Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Violet

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. Pokemon Scarlet

4. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

5. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

6. Exorder

7. Just Dance 2023 Edition

8. Mario Party Superstars

9. Nintendo Switch Sports

10. Among Us

11. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

12. Stardew Valley

13. The Last Campfire

14. Minecraft

15. Disney Dreamlight Valley

16. Monopoly

17. BioShock: The Collection

18. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

19. Cult of the Lamb

20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

21. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

22. Contra Anniversary Collection

23. Inside

24. Hollow Knight

25. Little Nightmares II

26. Sonic Frontiers

27. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

28. Unravel Two

29. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

30. Pid

Download-Only Games

1. Exorder

2. Among Us

3. Stardew Valley

4. The Last Campfire

5. Disney Dreamlight Valley

6. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

7. Cult of the Lamb

8. Contra Anniversary Collection

9. Inside

10. Hollow Knight

11. Pid

12. Cuphead

13. The Oregon Trail

14. Castlevania Anniversary Collection

15. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

16. Goat Simulator: The GOATY

17. Little Nightmares

18. Duke Nukem 3D

19. A Little to the Left

20. Graviter

21. Uno

22. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

23. Castlevania Advance Collection

24. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

25. Front Mission 1st: Remake

26. Castle Crashers Remastered

27. Cozy Grove

28. Limbo

29. Risk of Rain 2

30. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game