Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

2. Just Dance 2023 Edition

3. Pokemon Violet

4. Nintendo Switch Sports

5. Minecraft

6. Pokemon Scarlet

7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

8. Overcooked: Special Edition

9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

10. Mario Party Superstars

11. Stardew Valley

12. Hades

13. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

14. Splatoon 3

15. Among Us

16. Overcooked 2

17. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

18. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

19. Disney Dreamlight Valley

20. Hollow Knight

21. Cuphead

22. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

23. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

24. NBA 2K23

25. Unpacking

26. Mortal Kombat 11

27. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

28. It Takes Two

29. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

30. Unravel Two

Download-Only Games

8. Cooking Simulator

9. A Little to the Left

10. Goat Simulator

11. Uno

12. Sports Story

13. Inside

14. Green Hell

15. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3

16. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

17. The Suicide of Rachel Foster

18. Farm Tycoon

19. Yooka-Laylee

20. Windbound

21. Bastion

22. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

23. Real Boxing 2

24. Thief Simulator

25. Tools Up

26. Diablo II: Resurrected

27. Five Nights at Freddy’s

28. Final Fantasy VII

29. Cozy Grove

30. The First Tree