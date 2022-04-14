Top des ventes de la semaine au Japon: Kirby toujours en forme

Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 4 – 10 avril 2022) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement, Chiffres Famitsu).

01./01. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.03.25} (¥5.980) – 59.960 / 550.966 (-46%)

02./02. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 16.312 / 4.554.586 (-18%)

03./04. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 9.580 / 2.595.462 (-14%)

04./03. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.01.28} (¥5.980) – 8.548 / 2.216.676 (-33%)

05./06. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 8.064 / 4.840.518 (-18%)

06./05. [PS4] Elden Ring # <RPG> (From Software) {2022.02.25} (¥8.400) – 6.190 / 323.804 (-39%)

07./07. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars <ETC> (Nintendo) {2021.10.29} (¥5.980) – 5.534 / 933.351 (-29%)

08./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 5.114 / 1.998.774 (-20%)

09./10. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 5.040 / 3.117.477 (-1%)

10./09. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 4.556 / 7.230.055 (-16%)