Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis
Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
1. Nintendo Switch Sports
2. Minecraft
3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
4. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
5. Stardew Valley
6. Inside
7. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
9. Mario Party Superstars
10. Among Us
11. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
12. Mario Strikers: Battle League
13. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
14. Just Dance 2022
15. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
16. Unravel Two
17. Hungry Shark World
18. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
19. Overcooked 2
20. Cuphead
21. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
22. Monopoly
23. Mortal Kombat 11
24. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
25. Limbo
26. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
27. MLB The Show 22
28. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
29. This War of Mine
30. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Inside
3. Among Us
4. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
5. Hungry Shark World
6. Cuphead
7. Limbo
8. Uno
9. Green Hill
10. Subnautica
11. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
12. Hollow Knight
13. Panzer Dragoon: Remake
14. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3
15. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
16. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
17. Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
18. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II
19. Feudal Alloy
20. ibb & obb
21. Jurassic World Evolution
22. Cozy Grove
23. Cooking Simulator
24. The First Tree
25. South Park: The Stick of Truth
26. Real Boxing 2
27. Child of Light
28. Boomerang Fu
29. Wheel of Fortune
30. One Piece: Unlimited World Red