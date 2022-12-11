Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 4 au 10 décembre 2022:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Pokémon Violet
- FIFA23 Legacy Edition
- Just Dance 2023 Édition
- Pokémon Écarlate
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- V-Rally 4
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Green Hell
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Minecraft
- Unravel Two
- RiMS Racing
- Ghostbusters: The Vidéo Game Remastered
- 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 2
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road to Boruto
- Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros
- Transformers Battleground
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Fantasy Friends: Sous l’Océan
- Among Us
- Hades
- The Last Campfire
- The Hong Kong Massacre
- Instant Sports
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Super Bomberman R
- Hoa
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Green Hell
- 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 2
- Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros
- Among Us
- The Last Campfire
- The Hong Kong Massacre
- Hoa
- Moto Rush GT
- Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle
- Football Cup 2021
- Badland: Game of the Year Edition
- Thief Simulator
- Pid
- Inscryption
- Cooking Simulator
- The Knight Witch
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
- Dex
- Cult of the Lamb
- Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Edition
- Duke Nukkem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Front Mission 1st: Remake
- CMS
- Chained Echoes
- Totally accurate Battle Simulator
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet 5 – La Malédiction du Serpent
- Golf Club: Wasteland
- Hob: The Définitive Edition
- FAR: Lone Sails
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
Et, comme chaque dimanche, n'oubliez pas de venir ce soir sur notre chaine Twitch pour l'émission, à bientôt !
