Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

2. Just Dance 2023 Edition

3. Pokemon Violet

4. Nintendo Switch Sports

5. Minecraft

6. Pokemon Scarlet

7. Overcooked: Special Edition

8. Mario Party Superstars

9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. Stardew Valley

12. Among Us

13. Splatoon 3

14. Overcooked 2

15. Disney Dreamlight Valley

16. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

17. Unravel Two

18. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition

19. Cuphead

20. Hades

21. Monopoly

22. Unpacking

23. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

24. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

25. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

26. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition

27. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

28. Hollow Knight

29. Inside

30. Uno

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Among Us

3. Disney Dreamlight Valley

4. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

5. Cuphead

6. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

7. Hollow Knight

8. Inside

9. Uno

10. Goat Simulator

11. Windbound

12. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

13. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3

14. A Little to the Left

15. Yooka-Laylee

16. Farm Tycoon

17. Sports Story

18. Cooking Simulator

19. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

20. Cozy Grove

21. Five Nights at Freddy’s

22. Ultimate Chicken Horse

23. Castle Crashers Remastered

24. Limbo

25. Boomerang Fu

26. The Jackbox Party Pack 9

27. Ooblets

28. The Suicide of Rachel Foster

29. Risk of Rain 2

30. Green Hell