Team17 lance des promotions via l’eShop Nintendo Switch. Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits.
|Jeu
|Ancien Prix
|Réduction
|Nouveau Prix
|Date fin de la promo
|Overcooked Special Edition
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|28-sept
|Worms Rumble
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-sept
|Super Magbot
|17,99 €
|-90%
|1,79€
|28-sept
|Yooka-Laylee
|39,99 €
|-85%
|5,99€
|28-sept
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|28-sept
|Worms W.M.D
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|28-sept
|The Escapists: Complete Edition
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|28-sept
|PLANET ALPHA
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|28-sept
|Sheltered
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|28-sept
|Automachef
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|28-sept
|Raging Justice
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|28-sept
|Mugsters
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|28-sept
|Overcooked! 2
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|28-sept
|Blasphemous
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|28-sept
|Moving Out
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|28-sept
|Yoku’s Island Express
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|28-sept
|Going Under
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|28-sept
|My Time at Portia
|29,99 €
|-75%
|7,49€
|28-sept
|The Survivalists
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|28-sept
|The Escapists 2
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|28-sept
|Golf With Your Friends
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|28-sept
|Ageless
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|28-sept
|Crown Trick
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|28-sept
|Monster Sanctuary
|19,99 €
|-66%
|6,79€
|28-sept
|Narita Boy
|24,99 €
|-65%
|8,74€
|28-sept
|Neon Abyss
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|28-sept
|Greak: Memories of Azur
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|28-sept
|Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|28-sept
|King of Seas
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|28-sept
|Epic Chef
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|28-sept
|Overcooked! All You Can Eat
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|28-sept
|The Serpent Rogue
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|28-sept
