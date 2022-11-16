RedDeer Games lance les promotions via l’eShop Nintendo Switch pour le Black Friday et le Cyber Monday.
Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits.
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|Haustoria
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|22-nov
|Syndrome Deluxe Edition
|24,98 €
|-92%
|1,99€
|10-déc
|Circa Infinity Ultimate Edition
|10,99 €
|-91%
|0,99€
|22-nov
|Comic Coloring Book Complete Edition: DRAW +
|23,19 €
|-91%
|1,99€
|10-déc
|To Leave
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|10-déc
|Brawl Chess
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-nov
|Trash Quest
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|21-nov
|Cat Tales
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|04-déc
|Rolling Car
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|29-nov
|Nirvana Deluxe Edition
|7,49 €
|-87%
|0,99€
|18-nov
|Buck Bradley Comic Adventure
|6,99 €
|-86%
|0,99€
|07-déc
|Under Leaves
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|22-nov
|Gem Wizards Tactics
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|23-nov
|Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition
|13,09 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|21-nov
|EleMetals Deluxe Edition
|13,19 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|05-déc
|DRAW AND COLOR: KAWAII Deluxe Edition
|13,09 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|23-nov
|AAA Clock GOTY Edition
|12,19 €
|-84%
|1,99€
|02-déc
|Art Sqool Deluxe Edition
|11,99 €
|-83%
|1,99€
|10-déc
|It’s Kooky
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|11-déc
|Fluffy Horde
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|11-déc
|She Wants Me Dead
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|20-nov
|League of Enthusiastic Losers Deluxe Edition
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|23-nov
|P.3
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|01-déc
|AAA Clock 2
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|03-déc
|Mojito the Cat: Halloween Edition
|10,18 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|27-nov
|Pixel Paint
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-nov
|Inukari – Chase of Deception Deluxe Edition
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|20-nov
|Gum+
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|25-nov
|Bit Orchard: Animal Valley Halloween Edition
|7,98 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|25-nov
|Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys Special Edition
|7,19 €
|-72%
|1,99€
|10-déc
|Chalk Gardens
|5,99 €
|-67%
|1,99€
|11-déc
|Brain Memory
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-déc
|Cyber Protocol RETRO MADNESS
|4,15 €
|-52%
|1,99€
|03-déc
|Space Tail: Every Journey Leads Home
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|03-déc
