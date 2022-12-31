Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
2. Just Dance 2023 Edition
3. Pokemon Violet
4. Nintendo Switch Sports
5. Minecraft
6. Pokemon Scarlet
7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
8. Overcooked: Special Edition
9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
10. Mario Party Superstars
11. Stardew Valley
12. Hades
13. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
14. Splatoon 3
15. Among Us
16. Overcooked 2
17. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
18. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
19. Disney Dreamlight Valley
20. Hollow Knight
21. Cuphead
22. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
23. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
24. NBA 2K23
25. Unpacking
26. Mortal Kombat 11
27. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
28. It Takes Two
29. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
30. Unravel Two
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Among Us
3. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
4. Disney Dreamlight Valley
5. Hollow Knight
6. Cuphead
7. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
8. Cooking Simulator
9. A Little to the Left
10. Goat Simulator
11. Uno
12. Sports Story
13. Inside
14. Green Hell
15. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
16. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
17. The Suicide of Rachel Foster
18. Farm Tycoon
19. Yooka-Laylee
20. Windbound
21. Bastion
22. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
23. Real Boxing 2
24. Thief Simulator
25. Tools Up
26. Diablo II: Resurrected
27. Five Nights at Freddy’s
28. Final Fantasy VII
29. Cozy Grove
30. The First Tree
Laisser un commentaire