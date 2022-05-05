Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Best Month Ever!
Casino Heaven: Slots & Bonus Game
Chefy-Chef
Citizen Sleeper
Darkness and Flame: Enemy in Reflection
Fly Cat
Kid’s Art Coloring Book
Nirvana
Raven’s Hike
Rifftrax: THe Game
Slap the Rocks
Space Lines: A Puzzle Arcade Game
Super Mike: Classic Adventure Game
War Mines Collection
Wildcat Gun Machine
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
Démo de la semaine :
- Darkness and Flame: Enemy in Reflection
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Food Truck Tycoon
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Root
- Wingspan
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Les promotions de la semaine :
|−82%
|Loco-Sports
|1,06 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|04/06/2022 00:59
|−82%
|#Wish Travel, Super Puzzles Dream
|1,06 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|04/06/2022 00:59
|
|War Solution — Casual Math Game
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|20/05/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Puzzletronics
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|20/05/2022 00:59
|
|Guitar
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|
|Horizon Chase Turbo
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|10/05/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Ubermosh:Black
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|20/05/2022 00:59
|−90%
|Noreload Heroes Enhanced Edition
|2,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|12/05/2022 00:59
|
|Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|10/05/2022 00:59
|
|Box Align
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|20/05/2022 00:59
|
|Popeye
|2,87 €
|Switch
|14,39 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|
|Table Tennis
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|
|Drums
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Wildbus
|5,99 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|−30%
|A Gummy’s Life
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|12/05/2022 00:59
|
|Checkers
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|
|I Saw Black Clouds
|9,09 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|20/05/2022 00:59
|−82%
|#Womenup, Super Puzzles Dream
|1,09 €
|Switch
|6,19 €
|
|04/06/2022 00:59
|
|Toridama: Brave Challenge
|0,99 €
|Switch
|5,09 €
|
|05/06/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Dracula Frames
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|20/05/2022 00:59
|−65%
|Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom
|13,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|03/06/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Chess Knights: Shinobi
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|20/05/2022 00:59
|
|Sniper
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|
|Oceanhorn — Monster Of Uncharted Seas
|5,24 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|03/06/2022 00:59
|
|Dwarf Journey
|2,44 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|24/05/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Red Ronin
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|20/05/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Space Elite Force
|1,49 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|20/05/2022 00:59
|
|#1 Crosswords Sudokus Bundle
|3,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|24/05/2022 00:59
|
|Lost In Random
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|17/05/2022 00:59
|−65%
|Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King
|5,24 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|03/06/2022 00:59
|
|Freedom Finger
|1,99 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|13/05/2022 00:59
|−67%
|Burnout Paradise Remastered
|9,89 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|17/05/2022 00:59
|
|Magicolors
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|20/05/2022 00:59
|
|Trivia For Dummies
|2,21 €
|Switch
|11,09 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|
|FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition
|19,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|17/05/2022 00:59
|−65%
|Slayin 2
|4,19 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|03/06/2022 00:59
|
|Viviette
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|03/06/2022 00:59
|−65%
|Venture Kid
|3,50 €
|Switch
|10 €
|
|03/06/2022 00:59
|
|Sudoku Relax
|0,99 €
|Switch
|5,09 €
|
|05/06/2022 00:59
|
|Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville Complete Edition
|9,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|17/05/2022 00:59
|
|Bullseye
|2,87 €
|Switch
|14,39 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|
|Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
|9,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|17/05/2022 00:59
|−65%
|Adventure Llama
|1,39 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|24/05/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Savage Halloween
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|20/05/2022 00:59
|
|Hunt
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|−60%
|Super Crush Ko
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|13/05/2022 00:59
|−40%
|Charterstone: Digital Edition
|14,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|10/05/2022 00:59
|
|Snakes & Ladders
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|01/06/2022 00:59
|−66%
|Treadnauts
|5,09 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|09/05/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Istanbul: Digital Edition
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|10/05/2022 00:59
|
|Dungeon And Puzzles
|4,04 €
|Switch
|8,09 €
|
|26/05/2022 00:59
|−83%
|Unravel Two
|5,09 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|17/05/2022 00:59
|
|Steam: Rails To Riches Complete Edition
|11,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|10/05/2022 00:59
|−50%
|Boomerang Fu
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|26/05/2022 00:59
|
|Trigger Witch
|9,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|20/05/2022 00:59
|
|Classic Games Collection Vol.1
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|05/06/2022 00:59
|
|Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition
|3,59 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|20/05/2022 00:59
|
|Moero Crystal H
|23,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|20/05/2022 00:59
|
|Sushi Reversi
|8,70 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|26/05/2022 00:59
|
|Karma Knight
|2,31 €
|Switch
|7,70 €
|
|26/05/2022 00:59
|−80%
|War Of Stealth — Assassin
|1,67 €
|Switch
|8,36 €
|
|25/05/2022 00:59
|
|Planescape: Torment And Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions
|9,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|17/05/2022 00:59
|
|Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
|9,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|17/05/2022 00:59
|
|Equestrian Training
|24,49 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|19/05/2022 00:59
|
|Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|25/05/2022 00:59
|
|Depth Of Extinction
|3,99 €
|Switch
|13,49 €
|
|24/05/2022 00:59
|
|Baldur’s Gate And Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions
|9,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|17/05/2022 00:59
|
|The Forbidden Arts
|3,29 €
|Switch
|13,18 €
|
|25/05/2022 00:59
|
|Joggernauts
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|17/05/2022 00:59
|
|Mable & The Wood
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|17/05/2022 00:59
|
|The King’s Bird
|3,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|17/05/2022 00:59
|
|Double Cross
|3,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|17/05/2022 00:59