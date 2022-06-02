Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Jigsaw Fun 3-in-1 Collection
Wonder Boy Collection
Beach Boys: The Perfect Date
Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery
Boxerpunk Stories
Card Shark
Clan O’Conall and the Crown of the Stag
Cool Animals
DeathRun TV
Dungeon Village 2
EleMetals: Death Metal Death Match!
Fishing Paradiso
Flewfie’s Adventure
Gravity: Recharged
Horizon Midnight Sky Combat Aircraft: War Arena Flight Simulator 2022
KnightOut
Lamplight City
Loopers
Moonrise Fall
Mr. Prepper
Pinku Kult: Hex Mortis
Pretty Girls Speed
Repentant
Samurai Riot Definitive Edition
Secrets of Magic 3: Happy Halloween
Sishi: Timeless Prelude
Silt
Souldiers
Surface Rush
Ten
The Big Con: Grift of the Year Edition
The Minesweeper: Crew Bomber Expedition
TOKOYO: The Tower of Perpetuity
Tricky Doors
Nintendo Switch Online
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
Démo de la semaine :
Les DLC de la semaine :
Les promotions de la semaine :
|
|Quest For The Golden Duck
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|
|The Seven Chambers
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|
|Black Rainbow
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|
|Julie’s Sweets
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|
|The Game Is On
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|
|Seeders Puzzle Reboot
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|
|Faircroft’s Antiques: Home For Christmas Collector’s Edition
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|−75%
|My Hero One’s Justice 2
|17,49 €
|Switch
|69,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|
|Country Tales
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|
|Frogs Vs. Storks
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|
|Off And On Again
|5,54 €
|Switch
|11,09 €
|
|12/06/2022 00:59
|
|Faircroft’s Antiques: The Forbidden Crypt Collector’s Edition
|5,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|
|Jin Conception
|7,57 €
|Switch
|12,62 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Watermelon Party
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|
|Emily Archer And The Curse Of Tutankhamun
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|
|The Mysterious Case Of Dr.Jekyll And Mr.Hyde
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|
|The Last Days
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|
|Shipwreck Escape
|5,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|−80%
|Membrane
|1,59 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|23/06/2022 00:59
|
|Floogen
|1,99 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|2 juil. 2022 00:59
|
|Red Crow Mysteries: Legion
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|
|Namco Museum Archives Volume 1
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|
|Jewel Match Twilight Solitaire
|5,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|
|Faircroft’s Antiques: The Heir Of Glen Kinnoch Collector’s Edition
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|
|Brightstone Mysteries: Paranormal Hotel
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|
|Farm Mystery
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|
|Black Hole
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|09/06/2022 00:59
|
|Jack ‘N’ Hat
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|14/06/2022 00:59
|
|Little Bug
|0,99 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|1 juil. 2022 00:59
|−80%
|Rally Rock ‘N Racing
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|29/06/2022 00:59
|−85%
|Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Rally
|2,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|29/06/2022 00:59
|
|Jade Order
|4,61 €
|Switch
|6,59 €
|
|08/06/2022 00:59
|
|Ekstase
|9,89 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|06/06/2022 00:59
|−75%
|Slabwell: The Quest For Kaktun’s Alpaca
|1,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|29/06/2022 00:59
|
|Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure
|3,49 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|29/06/2022 00:59
|
|Metaloid: Origin
|3,49 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|29/06/2022 00:59