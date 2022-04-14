Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Bibi & Tina: New Adventures with Horses

Taito Milestones

Tormented Souls

A Sketchbook About Her Sun

Aery Early Birds Bundle

Air Hockey Puzzles

Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Creed

Bunny Mahjo

Bush Hockey League

Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2

Cat Cafe Manager

Clutter IX: Clutter IXtreme

Cover Fire: Offline Shooter

Death Park 2

Defend the Rook

Don’t Starve Together

Extreme Speed Bundle Go! Fish Go! Adrenaline Rush, Jet Ski Rush

Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook

Formula Retro Racing

Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness

Hentai Uni

Hidden Shapes: Animals + Lovely Cats

Inner Voices

Labyrinth of the Chaka King

Lumberhill

Moorhuhn Jump and Run ‘Traps and Treasures 2’

Nobody Saves the World

Pad of Time

Pinball Freedom

Pixel Game Maker Series Oma2ri Adventures

Pretty Girls Rivers

Radon Break

Robo Wars

Rotund Rebound

RUN: The World In-Between

Shooting Star Island

Sockventure

Toodee and Topdee

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Mario Golf 64

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

NC

Démo de la semaine :

Aucune

Les DLC de la semaine :

Doodle Devil: 3volution

Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness

Lumberhill

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA

TOUHOU Spell Bubble

Les promotions de la semaine :