.875 (+18%)
Gros boost de la console hybride cette semaine avec une grosse ré-appro qui n’aura pas suffit à contenter tout le monde.
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| NSW # | 108.122 | 72.944 | 64.768 | 4.266.031 | 4.314.373 | 21.606.405 |
| PS5 # | 14.280 | 18.709 | | 878.742 | | 1.133.892 |
| XBS # | 3.889 | 4.187 | | 79.243 | | 110.667 |
| PS4 # | 462 | 613 | 3.137 | 99.375 | 491.567 | 9.390.265 |
| 3DS # | 449 | 373 | 608 | 25.016 | 56.835 | 24.583.924 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| ALL | 127.202 | 96.826 | 68.560 | 5.348.407 | 4.866.081 | 58.000.925 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| PS5 | 11.526 | 16.580 | | 744.413 | | 951.035 |
| PS5DE | 2.754 | 2.129 | | 134.329 | | 182.857 |
| XBS X | 74 | 634 | | 40.116 | | 64.992 |
| XBS S | 3.815 | 3.553 | | 39.127 | | 45.675 |
| NSWEL | 61.169 | 32.494 | | 232.072 | | 232.072 |
| NSW L | 8.295 | 9.581 | 16.086 | 1.034.568 | 1.716.218 | 4.106.660 |
| NSW | 38.658 | 30.869 | 48.682 | 2.999.391 | 2.598.155 | 17.267.673 |
| PS4 | 462 | 613 | 3.005 | 99.151 | 311.683 | 7.814.542 |
|n-2DSLL| 449 | 373 | 592 | 25.016 | 54.057 | 1.188.979 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+