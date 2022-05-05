Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Best Month Ever!
Casino Heaven: Slots & Bonus Game
Chefy-Chef
Citizen Sleeper
Darkness and Flame: Enemy in Reflection
Fly Cat
Kid’s Art Coloring Book
Nirvana
Raven’s Hike
Rifftrax: THe Game
Slap the Rocks
Space Lines: A Puzzle Arcade Game
Super Mike: Classic Adventure Game
War Mines Collection
Wildcat Gun Machine

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

  • NC

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

  • NC

Démo de la semaine :

  • Darkness and Flame: Enemy in Reflection

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Food Truck Tycoon
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Root
  • Wingspan
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Les promotions de la semaine :

−82% Loco-Sports 1,06 €
Switch 5,99 €
04/06/2022 00:59
−82% #Wish Travel, Super Puzzles Dream 1,06 €
Switch 5,99 €
04/06/2022 00:59
−50%
War Solution — Casual Math Game 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
20/05/2022 00:59
−50% Puzzletronics 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
20/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Guitar 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
01/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Horizon Chase Turbo 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
10/05/2022 00:59
−50% Ubermosh:Black 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
20/05/2022 00:59
−90% Noreload Heroes Enhanced Edition 2,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−60%
Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
10/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Box Align 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
20/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Popeye 2,87 €
Switch 14,39 €
01/06/2022 00:59
−80%
Table Tennis 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
01/06/2022 00:59
−80%
Drums 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
01/06/2022 00:59
−50% Wildbus 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
−30% A Gummy’s Life 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
12/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Checkers 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
01/06/2022 00:59
−30%
I Saw Black Clouds 9,09 €
Switch 12,99 €
20/05/2022 00:59
−82% #Womenup, Super Puzzles Dream 1,09 €
Switch 6,19 €
04/06/2022 00:59
−80%
Toridama: Brave Challenge 0,99 €
Switch 5,09 €
05/06/2022 00:59
−50% Dracula Frames 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
20/05/2022 00:59
−65% Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom 13,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
03/06/2022 00:59
−50% Chess Knights: Shinobi 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
20/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Sniper 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
01/06/2022 00:59
−65%
Oceanhorn — Monster Of Uncharted Seas 5,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
03/06/2022 00:59
−65%
Dwarf Journey 2,44 €
Switch 6,99 €
24/05/2022 00:59
−50% Red Ronin 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
20/05/2022 00:59
−50% Space Elite Force 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
20/05/2022 00:59
−33%
#1 Crosswords Sudokus Bundle 3,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
24/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Lost In Random 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
17/05/2022 00:59
−65% Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King 5,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
03/06/2022 00:59
−71%
Freedom Finger 1,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
13/05/2022 00:59
−67% Burnout Paradise Remastered 9,89 €
Switch 29,99 €
17/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Magicolors 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
20/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Trivia For Dummies 2,21 €
Switch 11,09 €
01/06/2022 00:59
−50%
FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
17/05/2022 00:59
−65% Slayin 2 4,19 €
Switch 11,99 €
03/06/2022 00:59
−50%
Viviette 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
03/06/2022 00:59
−65% Venture Kid 3,50 €
Switch 10 €
03/06/2022 00:59
−80%
Sudoku Relax 0,99 €
Switch 5,09 €
05/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Complete Edition 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
17/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Bullseye 2,87 €
Switch 14,39 €
01/06/2022 00:59
−75%
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
17/05/2022 00:59
−65% Adventure Llama 1,39 €
Switch 3,99 €
24/05/2022 00:59
−50% Savage Halloween 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
20/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Hunt 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
01/06/2022 00:59
−60% Super Crush Ko 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
13/05/2022 00:59
−40% Charterstone: Digital Edition 14,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
10/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Snakes & Ladders 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
01/06/2022 00:59
−66% Treadnauts 5,09 €
Switch 14,99 €
09/05/2022 00:59
−50% Istanbul: Digital Edition 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
10/05/2022 00:59
−50%
Dungeon And Puzzles 4,04 €
Switch 8,09 €
26/05/2022 00:59
−83% Unravel Two 5,09 €
Switch 29,99 €
17/05/2022 00:59
−40%
Steam: Rails To Riches Complete Edition 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
10/05/2022 00:59
−50% Boomerang Fu 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
26/05/2022 00:59
−35%
Trigger Witch 9,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
20/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Classic Games Collection Vol.1 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
05/06/2022 00:59
−40%
Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition 3,59 €
Switch 5,99 €
20/05/2022 00:59
−40%
Moero Crystal H 23,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
20/05/2022 00:59
−33%
Sushi Reversi 8,70 €
Switch 12,99 €
26/05/2022 00:59
−70%
Karma Knight 2,31 €
Switch 7,70 €
26/05/2022 00:59
−80% War Of Stealth — Assassin 1,67 €
Switch 8,36 €
25/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Planescape: Torment And Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions 9,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
17/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition 9,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
17/05/2022 00:59
−30%
Equestrian Training 24,49 €
Switch 34,99 €
19/05/2022 00:59
−60%
Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
25/05/2022 00:59
−70%
Depth Of Extinction 3,99 €
Switch 13,49 €
24/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Baldur’s Gate And Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions 9,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
17/05/2022 00:59
−75%
The Forbidden Arts 3,29 €
Switch 13,18 €
25/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Joggernauts 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
17/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Mable & The Wood 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
17/05/2022 00:59
−80%
The King’s Bird 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
17/05/2022 00:59
−80%
Double Cross 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
17/05/2022 00:59
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Laisser un commentaire

Mot de passe perdu

Veuillez entrer votre nom d’utilisateur ou votre adresse e-mail. Vous recevrez un lien pour créer un nouveau mot de passe par e-mail.

S'inscrire