Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Pokemon Violet
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3. Pokemon Scarlet
4. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
5. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
6. Exorder
7. Just Dance 2023 Edition
8. Mario Party Superstars
9. Nintendo Switch Sports
10. Among Us
11. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
12. Stardew Valley
13. The Last Campfire
14. Minecraft
15. Disney Dreamlight Valley
16. Monopoly
17. BioShock: The Collection
18. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
19. Cult of the Lamb
20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
21. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
22. Contra Anniversary Collection
23. Inside
24. Hollow Knight
25. Little Nightmares II
26. Sonic Frontiers
27. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
28. Unravel Two
29. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
30. Pid
Download-Only Games
1. Exorder
2. Among Us
3. Stardew Valley
4. The Last Campfire
5. Disney Dreamlight Valley
6. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
7. Cult of the Lamb
8. Contra Anniversary Collection
9. Inside
10. Hollow Knight
11. Pid
12. Cuphead
13. The Oregon Trail
14. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
15. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
16. Goat Simulator: The GOATY
17. Little Nightmares
18. Duke Nukem 3D
19. A Little to the Left
20. Graviter
21. Uno
22. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
23. Castlevania Advance Collection
24. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
25. Front Mission 1st: Remake
26. Castle Crashers Remastered
27. Cozy Grove
28. Limbo
29. Risk of Rain 2
30. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
