Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Jigsaw Fun 3-in-1 Collection

Wonder Boy Collection

Beach Boys: The Perfect Date

Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery

Boxerpunk Stories

Card Shark

Clan O’Conall and the Crown of the Stag

Cool Animals

DeathRun TV

Dungeon Village 2

EleMetals: Death Metal Death Match!

Fishing Paradiso

Flewfie’s Adventure

Gravity: Recharged

Horizon Midnight Sky Combat Aircraft: War Arena Flight Simulator 2022

KnightOut

Lamplight City

Loopers

Moonrise Fall

Mr. Prepper

Pinku Kult: Hex Mortis

Pretty Girls Speed

Repentant

Samurai Riot Definitive Edition

Secrets of Magic 3: Happy Halloween

Sishi: Timeless Prelude

Silt

Souldiers

Surface Rush

Ten

The Big Con: Grift of the Year Edition

The Minesweeper: Crew Bomber Expedition

TOKOYO: The Tower of Perpetuity

Tricky Doors

Nintendo Switch Online



Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Démo de la semaine :

Les DLC de la semaine :

DEADCRAFT

Les promotions de la semaine :