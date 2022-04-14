Top des ventes de la semaine au Japon: Kirby toujours en forme

Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 4 – 10 avril 2022) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement, Chiffres Famitsu).
01./01. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.03.25} (¥5.980) – 59.960 / 550.966 (-46%)
02./02. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 16.312 / 4.554.586 (-18%)
03./04. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 9.580 / 2.595.462 (-14%)
04./03. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.01.28} (¥5.980) – 8.548 / 2.216.676 (-33%)
05./06. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 8.064 / 4.840.518 (-18%)
06./05. [PS4] Elden Ring # <RPG> (From Software) {2022.02.25} (¥8.400) – 6.190 / 323.804 (-39%)
07./07. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars <ETC> (Nintendo) {2021.10.29} (¥5.980) – 5.534 / 933.351 (-29%)
08./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 5.114 / 1.998.774 (-20%)
09./10. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 5.040 / 3.117.477 (-1%)
10./09. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 4.556 / 7.230.055 (-16%)
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| NSW # | 61.162 | 67.164 | 96.259 | 1.485.936 | 1.976.309 | 24.405.437 |
| PS5 # | 11.224 | 30.666 | 15.560 | 316.072 | 361.376 | 1.539.407 |
| XBS # | 4.068 | 4.409 | 571 | 44.109 | 9.315 | 172.767 |
| 3DS # | 194 | 305 | 622 | 5.547 | 10.742 | 24.592.995 |
| PS4 # | 14 | 12 | 1.430 | 197 | 62.910 | 9.395.141 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| ALL | 76.662 | 102.556 | 114.442 | 1.851.861 | 2.420.652 | 61.290.590 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| PS5 | 10.573 | 28.328 | 13.074 | 281.525 | 308.387 | 1.310.651 |
| PS5DE | 651 | 2.338 | 2.486 | 34.547 | 52.989 | 228.756 |
| XBS X | 151 | 2.881 | 287 | 18.972 | 6.169 | 92.263 |
| XBS S | 3.917 | 1.528 | 284 | 25.137 | 3.146 | 80.504 |
|NSWOLED| 34.892 | 34.199 | | 787.315 | | 1.559.443 |
| NSW L | 9.483 | 11.661 | 47.526 | 258.746 | 565.309 | 4.669.530 |
| NSW | 16.787 | 21.304 | 48.733 | 439.875 | 1.411.000 | 18.176.464 |
| PS4 | 14 | 12 | 1.430 | 197 | 62.686 | 7.819.418 |
|n-2DSLL| 194 | 305 | 622 | 5.547 | 10.742 | 1.198.050 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+