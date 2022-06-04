Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

1. Nintendo Switch Sports

2. Minecraft

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

5. Stardew Valley

6. Inside

7. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

9. Mario Party Superstars

10. Among Us

11. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

12. Mario Strikers: Battle League

13. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

14. Just Dance 2022

15. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

16. Unravel Two

17. Hungry Shark World

18. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

19. Overcooked 2

20. Cuphead

21. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

22. Monopoly

23. Mortal Kombat 11

24. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection

25. Limbo

26. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition

27. MLB The Show 22

28. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

29. This War of Mine

30. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Inside

3. Among Us

4. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

5. Hungry Shark World

6. Cuphead

7. Limbo

8. Uno

9. Green Hill

10. Subnautica

11. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

12. Hollow Knight

13. Panzer Dragoon: Remake

14. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3

15. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

16. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

17. Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

18. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

19. Feudal Alloy

20. ibb & obb

21. Jurassic World Evolution

22. Cozy Grove

23. Cooking Simulator

24. The First Tree

25. South Park: The Stick of Truth

26. Real Boxing 2

27. Child of Light

28. Boomerang Fu

29. Wheel of Fortune

30. One Piece: Unlimited World Red