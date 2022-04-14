Top des ventes de la semaine au Japon: Kirby toujours en forme

Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 4 – 10 avril 2022) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement, Chiffres Famitsu).

01./01. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.03.25} (¥5.980) – 59.960 / 550.966 (-46%)
02./02. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 16.312 / 4.554.586 (-18%)
03./04. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 9.580 / 2.595.462 (-14%)
04./03. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.01.28} (¥5.980) – 8.548 / 2.216.676 (-33%)
05./06. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 8.064 / 4.840.518 (-18%)
06./05. [PS4] Elden Ring # <RPG> (From Software) {2022.02.25} (¥8.400) – 6.190 / 323.804 (-39%)
07./07. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars <ETC> (Nintendo) {2021.10.29} (¥5.980) – 5.534 / 933.351 (-29%)
08./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 5.114 / 1.998.774 (-20%)
09./10. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 5.040 / 3.117.477 (-1%)
10./09. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 4.556 / 7.230.055 (-16%)

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|System |  This Week |  Last Week |  Last Year |     YTD    |  Last YTD  |     LTD     |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| NSW # |     61.162 |     67.164 |     96.259 |  1.485.936 |  1.976.309 |  24.405.437 |
| PS5 # |     11.224 |     30.666 |     15.560 |    316.072 |    361.376 |   1.539.407 |
| XBS # |      4.068 |      4.409 |        571 |     44.109 |      9.315 |     172.767 |
| 3DS # |        194 |        305 |        622 |      5.547 |     10.742 |  24.592.995 |
| PS4 # |         14 |         12 |      1.430 |        197 |     62.910 |   9.395.141 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|  ALL  |     76.662 |    102.556 |    114.442 |  1.851.861 |  2.420.652 |  61.290.590 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|  PS5  |     10.573 |     28.328 |     13.074 |    281.525 |    308.387 |   1.310.651 |
| PS5DE |        651 |      2.338 |      2.486 |     34.547 |     52.989 |     228.756 |
| XBS X |        151 |      2.881 |        287 |     18.972 |      6.169 |      92.263 |
| XBS S |      3.917 |      1.528 |        284 |     25.137 |      3.146 |      80.504 |
|NSWOLED|     34.892 |     34.199 |            |    787.315 |            |   1.559.443 |
| NSW L |      9.483 |     11.661 |     47.526 |    258.746 |    565.309 |   4.669.530 |
|  NSW  |     16.787 |     21.304 |     48.733 |    439.875 |  1.411.000 |  18.176.464 |
|  PS4  |         14 |         12 |      1.430 |        197 |     62.686 |   7.819.418 |
|n-2DSLL|        194 |        305 |        622 |      5.547 |     10.742 |   1.198.050 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+

2022-04-14-15-03-07.jpg2022-04-14-15-02-53.jpg2022-04-14-15-03-34.jpg2022-04-14-15-06-43.jpg2022-04-14-15-07-43.jpg2022-04-14-15-07-58.jpg

