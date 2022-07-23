Bandai Namco a annoncé aujourd’hui que SD Gundam Battle Alliance allait bénéficier d’une démo. Sur Nintendo Switch, elle sera disponible à partir du 22 juillet.
Avec la démo, les joueurs pourront jouer jusqu’à la fin du Directoire 1 Mission : Tekkadan ». Les données de sauvegarde pourront également être transférées vers la version complète du jeu. Bandai Namco a également fourni des détails sur les plans pour un season pass et un Premium Sound & Data Pack pour SD Gundam Battle Alliance.
Season Pass
- Unit & Scenario Pack 1: Legend & Succession
- Additional Scenario Missions: “The Cursed Treasure” and “Destination of the Legend”
- Additional Playable Units: “GUNDAM AGE-FX” and “Narrative Gundam C-Packs”
- Unit & Scenario Pack 2
- Two additional scenario missions and two additional playable units will be included
- Unit & Scenario Pack 3
- Two additional scenario missions and three additional playable units will be included
- Season Pass Purchase Bonus: “Assortment Pack Volume 1” of materials for units limit break
- Limit-breaking materials for the first stage to further strengthen your units
Premium Sound & Data Pack
- Mobile Suit Gundam
- “Tobe! GUNDAM” / Kou Ikeda
- “CHAR ga Kuru” / Koichiro Hori
- Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow
- “Ai Senshi” / Daisuke Inoue
- Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space
- “Meguriai” / Daisuke Inoue
- Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team
- “Arashi no Naka de Kagayaite” / Chihiro Yonekura
- Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket
- “Itsuka Sora ni Todoite” / Megumi Shiina
- Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory
- “THE WINNER” / Miki Matsubara
- “MEN OF DESTINY” / MIQ
- Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam
- “Mizu no Hoshi he Ai o Komete” / Hiroko Moriguchi
- “Torikago no Syonen” / Hiroko Moriguchi
- Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ
- “Anime ja nai-Yume o Wasureta Furui Chikyujin yo~” / Masahito Arai
- “SILENT VOICE” / Jun Hiroe
- Mobile Suit Gundam Char’s Counterattack
- “BEYOND THE TIME ~Over the Moebius Skies~” / TM NETWORK
- Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn
- “Into the Sky” / Sawano Hiroyuki [nZk]:Tielle
- “RE:I AM” / Aimer
- Mobile Suit Gundam F91
- “ETERNAL WIND ~Hohoemi wa Hikaru Kaze no Naka~” / Hiroko Moriguchi
- “Kimi wo Mitsumete -The Time I’m Seeing You-” / Hiroko Moriguchi
- Mobile Suit Victory Gundam
- “STAND UP TO THE VICTORY” / Tomohisa Kawazoe
- “Don’t Stop Carry On” / RD
- Mobile Fighter G Gundam
- “FLYING IN THE SKY” / Yoshifumi Ushima
- “Trust You Forever” / Yoshifumi Ushima
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
- “JUST COMMUNICATION” / TWO-MIX
- “RHYTHM EMOTION” / TWO-MIX
- After War Gundam X
- “Resolution” / ROMANTIC MODE
- Turn A Gundam
- “Turn A Turn” / Hideki Saijo
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED
- “Realize” / Nami Tamaki
- “GUNDAM Syutsugeki” / Toshihiko Sahashi
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny
- “Ignited” / T.M.Revolution
- “Kimi wa Boku ni Niteiru” / See-Saw
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00
- “Hakanaku mo Towa no Kanashi” / UVERworld
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00 the Movie: A wakening of the Trailblazer
- “Kuoria” / UVERworld
- Gundam Reconguista in G
- “BLAZING” / GARNiDELiA
- Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blooded Orphans
- “Crescent Moon – Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans 2″ / Masaru Yokoyama
- “RAGE OF DUST” / SPYAIR
- Musha, Knight, and Command: SD Gundam Scramble
- “Sugar Lover Affair” / Megumi Hayashibara and Nozomu Sasaki
- SD Gundam G Generation GENESIS
- “SD Gundam G Generation GENESIS Title Music”
- SD Gundam G Generation CROSS RAYS
- “SD Gundam G Generation CROSS RAYS Title Music”
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation
- “Burst limit-Battle LIMIX”
- Gundam Battle Operation NEXT
- “Main Theme”
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2
- “WAR EXPANSION”
- Gundam Versus
- “VS_M7”
- Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme VS. Maxiboost ON
- “Fierce Fight”
- Gundam Breaker 3
- “overture 3 -the Breaker 3-“
- New Gundam Breaker
- “New Gundam Breaker Title Theme”
- Gundam Battle Tactics
- “Gundam Battle Tactics Opening”
- Gundam Battle Royale
- “Gundam Battle Royale Prologue”
- Gundam Battle Chronicle
- “Gundam Battle Chronicle Opening”
- Gundam Battle Universe
- “Gundam Battle Universe Title”
- Gundam Assault Survive
- “Gundam Assault Survive Title Screen”
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED: Battle Destiny
- “Mobile Suit Gundam SEED: Battle Destiny Title Screen”
Digital Limited Edition
- Ultimate Edition
- Main game
- Season pass
- Premium Sound & Data Pack
- Unit “Command Gundam” early unlock
- Deluxe Edition
- Main game
- Season Pass
- Unit “Command Gundam” early unlock
Package Version Early Purchase and Digital Version Pre-Order Bonus
- “SD Gundam World Sangoku Soketsuden” Pack
- MS Research Support: Start Dash Pack & Unit “Gundam” early unlock
- Unit “Musha Gundam” early unlock (digital version)
Le jeu est prévu pour le 25 août prochain, sur Nintendo Switch, mais aussi sur PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series, PlayStation 5.
Une alliance militaire pour ramener le monde à la normale. L’histoire se déroule dans le G: Universe, un monde où les histoires de Gundam peuvent prendre des tournures totalement inattendues. Afin de rétablir l’histoire de cet univers, le joueur mène une escouade de 3 Mobile Suits avec des pilotes provenant de différentes époques de l’histoire Gundam : une vraie Battle Alliance.
La vérité derrière l’histoire factice…
Laisser un commentaire