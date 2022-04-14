Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Bibi & Tina: New Adventures with Horses
Taito Milestones
Tormented Souls
A Sketchbook About Her Sun
Aery Early Birds Bundle
Air Hockey Puzzles
Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Creed
Bunny Mahjo
Bush Hockey League
Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2
Cat Cafe Manager
Clutter IX: Clutter IXtreme
Cover Fire: Offline Shooter
Death Park 2
Defend the Rook
Don’t Starve Together
Extreme Speed Bundle Go! Fish Go! Adrenaline Rush, Jet Ski Rush
Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook
Formula Retro Racing
Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness
Hentai Uni
Hidden Shapes: Animals + Lovely Cats
Inner Voices
Labyrinth of the Chaka King
Lumberhill
Moorhuhn Jump and Run ‘Traps and Treasures 2’
Nobody Saves the World
Pad of Time
Pinball Freedom
Pixel Game Maker Series Oma2ri Adventures
Pretty Girls Rivers
Radon Break
Robo Wars
Rotund Rebound
RUN: The World In-Between
Shooting Star Island
Sockventure
Toodee and Topdee

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

  • Mario Golf 64

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

  • NC

Démo de la semaine :

  • Aucune

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Doodle Devil: 3volution
  • Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness
  • Lumberhill
  • MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA
  • TOUHOU Spell Bubble

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Prix
−85% Doodle Derby 1,19 €
Switch 7,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Fibbage XL 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−90%
Morphies Law 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
06/05/2022 00:59
−66% Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead 3,33 €
Switch 9,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−68% Galaxy Warfighter 2,23 €
Switch 6,99 €
05/05/2022 00:59
−60%
Indigo 7 Quest For Love 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
05/05/2022 00:59
−66% Earth Atlantis 5 €
Switch 14,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−66% Outbuddies DX 6 €
Switch 17,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−85% Tied Together 2,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−60% Uni 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
13/05/2022 00:59
−70%
Mad Tower Tycoon 8,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−60%
Mushroom Savior 1,83 €
Switch 4,59 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−50% Firefighters – The Simulation 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−66% Dicey Dungeons 4,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
28 avr. 2022 00:59
−80% Super Dodgeball Beats 2,59 €
Switch 12,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−75% Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−55%
Cardaclysm: Shards Of The Four 6,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−55% Silver Chains 11,24 €
Switch 24,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−33%
One Last Memory 6,69 €
Switch 9,99 €
03/05/2022 00:59
−40% The House Of Da Vinci 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
22 avr. 2022 00:59
−50% Forestry — The Simulation 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−50% Zen Chess Collection 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−75% Severed 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−73% Anima: Gate Of Memories — Arcane Edition 8,09 €
Switch 29,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−60%
Dragon Question 1,20 €
Switch 3 €
13/05/2022 00:59
−68% Doodle Devil: 3Volution 2,87 €
Switch 8,99 €
05/05/2022 00:59
−70%
Mad Games Tycoon 11,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−50%
Dininho Adventures 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−50%
Airport Simulator: Day & Night 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−80% Super Toy Cars 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
03/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Cellular Harvest 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
22 avr. 2022 00:59
−66% The Coma: Recut 5 €
Switch 14,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Super Toy Cars 2 2,39 €
Switch 11,99 €
03/05/2022 00:59
−50% Gem Smashers 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−50% Professional Farmer: American Dream 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−75%
Trüberbrook 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Quiplash 2 Interlashional: The Say Anything Party Game! 4,25 €
Switch 8,50 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−33%
Puzzle Box Maker 9,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
22 avr. 2022 00:59
−35% The Jackbox Party Pack 3 15,59 €
Switch 23,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−50% Bubble Shooter DX 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−50% How Buddy’s Parents Met 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−65%
Pure Mini Golf 1,39 €
Switch 3,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−50% Chess Brain 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−66% The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters 5 €
Switch 14,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−55%
Pumpkin Jack 13,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−50% Gnomes Garden 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−50% The Infectious Madness Of Doctor Dekker 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
22 avr. 2022 00:59
−90%
Pathway 1,39 €
Switch 13,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−75%
Vambrace: Cold Soul 6,24 €
Switch 24,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−85% Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition — The Card Warriors 1,04 €
Switch 6,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−50% Super Hiking League DX 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−72%
What The Zombies?! 1,03 €
Switch 3,69 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−85% Dead End Job 2,54 €
Switch 16,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−80% Corridor Z 1,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−50% Marble Power Blast 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−85% Windscape 2,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−66% Bridge Constructor Portal 5 €
Switch 14,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−70% 80’s Overdrive 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
22 avr. 2022 00:59
−80%
Sudoku Relax 5 Full Bloom 0,99 €
Switch 5,09 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Shing! 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−60%
Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition 15,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
09/05/2022 00:59
−85% Super Treasure Arena 1,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−45%
Pinball Freedom 4,95 €
Switch 9 €
11/05/2022 00:59
−30%
Radon Break 4,89 €
Switch 6,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−50% Perry Pig Jump 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−65%
Shadow Samurai Revenge 1,39 €
Switch 3,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−68% Doodle Mafia: Crime City 3,19 €
Switch 9,99 €
05/05/2022 00:59
−85% The Inner World 1,79 €
Switch 11,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−71% Big-Bobby-Car — The Big Race 9,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−50% Dungeon Solver 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−68% Doodle God: Evolution 4,79 €
Switch 14,99 €
05/05/2022 00:59
−70% Guacamelee! 2 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−50% Joe’s Diner 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−65%
Gods Will Fall 5,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−66%
Safety First! 0,99 €
Switch 2,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−50% Pineview Drive 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−68% Doodle Games Bundle 7,19 €
Switch 22,49 €
05/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Kona 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−50%
Ludo XXL 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−50% Swamp Defense 2 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−75% Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition 3,49 €
Switch 13,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−50% Space Blaze 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−70%
Football, Tactics & Glory 11,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−66% Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition 5 €
Switch 14,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−45%
Flaskoman 2,46 €
Switch 4,49 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−55% Slime-San 5,39 €
Switch 11,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−70%
Animal Doctor 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−80%
Outlast: Bundle Of Terror 4,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
22 avr. 2022 00:59
−80%
Outlast 2 5,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
22 avr. 2022 00:59
−50%
Jumping Quest 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−50%
War Dogs: Red’s Return 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−60% Zombie’s Cool 1,59 €
Switch 3,99 €
13/05/2022 00:59
−50% Eldrador Creatures 17,49 €
Switch 34,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Gemini 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−50% Bayala — The Game 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−50% Mountain Rescue Simulator 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−50% Damn Dolls 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−33% Aery — Dreamscape 6,69 €
Switch 9,99 €
03/05/2022 00:59
−65%
Windbound 6,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−68% Ghostanoid 2,23 €
Switch 6,99 €
05/05/2022 00:59
−50% Balance Blox 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−50%
Metro Simulator 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−30%
There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension 9,09 €
Switch 12,99 €
21 avr. 2022 00:59
−66% Rigid Force Redux 6,67 €
Switch 19,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−55%
Pixel Heroes: Mega Byte & Magic 6,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−66% Colt Canyon 5 €
Switch 14,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−35%
Rise Of The Slime 9,09 €
Switch 13,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−50% Can Androids Pray: Blue 3,19 €
Switch 6,39 €
22 avr. 2022 00:59
−50% Firefighters: Airport Fire Department 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−33%
Nature 2 €
Switch 2,99 €
13/05/2022 00:59
−50%
My Riding Stables 2: A New Adventure 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−50% Double Pug Switch 2,19 €
Switch 4,39 €
22 avr. 2022 00:59
−50% Firefighters — Airport Heroes 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−50% Aperion Cyberstorm 4,44 €
Switch 8,89 €
22 avr. 2022 00:59
−33%
Inside Her (Bedroom) 2 €
Switch 2,99 €
05/05/2022 00:59
−45% The Shapeshifting Detective 7,14 €
Switch 12,99 €
22 avr. 2022 00:59
−50% Ooops! 2 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−75%
Blipz 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
22 avr. 2022 00:59
−80%
Solitaire Klondike Black 0,99 €
Switch 5,09 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−50% Professional Construction – The Simulation 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−85% The Inner World — The Last Wind Monk 2,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
15/05/2022 00:59
−50% Professional Farmer: Nintendo Switch Edition 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
29 avr. 2022 00:59
−70% Spencer 2,09 €
Switch 6,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−50%
Oh!Edo Towns 6,50 €
Switch 13 €
11/05/2022 00:59
−70% M.A.C.E. Space Shooter 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−40% What Comes After 4,19 €
Switch 6,99 €
06/05/2022 00:59
−50% Kingdom Rush 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
22 avr. 2022 00:59
−40% Eternum Ex 4,79 €
Switch 7,99 €
06/05/2022 00:59
−50%
The Ramen Sensei 6,50 €
Switch 13 €
11/05/2022 00:59
−70%
Pyramid Quest 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−40%
Silver Screen Story 7,80 €
Switch 13 €
11/05/2022 00:59
−36%
Madorica Real Estate 8,29 €
Switch 12,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−40% Laraan 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
06/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
21 avr. 2022 00:59
−80%
Crazy Zen Mini Golf 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
10/05/2022 00:59
−75%
Swapperoo 1,74 €
Switch 6,99 €
28 avr. 2022 00:59
−80%
Space Ribbon 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
10/05/2022 00:59
−50% Carcassonne 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
21 avr. 2022 00:59
−80%
Crazy Zen Codeword 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
10/05/2022 00:59
−75%
Quell Memento 1,67 €
Switch 6,69 €
28 avr. 2022 00:59
−50%
The Lord Of The Rings: Adventure Card Game 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
21 avr. 2022 00:59
−50%
Catan 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
21 avr. 2022 00:59
−80% Chill Panda 2,19 €
Switch 10,99 €
10/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Pinball Lockdown 1,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
10/05/2022 00:59
−30%
Yoga Master 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
14/05/2022 00:59
−70%
Off The Road Unleashed 4,79 €
Switch 15,99 €
27 avr. 2022 00:59
−70% Crazy Strike Bowling Ex 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−70% Aeternoblade 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−70% Wanderjahr Tryagainorwalkaway 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−70%
Gun Crazy 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−60%
Thy Sword 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−60%
Syrup And The Ultimate Sweet 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−70%
Knightin’+ 1,79 €
Switch 5,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−60%
Super Destronaut: Land Wars 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−70%
Reed 2 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−70%
Rush Rover 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−70%
Random Heroes: Gold Edition 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−80% Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
09/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Escape Game Fort Boyard 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−40%
Lovechoice 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−60%
Blind Men 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−40%
One-Eyed Lee And The Dinner Party 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−40%
Shinrai — Broken Beyond Despair 8,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−60%
Ganbare! Super Strikers 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−70%
Castle Pals 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−30%
Kinduo 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−40%
Takorita Meets Fries 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−70%
Thunder Paw 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−60%
Radio Squid 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−30%
Forgotten Hill Disillusion 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−30%
Night Lights 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−55%
Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition 8,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
09/05/2022 00:59
−30%
Gardener’s Path 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−40%
Orbibot 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−30%
A Year Of Springs 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−30%
Gynoug 4,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Concept Destruction 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−30%
Kansei: The Second Turn HD 5,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−70%
Guard Duty 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−60%
A Summer With The Shiba Inu 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−40%
The Prince Of Landis 4,79 €
Switch 7,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−70%
Spacejacked 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−60%
Ultra Hat Dimension 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−70%
Roguecube 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−60%
Crysis Remastered 11,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
03/05/2022 00:59
−70%
Distraint 2 2,39 €
Switch 7,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−50% Freedom Finger 6,99 €
Switch 13,99 €
−45%
Railway Empire — Nintendo Switch Edition 21,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
09/05/2022 00:59
−40%
Virtuous Western 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−40%
Reminiscence In The Night 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−70%
Reed Remastered 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−60%
Clash Force 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−60%
Jisei: The First Case HD 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−30%
Crysis Remastered Trilogy 34,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
03/05/2022 00:59
−40%
Bouncy Bullets 2 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−70%
Duck Souls+ 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−40%
Don’t Touch This Button! 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−30%
Gleylancer 4,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−40%
Dojoran 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−60%
Strawberry Vinegar 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−75%
Evoland Legendary Edition 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
01/05/2022 00:59
−75%
Torn Tales: Rebound Edition 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−62%
Demon’s Rise — Lords Of Chaos 2,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−90%
Endless Fables: Dark Moor 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
02/05/2022 00:59
−50% Galactic Defence Squadron 2,19 €
Switch 4,39 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−50% Omvorm 2,19 €
Switch 4,39 €
25 avr. 2022 00:59
−70%
Abc Follow Me: Animals 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−81% The Legend Of Ninja 1,49 €
Switch 7,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−81% Royal Tower Defense 1,49 €
Switch 7,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−81% Fall Gummies 1,49 €
Switch 7,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−85% Zoo Dentist 1,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−85% Checkers For Kids 1,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−85% Gangsta Paradise 1,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−70% Colorfall 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−85% Perfect Traffic Simulator 1,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−81% Fantasy Checkers 1,49 €
Switch 7,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
Sign Up