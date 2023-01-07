Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
2. Just Dance 2023 Edition
3. Pokemon Violet
4. Nintendo Switch Sports
5. Minecraft
6. Pokemon Scarlet
7. Overcooked: Special Edition
8. Mario Party Superstars
9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. Stardew Valley
12. Among Us
13. Splatoon 3
14. Overcooked 2
15. Disney Dreamlight Valley
16. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
17. Unravel Two
18. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
19. Cuphead
20. Hades
21. Monopoly
22. Unpacking
23. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
24. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
25. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
26. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
27. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
28. Hollow Knight
29. Inside
30. Uno
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Among Us
3. Disney Dreamlight Valley
4. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
5. Cuphead
6. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
7. Hollow Knight
8. Inside
9. Uno
10. Goat Simulator
11. Windbound
12. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
13. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
14. A Little to the Left
15. Yooka-Laylee
16. Farm Tycoon
17. Sports Story
18. Cooking Simulator
19. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
20. Cozy Grove
21. Five Nights at Freddy’s
22. Ultimate Chicken Horse
23. Castle Crashers Remastered
24. Limbo
25. Boomerang Fu
26. The Jackbox Party Pack 9
27. Ooblets
28. The Suicide of Rachel Foster
29. Risk of Rain 2
30. Green Hell
